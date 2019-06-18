Most Recent
Former Bond Girl Eva Green Says 007 Should 'Always' Be Played By a Man
Eva Green is opening up about why she can't see a woman take on the role of James Bond Read More
Eva Green Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Sexual Harassment: 'I Had to Push Him Off'
Eva Green is adding her name to the long list of stars who have accused disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment Read More
More Eva Green
VIDEO: Honey Rider, Pussy Galore and More – The Bond Girls, Ranked
Halle Berry and Denise Richards are on the list, but they aren't No. 1
Eva Green: 5 Things to Know About the Penny Dreadful Star and Campari Calendar Cover Girl
"It's such an iconic brand and very artistic," the actress tells PEOPLE of her decision to do the shoot
Daniel Craig Becomes First Bond in China
The actor attends Casino Royale's historic premiere in Beijing
