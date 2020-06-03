Eve

Eve
Eve Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' as She Cuddles Son Wilde, 11 Weeks, in New Photo
Eve welcomed her first baby, a son named Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, in February
Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother's Day as a New Mom to Baby Boy Wilde Wolf: 'Mother. Nature.'
Eve welcomed her first child, a son named Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, in February
New Mom Eve Sweetly Cuddles Baby Boy Wilde, 6 Weeks, in Rare Video: 'This Is Heaven'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed son Wilde Wolf on Feb. 1
Eve's Baby Boy Wilde Wolf Makes Debut in DockATot Moses Basket
Eve welcomed her first baby, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper on Feb. 1
Eve Welcomes First Baby, Son Wilde Wolf, with Husband Maximillion Cooper
The couple announced the birth of Wilde Wolf on Thursday morning
Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She 'Can't Believe' She'll Be 'Meeting This Little Person'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Pregnant Eve Shares Photos from Her 'Amazing' Baby Shower: I 'Feel So Special'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Pregnant Eve Puts Baby Bump on Display in Sweet Post with Husband on Her Birthday: 'Happiness'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Pregnant Eve and Husband Have Two Name Options Picked Out: 'I Feel Like the Baby Has Told Us'
Eve Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals Her Bump to Announce She's Expecting First Baby with Husband
Eve Shares Rare Photos with All 4 Stepchildren on Family Vacation with Husband Maximillion Cooper
Stars' Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Stepparents
Eve Says Farewell to The Talk After 4 Seasons: 'It's Very Bittersweet'

"This is not goodbye — this is, 'I'll see you later,'" she said during her final episode on Friday

The Talk's Eve Says She's Having 'Uncomfortable Conversations' About Race with Her White Husband
Music // June 03, 2020
How The Talk Co-Hosts Do Their Own Glam for At-Home Filming
Style // May 19, 2020
Gwen Stefani Reunites with Eve for Performance Celebrating Debut Solo Album's 15th Anniversary
Music // November 27, 2019
The Talk Hosts Transform into Iconic Artists like J.Lo and Gwen Stefani for Epic Halloween Show
TV // October 29, 2019
Sharon Osbourne Debuts New Facelift on The Talk Season 10 Premiere: 'It Looks More Refreshed'
Health // September 09, 2019
The Ladies of The Talk Say Season 10 Will Be 'About the Viewers': 'We Want to Give Back'
TV // September 06, 2019
From John Mayer to Kelsea Ballerini to Leon Bridges, Here's Who's Presenting at the 2019 Grammys
Music // February 07, 2019
Carrie Ann Inaba 'So Excited' to Join The Talk as She Officially Replaces Julie Chen
TV // January 02, 2019
Eve Reveals She Turned to Prescription Drugs and Alcohol During a 'Dark Period' in Her Life
Music // May 15, 2018
From Kris Jenner to John Legend: All the Celebs Who've Weighed In On the Kanye West Drama
Music // May 04, 2018
Eve Slams Kanye West for 'Disrespectful' Slavery Comments: 'I Am Done'
Music // May 02, 2018
Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Came to Her Aid After Someone Tried to Drug Her Drink at a Party
Music // April 10, 2018
Grammy Winner Eve Is The Talk's New Host: 'It's a New Chapter in My Life'
TV // November 14, 2017
Find Out Who Is Joining The Real Co-Hosts
TV // October 26, 2016
Barbershop: The Next Cut Cast on Using Humor to Address the Gun and Gang Violence That Has Touched Their Lives
Crime // April 12, 2016
Their Rap Beef Long Settled, Ice Cube and Common Talk Finding New Respect for One Another While Filming Barbershop: The Next Cut
Movies // April 12, 2016
Eve on Her Marriage: 'It's the Realest Relationship I've Ever Had'
Movies // April 07, 2016
8 Divas' Music Videos (Beyonce! Kanye!) Who So Totally Inspired Kylie Jenner's 'Glosses'
Style // March 31, 2016
Meet the New (and Old!) Faces of Calvin's Barbershop in First Look at Barbershop: The Next Cut
Movies // November 23, 2015
Eve: Married Life Is 'Amazing'
Celebrity // September 22, 2014
Eve Marries Maximillion Cooper in Spain
Celebrity // June 14, 2014
Eve Engaged to Maximillion Cooper
Celebrity // December 31, 2013
Caught in the Act!
Human Interest // July 08, 2011
What Lies Beneath
Archive // March 09, 2009
Eve
Archive // December 17, 2007
