Evangeline Lilly: 'I Don't Always Know What's Going on Completely in the Marvel Universe'
"I don't actually watch all the Marvel stuff," says Evangeline Lilly, who plays The Wasp in the Ant-Man films
Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Hasn't Seen Most of Lost: 'I Still Have to Watch It'
Evangeline Lilly, who got her start as an actress on Lost, tells PEOPLE that she plans to eventually "sit down and do a Lost marathon"
Evangeline Lilly Bleached Her Hair 'Every 10 Days' for New Film: 'By the End It Was Falling Out'
To make her character's blonde hair look natural, Evangeline Lilly's bleached locks required a lot of maintenance
Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly Tackle the Opioid Epidemic in Crisis: Watch the Trailer
The three actors all play characters impacted by the epidemic in different ways
Where Are They Now? The Cast of Lost
Take a trip back to the island in honor of the 11-year anniversary of the series finale, which aired May 23, 2010
Cate Blanchett Shows Off Props She's Kept from Her Movies — Including Thor's Hammer!
Chris Hemsworth and Evangeline Lilly might want to check in with costar Cate Blanchett and get their iconic movie props back
Evangeline Lilly Offers 'Sincere and Heartfelt Apology' for 'Arrogant' Coronavirus Comments
"I never meant to hurt you," Evangeline Lilly wrote
Evangeline Lilly Shaves Off All of Her Hair – See the Entire Transformation
The Lost alum debuted a dramatic new hairstyle – and she did it herself!
The Female Movie Superheroes That Came Before Captain Marvel: From Catwoman to Black Widow
Evangeline Lilly Cried After Being 'Cornered' into Filming Partially Nude Scene for Lost
Why Evangeline Lilly Changed Her Life After Lost — And Moved to Hawaii!
Evangeline Lilly Says She Was Going Through 'a Pretty Dark Time' During Lost
Here's the Full-Length Ant-Man Trailer (VIDEO)

Here's your first look at Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas in the film

Passages
Archive // June 06, 2011
Inside the Golden Globe Afterparties
Awards // January 18, 2010
Star Tracks
Archive // June 01, 2009
Lost and Found
Archive // July 14, 2008
Picks and Pans Main: TV
Archive // February 04, 2008
Scoop
Archive // December 03, 2007
Star Tracks
Archive // September 24, 2007
Girl Power!
Archive // April 16, 2007
Style Watch
Archive // February 26, 2007
Style Watch
Archive // February 05, 2007
Contents
Archive // January 08, 2007
Scoop
Archive // January 08, 2007
Evangeline Lilly's House Destroyed by Fire
Celebrity // December 20, 2006
Style Watch
Archive // December 11, 2006
Star Tracks
Archive // December 04, 2006
Star Tracks
Archive // October 23, 2006
WEEK AHEAD: Lost Returns!
Celebrity // September 30, 2006
Who's That Girl?
Archive // September 25, 2006
Jessica's New Sidekick: Eva
Premium // June 23, 2006
Star Tracks
Archive // February 20, 2006
Fantasy Island
Archive // January 30, 2006
Contents
Archive // January 30, 2006
Style Watch
Archive // January 30, 2006
Lost, Crash Casts Take Top SAG Honors
Awards // January 29, 2006
Lost Cast Gets Dramatic Pay Hike
Celebrity // January 23, 2006
