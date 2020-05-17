Eva Mendes
FAQs
- Who is Eva Mendes married to?
Eva Mendes is not married. She and actor Ryan Gosling have been in a relationship since 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.
- What happened to Eva Mendes?
Eva Mendes hasn't appeared in a film since 'Lost River' (2014). Since then, she has welcomed two daughters with partner Ryan Gosling and focused on her fashion and beauty lines. Mendes told 'The View' in 2022 that she is open to returning to acting but "won't do violence" or "sexuality."
- What nationality is Eva Mendes?
Eva Mendes was born in Miami. She told PEOPLE in 2017 that she was "raised in a very typical Cuban household" due to both of her parents being Cuban.