- Full Name
- Kenneth Eric Church
- Hometown
- Granite Falls, North Carolina
- ericchurchmusic
- ericchurch
- Born
- 05/03/1977
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- Where does Eric Church live?
Eric Church lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Why does Eric Church always wear sunglasses?
Eric Church originally began wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses on stage when performing because bright stage lights would dry out his contact lenses.
- Who is Eric Church married to?
Eric Church has been married to music publisher Katherine Blasingame on January 8, 2008.
- Why does Eric Church call himself "Chief"?
Eric Church received the nickname "Chief" because he frequently wears aviator sunglasses like members of law enforcement. He named his 2011 album 'Chief' and his charity, which supports underprivileged families, is named the Chief Cares Fund.
- Where did Eric Church go to college?
Eric Church graduated from Appalachian State University in 2000 with a degree in business and marketing.
- Who sang with Eric Church at the Super Bowl?
Eric Church performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" alongisde singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV in 2021.