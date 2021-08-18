Erika Girardi

Erika Girardi, also known as "Erika Jayne," is an American TV personality, singer, and actress. She married Tom Girardi and gained notoriety soon after when she joined the season six cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015. The couple divorced in 2020.

Her first on-screen appearance was a non-speaking role, where she played Suzanne Morton on NBC's Law and Order in the 1990s. As a singer, Girardi released her first single "Roller Coaster" in 2007 and her first album Pretty Mess in 2009. The performer later landed the role Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago on Broadway in 2019.

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Claims Ex Tom Won't 'Acknowledge' Ongoing Legal Drama During Their Calls
"It doesn't even matter what he says because he's incompetent," Erika Girardi said during part four of the RHOBH reunion on Wednesday
RHOBH Reunion: Erika Girardi Reacts to Being Accused of Playing 'the Victim' amid Legal Drama
"I have never said I was a victim," the Bravo star said on Wednesday's episode
Meghan McCain Supports 'Good Friend' Erika Girardi amid Legal Woes, Says She 'Has a Good Heart'
"I believe that she will be proven innocent," McCain said of the RHOBH star
Erika Girardi Claims Ex Tom Girardi Was in Control of Her Finances on RHOBH: 'I Had No Access'
"I trusted this man. All of my finances were kept down at the firm, and everything was kept there," she said during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion
Erika Girardi Says RHOBH Is Her Main Source of Income, Reveals Lawyers Advised Her to Quit Show
"I have nothing to hide," she said during Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion
RHOBH: Erika Awkwardly Stonewalls Sutton Over Her Attempt to Start Anew: 'I Have Nothing to Say'
The two RHOBH stars have been feuding throughout the season following a private cast meeting — sans Erika Girardi — that Sutton Stracke organized to discuss the discrepancies in the singer's ongoing legal drama
Erika Girardi and Andy Cohen Clash Over His Hard-Hitting Questions in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek
"We're going to put you on a skewer, and I'm going to fire up the barbecue," Andy Cohen warns Erika Girardi in the upcoming reunion
Tom Girardi Living in 'Skilled Nursing Facility' with 24-Hour Care amid Bankruptcy, Divorce
The estranged husband of RHOBH star Erika Girardi was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year 
Kyle Richards Denies Lisa Vanderpump's Claim She Spread Rumors About Erika Girardi's Finances
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says She Has 'Zero Dollars,' Walking 'Fine Line' amid Ongoing Legal Woes
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Is 'Ready to Have a Nervous Breakdown' Over Tom's Conservatorship Ruling
Erika Girardi Claps Back at Critic as She's Spotted at T.J. Maxx: 'I've Shopped Here for Years'

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Claims Ex Tom's Mansion 'Was Broken Into' and He 'Confronted the Burglar'

"He confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery. And then my son had to go over and help. And then my son, he rolled his car five times on the way home," claimed Erika Girardi

RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says Tom Isn't 'Mentally Capable,' Costars Question Her About Embezzlement Case
TV // August 18, 2021
Erika Girardi's Music Career Memorabilia Auctioned by Ex Tom Girardi's Law Firm amid Legal Trouble
TV // August 17, 2021
Lisa Rinna Doesn't Think Erika Girardi Knew 'Anything' About Her Ex Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes
TV // August 12, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi's Costars Wonder If They 'Know Her,' Been 'Duped by the Lies' amid Legal Woes
TV // August 11, 2021
Lisa Rinna Claims Erika Girardi Had a 'Screaming Fight' with a RHOBH Producer While Filming
TV // August 05, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Angered by Garcelle Beauvais After 'Private Moment' About Ex Tom Is Revealed
TV // August 04, 2021
Tom Girardi Seen with a Black Eye as He's Spotted for the First Time Since Erika Girardi Divorce
TV // August 03, 2021
Tom Girardi's Law Firm Auctioning Off Julia Roberts Poster, Furniture and More amid Bankruptcy
TV // July 30, 2021
Tom Girardi Was 'Unconscious for 12 Hours' After 2017 Car Wreck, Says Erika Girardi: 'I Found Him'
TV // July 22, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Claims She 'Found the Evidence' of Ex Tom's Infidelity — 'He Was Sloppy'
TV // July 21, 2021
RHOBH Trailer: Erika Girardi Says If Ex Tom 'Stole the Money, I'd Like to Know Where It Is'
TV // July 21, 2021
Erika Girardi Accused of Using Her 'Notoriety' to Hide Assets, Owing $25 Million to Ex's Law Firm
TV // July 15, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Denies That Her Divorce Is a 'Sham,' Breaks Down While Addressing Lawsuit
TV // July 14, 2021
Tom Girardi's Conservatorship Made Official as Court Notes He Has a 'Major Neurocognitive Disorder'
TV // July 13, 2021
RHOBH Star Erika Girardi Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Adorable Baby Photo: 'Welp, I'm 50!'
TV // July 10, 2021
Erika Girardi Confronts Allegations That Her Divorce from Tom Girardi Is a 'Sham' on RHOBH
TV // July 08, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Is 'Happier' After Splitting from Husband Tom — 'I Was Feeling Depressed'
TV // July 07, 2021
Everything Erika Girardi Has Said About Her Divorce from Estranged Husband Tom Girardi
TV // September 02, 2021
Erika Girardi Spotted Boarding Private Jet amid Bankruptcy Case Disputes, Other Legal Drama
TV // July 03, 2021
Erika and Tom Girardi: Everything We Know About the Legal Controversies Facing the Former Couple
TV // July 02, 2021
Tom Girardi's Law Firm Was Approved for $1.5 Million COVID Relief Loan Before Bankruptcy
Politics // June 30, 2021
RHOBH: Erika Girardi Says Tom Could Be 'Overly Dismissive' — 'I'm Sure He's Mad at Me' for Divorce
TV // June 30, 2021
Erika Girardi's Accountant, Lawyer and Landlord Ordered to Turn Over Her Financial Records in Court
TV // June 29, 2021
Erika Girardi Claims Bankruptcy Lawyer Made 'Vicious' False Statements About Her on Social Media
TV // June 25, 2021
Erika Girardi Accused of Refusing to Turn Over Bank Records, Using 'Glam' Lifestyle to Hide Assets
TV // June 24, 2021
