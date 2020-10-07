Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet
Read More
Eva Longoria Says She and Son Santiago, 3½, Are 'Ready' for Summer: 'Where Are You?'
Eva Longoria welcomed son Santiago with husband José "Pepe" Bastón in June 2018
Read More
Eva Longoria Sports Sexy Victoria Beckham Cut-Out Gown for Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham married actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday during a star-studded ceremony
Read More
Eva Longoria Reveals How She and Husband José Bastón Make Time to Connect: We 'Love Unplugging'
Eva Longoria opened up about the importance of turning off her cellphone at the end of the day
Read More
Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is Dressing Her for Brooklyn's Wedding: We're 'Coordinating'
During an appearance on
PEOPLE (the TV Show!)
, the actress revealed the former Spice Girl is her style sister
Read More
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
Read More
More Eva Longoria
RuPaul to Star in
The B— Who Stole Christmas
as VH1 Announces First Original Holiday Movie Lineup
Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon and Kim Fields serve as executive producers on VH1's inaugural "Naughty and Nice" holiday movie lineup
Iman on the Importance of Vaccine Equity: 'We're Stronger When We Come Together and Share Resources'
The supermodel and CARE Global Advocate organized an open letter — signed by 70 influential artists and entertainers — that calls on world leaders to push for 70% of the population to be vaccinated by 2022
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Step Down from Time's Up Board After Cuomo Scandal
Eva Longoria Pays Homage to Her
Desperate Housewives
Character in Red Bikini
Eva Longoria Says She Treats Her Shoe Collection Like 'Babies in My Closet'
Celebrity Parents React to Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration
"I am deeply moved and so proud that my babies got to see this"
John Legend, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen and Kerry Washington Will All Appear at Biden Inaugural Special
Eva Longoria Cuddles Up to Son Santiago, 2½, in Loving Holiday Photo: 'Merry Christmas Eve!'
In Honor of Its 12,000th Episode, 12 Stars Who Appeared on
The
Young and the Restless
Boss Baby
Returns! First Look at Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum and Amy Sedaris in
Family Business
Sequel
Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria as She Apologizes for Remarks About Black Women Voters
All Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Says Mom Shamers Are 'Real': 'I Am Never Going to Tell Someone How to Parent'
Parents
//
October 07, 2020
Idris Elba, Salma Hayek and More Partner with ViacomCBS on Inclusivity Program for New Directors
Movies
//
September 23, 2020
Reese Witherspoon's Famous Friends: From Paul Rudd to Oprah Winfrey
Movies
//
September 22, 2020
How the Two Nashville Moms Behind The Home Edit Became Organization Gurus to the Stars
Home
//
September 21, 2020
Hikes! Fireworks! Fun in the Sun! Here's How Your Favorite Stars Spent Labor Day 2020
Travel
//
September 08, 2020
Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Get Amazing Organization Makeovers on New Show
Home
//
August 17, 2020
#ChallengeAccepted! These Stars Are Posting Black & White Photos in Support of Women's Empowerment
Style
//
July 28, 2020
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
TV
//
May 18, 2020
Eva Longoria Box Dyes Her Hair in New L'Oréal Paris Commercial: 'It's Easy'
Style
//
May 01, 2020
Law and Order
's Carey Lowell Crafts a Ceramics Collection, Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Home
//
December 20, 2021
Eva Longoria Shows Fans How She Covers Up Her Gray Roots Using This $11 Touch-Up Spray
Style
//
April 22, 2020
Eva Longoria on Parenting During Coronavirus Social Distancing: 'All Planning Goes out the Door'
Parents
//
April 10, 2020
Desperate Housewives
Cast Reuniting for Coronavirus Relief Livestream — Minus a Few Stars
TV
//
April 09, 2020
Eva Longoria Reunites with Andy Garcia for New Quibi Series: 'We Had to Do This Together'
TV
//
April 09, 2020
All of the Ways Selena Quintanilla Has Inspired Today's Stars
Music
//
March 31, 2022
Celebrate Eva Longoria's Birthday with Adorable Photos of Her and Son Santiago
Parents
//
March 15, 2020
Find Out What Eva Longoria Wanted to Be When She Grew Up — It Wasn't an Actress
TV
//
March 04, 2020
Meet PEOPLE's Women Changing the World in 2020
Human Interest
//
March 04, 2020
Paulina Chávez Was 'In Awe' of Eva Longoria on Set of
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
TV
//
February 24, 2020
It's Pisces Season! 50 Celebrities Born Under the Star Sign
Celebrity
//
February 22, 2022
Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger and Brooke Burke Hang Out During Mexico Vacation: See Photos!
Travel
//
January 07, 2020
Eva Longoria Enjoys Some 'Fun in the Sun' at the Beach During New Year's Vacation in Mexico
Travel
//
December 31, 2019
Eva Longoria Shares Video of Son Dancing to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Parents
//
December 24, 2019
Eva Longoria Slams NBC as She Supports Gabrielle Union After Controversial
AGT
Firing
TV
//
December 03, 2019
Eva Longoria Shares Adorable New Photo of Her Son Santiago: 'Sunday Mood'
Parents
//
December 02, 2019
Eva Longoria
