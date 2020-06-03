Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Eve
Eve
Share
Eve
Eve
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Eve Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' as She Cuddles Son Wilde, 11 Weeks, in New Photo
Eve welcomed her first baby, a son named Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, in February
Read More
Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother's Day as a New Mom to Baby Boy Wilde Wolf: 'Mother. Nature.'
Eve welcomed her first child, a son named Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, in February
Read More
New Mom Eve Sweetly Cuddles Baby Boy Wilde, 6 Weeks, in Rare Video: 'This Is Heaven'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed son Wilde Wolf on Feb. 1
Read More
Eve's Baby Boy Wilde Wolf Makes Debut in DockATot Moses Basket
Eve welcomed her first baby, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper on Feb. 1
Read More
Eve Welcomes First Baby, Son Wilde Wolf, with Husband Maximillion Cooper
The couple announced the birth of Wilde Wolf on Thursday morning
Read More
Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She 'Can't Believe' She'll Be 'Meeting This Little Person'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Read More
Advertisement
More Eve
Pregnant Eve Shares Photos from Her 'Amazing' Baby Shower: I 'Feel So Special'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Pregnant Eve Puts Baby Bump on Display in Sweet Post with Husband on Her Birthday: 'Happiness'
Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February
Pregnant Eve and Husband Have Two Name Options Picked Out: 'I Feel Like the Baby Has Told Us'
Eve Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals Her Bump to Announce She's Expecting First Baby with Husband
Eve Shares Rare Photos with All 4 Stepchildren on Family Vacation with Husband Maximillion Cooper
Stars' Sweetest Quotes About Becoming Stepparents
Eve Says Farewell to
The Talk
After 4 Seasons: 'It's Very Bittersweet'
"This is not goodbye — this is, 'I'll see you later,'" she said during her final episode on Friday
Eve Admits Taking 'Years to Adjust' to Becoming Stepmom to 4 Kids, But Now Feels 'Very Lucky'
Eve Says Quarantine with Husband Maximillion Cooper Has 'Solidified Why I Fell in Love with Him'
Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID, Says She's Fighting 'Lots of Aches and Pains'
Carrie Ann Inaba Says
The Talk
Is 'Looking' to Fill the Open Co-Host Spot After Eve's Departure
Eve Leaving
The Talk
After 4 Seasons: 'This Is One of the Hardest Decisions'
All Eve
The Talk
's Eve Says She's Having 'Uncomfortable Conversations' About Race with Her White Husband
Music
//
June 03, 2020
How
The Talk
Co-Hosts Do Their Own Glam for At-Home Filming
Style
//
May 19, 2020
Gwen Stefani Reunites with Eve for Performance Celebrating Debut Solo Album's 15th Anniversary
Music
//
November 27, 2019
The Talk
Hosts Transform into Iconic Artists like J.Lo and Gwen Stefani for Epic Halloween Show
TV
//
October 29, 2019
Sharon Osbourne Debuts New Facelift on
The Talk
Season 10 Premiere: 'It Looks More Refreshed'
Health
//
September 09, 2019
The Ladies of
The Talk
Say Season 10 Will Be 'About the Viewers': 'We Want to Give Back'
TV
//
September 06, 2019
From John Mayer to Kelsea Ballerini to Leon Bridges, Here's Who's Presenting at the 2019 Grammys
Music
//
February 07, 2019
Carrie Ann Inaba 'So Excited' to Join
The Talk
as She Officially Replaces Julie Chen
TV
//
January 02, 2019
Eve Reveals She Turned to Prescription Drugs and Alcohol During a 'Dark Period' in Her Life
Music
//
May 15, 2018
From Kris Jenner to John Legend: All the Celebs Who've Weighed In On the Kanye West Drama
Music
//
May 04, 2018
Eve Slams Kanye West for 'Disrespectful' Slavery Comments: 'I Am Done'
Music
//
May 02, 2018
Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Came to Her Aid After Someone Tried to Drug Her Drink at a Party
Music
//
April 10, 2018
Grammy Winner Eve Is
The Talk
's New Host: 'It's a New Chapter in My Life'
TV
//
November 14, 2017
Find Out Who Is Joining
The Real
Co-Hosts
TV
//
October 26, 2016
Barbershop: The Next
Cut Cast on Using Humor to Address the Gun and Gang Violence That Has Touched Their Lives
Crime
//
April 12, 2016
Their Rap Beef Long Settled, Ice Cube and Common Talk Finding New Respect for One Another While Filming
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Movies
//
April 12, 2016
Eve on Her Marriage: 'It's the Realest Relationship I've Ever Had'
Movies
//
April 07, 2016
8 Divas' Music Videos (Beyonce! Kanye!) Who So Totally Inspired Kylie Jenner's 'Glosses'
Style
//
March 31, 2016
Meet the New (and Old!) Faces of Calvin's Barbershop in First Look at
Barbershop: The Next Cut
Movies
//
November 23, 2015
Eve: Married Life Is 'Amazing'
Celebrity
//
September 22, 2014
Eve Marries Maximillion Cooper in Spain
Celebrity
//
June 14, 2014
Eve Engaged to Maximillion Cooper
Celebrity
//
December 31, 2013
Caught in the Act!
Human Interest
//
July 08, 2011
What Lies Beneath
Archive
//
March 09, 2009
Eve
Archive
//
December 17, 2007
Load More
Eve
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.