Erin and Ben Napier

Watch Ben and Erin Napier's Original HGTV Casting Video From 2014: 'No One's Ever Seen It!'

The Home Town stars won HGTV over with their home reno skills and sweet, Southern charm
HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Show Off Their Renovated ‘Dream Kitchen’ — Featuring Helen’s Art!

Ben put his woodworking skills to work on several projects in the space — including a gorgeous mahogany island
HGTV Reveals the U.S. Town That Will Receive a Whole-City Makeover from Ben and Erin Napier

The stars of Home Town will be taking their renovation talents to another Southern city in need
Home Town's Erin Napier Releases 3 Nostalgia-Inspired Summer Candles

The three scents — Summer '99, Lucy's Lemonade, and Ponchatoula Strawberry —are available for purchase now
Ben Napier 'Cried a Lot' as His Parents Baptized His Daughter + More HGTV Stars' Memories of Dad

"It’s going to be tough to top," Home Town's Ben Napier says of his first Father's Day as a dad 
HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Vow to 'Make It Right,' Restore Home for Second Time After It Was Devastated by Tornado

The house was going to become home to a local man who needed an affordable place to live, but was badly damaged by the natural disaster in December
WATCH: Erin Napier Breaks Down in Tears While Renovating Her Late Grandmother's Old Home

The Home Town star was shocked to find that her grandmother used to live in a home she was in the process of renovating
Home Town Star Erin Napier Mourns the Death of Her Grandmother: 'My Heart Is Broken for Us'

The HGTV star shared a photo of her wearing her grandmother's ring as a tribute to the family matriarch
Home Town’s Erin Napier Releasing 20 New Candles Based on ‘Special Memories’ from Her Life

Erin Napier Was Open to Adoption After Appendix Damage Made Pregnancy Unlikely: 'I Wanted a Family Desperately'

Erin Napier Shares Throwback Pics of Herself with Long Hair - See Her Pre-Pixie Cut Look

HGTV Star Erin Napier Performs Beautiful Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' to Help Out a New Neighbor

WATCH: HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier’s Daughter Helen, 2, Adorably Weighs In on Parents' Design

The stars of HGTV's Home Town found out they were expecting their first child on Mother's Day 2017

HGTV Stars Ben and Erin Napier on Working Together: 'We Fill-in Each Others Gaps'

TV // January 08, 2020
People Now:  Rose Byrne and Irwin Family Speak Out on Australian Wildfires - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // January 08, 2020
HGTV Is Looking for One American Town In Need of a Complete Makeover for New Show — Could it Be Yours?

Home // January 08, 2020
HGTV's Ben & Erin Napier Reveal the 'Serious' Reason They Had to Pause a Home Renovation

Home // January 09, 2020
PEOPLE Now: Chrissy Metz Calls Mandy Moore ‘Incredible’ Amid Ryan Adams Abuse Allegations — Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // February 27, 2019
Ben & Erin Napier Talk Home Town & Help Us Improve Our Own Homes

TV // March 01, 2019
HGTV’s Home Town Star Ben Napier Lost 55 Lbs. for His Baby Daughter: ‘I Want a Long Life’

Health // January 18, 2019
Home Town's Ben Napier Builds a 'Puppet Playhouse' for Daughter Helen — See the Cute Clip

Parents // January 14, 2019
HGTV's Erin Napier Opens Up About Battling a Terrifying Mystery Illness: 'Scar Tissue Banded All My Organs Together'

Home // October 18, 2018
Home Town Goods! Shop Ben and Erin Napier's 6 Favorite U.S.-Made Baby Finds in Honor of the Fourth of July

Parents // June 28, 2018
The Property Brothers, J.J. Watt and More Celebs React to the End of Fixer Upper: 'We Are Proud for Y’all, Gaineses. Go Get Em!”

Home // April 04, 2018
HGTV Stars Ben and Erin Napier to Release Memoir About Their Rise to Fame, Whirlwind Love Story and Struggle with 'Long-Term Illness'

Home // March 28, 2018
In PEOPLE’s The Best of HGTV Special Edition Get Up Close with Your Favorite Renovation and Real Estate Stars

Home // April 02, 2018
Home Town's Erin Napier Announces Show Crew Member Has Died: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Home // March 09, 2018
See Home Town's Ben Napier Surprise Teary-Eyed Wife Erin with a Gift for Their Baby: 'It’s the Most Beautiful Thing You Ever Made'

Home // March 05, 2018
Before + After: Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier Share Their Most Personal Project Yet: 'It Was Just the Joy of Our Lives'

Home // February 12, 2018
Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier Attempt to Move an Entire House in Nail-Biting Video: 'What Could Go Wrong?'

Home // February 09, 2018
All the Southern Stars Who Cannot Handle the Snow Storm Sweeping the Country

Home // January 18, 2018
Home Town Is Back! New Mom Erin Napier Opens Up  Filming Season 2 While Secretly Pregnant

Home // January 08, 2018
Home Town Hosts Ben and Erin Napier Welcome Daughter Helen — See the First Photos of Their Baby Girl!

Parents // January 04, 2018
HGTV Star Erin Napier Makes a Passionate Plea to Call Out Cyber Bullies: 'Cruelty Isn't Brave'

Home // January 02, 2018
