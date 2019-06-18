Eva Green

Watch Danny DeVito Break Character in a Bathtub in Hilarious Dumbo Gag Reel
Dumbo is available on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as Digital, on June 25, 2019
Former Bond Girl Eva Green Says 007 Should 'Always' Be Played By a Man
Eva Green is opening up about why she can't see a woman take on the role of James Bond
Dumbo Flies Again! Everything We Know About Tim Burton's Live-Action Remake
The live-action remake's trailer was released Wednesday during the CMAs
Eva Green Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Sexual Harassment: 'I Had to Push Him Off'
Eva Green is adding her name to the long list of stars who have accused disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment
Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Threatened to 'Destroy' Bond Star Eva Green After She Refused His Sexual Advances
Jobert told Europe 1 radio that her daughter was also "sexually harassed" by the movie mogul for two years
PEOPLE Review: The New Season of Penny Dreadful Brings on Dr. Jekyll – and Probably His Famous Frenemy
Penny Dreadful airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on Showtime
VIDEO: Honey Rider, Pussy Galore and More – The Bond Girls, Ranked
Halle Berry and Denise Richards are on the list, but they aren't No. 1
Eva Green: 5 Things to Know About the Penny Dreadful Star and Campari Calendar Cover Girl
"It's such an iconic brand and very artistic," the actress tells PEOPLE of her decision to do the shoot
See This/Skip That: From The Grand Budapest Hotel to Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Harley Pasternak Blogs: How the Hottest Women in Film Get Fit
Daniel Craig's Latest 007 Wound: His Finger
Eva Green Misses Bond Scenes with Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Becomes First Bond in China

The actor attends Casino Royale's historic premiere in Beijing

