Ewan McGregor is a Scottish actor. He got his big break in 1996's Trainspotting and then went on to star in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Black Hawk Down, and Moulin Rouge. McGregor has been nominated for four Emmy awards, winning once for his performance on Netflix's Halston. He has four children with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and a son with with girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Full Name
Ewan Gordon McGregor
Hometown
Perth, Scotland
Notable Projects
Star Wars
Born
03/31/1975
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Ewan McGregor married to?

Ewan McGregor isn't married. He and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis — with whom he shares four children — split after 22 years of marriage in 2017. That same year McGregor began dating his current girlfriend, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. McGregor and Winstead welcomed a son in 2021.

Who does Ewan McGregor play in Star Wars?

Ewan McGregor played a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. He will reprise the role on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Who is Ewan McGregor's uncle?

Ewan McGregor's uncle is actor Denis Lawson, who played pilot Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy and 2019's Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "He was always really dismissive of it because he did a couple of weeks work, sitting in a cardboard spaceship… and yet he had this massive following," McGregor told Sunday TODAY. "It sort of annoyed him."

