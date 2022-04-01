Ewan McGregor isn't married. He and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis — with whom he shares four children — split after 22 years of marriage in 2017. That same year McGregor began dating his current girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor and Winstead welcomed a son in 2021.

Ewan McGregor's uncle is actor Denis Lawson, who played pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy and 2019's Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "He was always really dismissive of it because he did a couple of weeks work, sitting in a cardboard spaceship… and yet he had this massive following," McGregor told Sunday TODAY. "It sort of annoyed him."