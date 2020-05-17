Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is an American actress. She made her film debut in Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998). Mendes has since appeared in Training Day (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), Hitch (2005) and The Other Guys (2010). She and actor Ryan Gosling have been dating since 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.
Full Name
Eva de la Caridad Méndez
Hometown
Miami
Born
03/05/74
Age
1948

FAQs

Who is Eva Mendes married to?

Eva Mendes is not married. She and actor Ryan Gosling have been in a relationship since 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

What happened to Eva Mendes?

Eva Mendes hasn't appeared in a film since 'Lost River' (2014). Since then, she has welcomed two daughters with partner Ryan Gosling and focused on her fashion and beauty lines. Mendes told 'The View' in 2022 that she is open to returning to acting but "won't do violence" or "sexuality."

What nationality is Eva Mendes?

Eva Mendes was born in Miami. She told PEOPLE in 2017 that she was "raised in a very typical Cuban household" due to both of her parents being Cuban.

Eva Mendes Wants to Return to Acting After Years-Long Hiatus but 'Won't Do Violence' or 'Sexuality'
"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I was up for anything,” Eva Mendes shared
Eva Mendes Tears Up as She Says Her Mom Is 'Not Doing Too Well Right Now'
"She's a survivor in every way," Eva Mendes said of her mother while on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Friday
Fashion Flashback: What Stars Wore to the Met Gala 10 Years Ago
Walk down memory lane to see what celebs wore 10 years ago to the 2012 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, themed "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations"
Ryan Gosling Says He and Eva Mendes 'Did Our Best' to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine
"I have two kids and they're growing up fast," Ryan Gosling said of his and Eva Mendes' daughters, opening up about their family's quarantine
Eva Mendes Shares Impressive Modeling Video Filmed by Daughters Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 6
Eva Mendes shares her two daughters Amada and Esmeralda with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Doesn't Take Any of Her Instagram Photos: 'It's a Girl Thang'
Eva Mendes responded to an Instagram comment, asking how many of her photos were taken by her partner Ryan Gosling. "None that I post," she wrote
Eva Mendes Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Ryan Gosling from Their Film The Place Beyond the Pines
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling began dating in 2011 after filming The Place Beyond the Pines together
Eva Mendes Opens Up About the Body 'Insecurities' She Experienced as a Young Actress
“20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure,’ ” the 47-year-old wrote
Eva Mendes Sparks Debate After Sharing Stance on Spanking Children: 'We All Parent Our Own Way'
Eva Mendes Gets 'Head-to-Toe' Makeover from Her Daughters: 'When in Doubt, Be Their Canvas'
Eva Mendes Claps Back at Fan Who Accused Her of Taking Instagram Hiatus After 'Getting Work Done'
Eva Mendes Took a Step Back from Social Media After Her Daughter Said She 'Was on the Phone Too Much'
Eva Mendes Says 'Mom Pandemic Guilt' Is in 'Full Effect' After Daughter Asked to Cut Up Record Cover

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," the actress shared on Instagram. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes"

