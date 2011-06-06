Most Recent
Evangeline Lilly: 'I Don't Always Know What's Going on Completely in the Marvel Universe'
"I don't actually watch all the Marvel stuff," says Evangeline Lilly, who plays The Wasp in the Ant-Man films Read More
Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Hasn't Seen Most of Lost: 'I Still Have to Watch It'
Evangeline Lilly, who got her start as an actress on Lost, tells PEOPLE that she plans to eventually "sit down and do a Lost marathon" Read More
Evangeline Lilly Bleached Her Hair 'Every 10 Days' for New Film: 'By the End It Was Falling Out'
To make her character's blonde hair look natural, Evangeline Lilly's bleached locks required a lot of maintenance Read More
Where Are They Now? The Cast of Lost
Take a trip back to the island in honor of the 11-year anniversary of the series finale, which aired May 23, 2010 Read More
Cate Blanchett Shows Off Props She's Kept from Her Movies — Including Thor's Hammer!
Chris Hemsworth and Evangeline Lilly might want to check in with costar Cate Blanchett and get their iconic movie props back Read More
Here's the Full-Length Ant-Man Trailer (VIDEO)
Here's your first look at Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas in the film
All Evangeline Lilly
