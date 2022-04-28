Eric Church

Eric Church is an American country singer-songwriter. He rose to fame after the release of his Top 20 country singles "How 'Bout You," "Two Pink Lines" and "Guys Like Me" from his 2006 debut album Sinners Like Me. He is best known for the songs "Drink in My Hand" (2011), "Springsteen" (2012), "Creepin'" (2012), "The Outsiders" (2013), "Give Me Back My Hometown" (2014), "Cold One" (2014), "Talladega" (2014), "Like a Wrecking Ball" (2015), "Record Year" (2016), "Desperate Man" (2018), "Some of It" (2019) and "Hell of a View" (2020). Church has been nominated for ten Grammy awards and has won the CMA Award for album of the year twice for his 2011 album Chief and 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood. He was also honored as the CMA Awards entertainer of the year in 2020.
Eric Church
Full Name
Kenneth Eric Church
Hometown
Granite Falls, North Carolina
instagram
ericchurchmusic
twitter
ericchurch
Born
05/03/1977
Age
45

FAQs

Where does Eric Church live?

Eric Church lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Why does Eric Church always wear sunglasses?

Eric Church originally began wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses on stage when performing because bright stage lights would dry out his contact lenses.

Who is Eric Church married to?

Eric Church has been married to music publisher Katherine Blasingame on January 8, 2008.

Why does Eric Church call himself "Chief"?

Eric Church received the nickname "Chief" because he frequently wears aviator sunglasses like members of law enforcement. He named his 2011 album 'Chief' and his charity, which supports underprivileged families, is named the Chief Cares Fund.

Where did Eric Church go to college?

Eric Church graduated from Appalachian State University in 2000 with a degree in business and marketing.

Who sang with Eric Church at the Super Bowl?

Eric Church performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" alongisde singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Most Recent

Live Nation Is Offering $25 Tickets Next Week for Alicia Keys, Eric Church and Over 3,700 More Concerts
On Thursday, Live Nation announced the 2022 iteration of its Concert Week, during which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North American venues this summer for just $25
Eric Church Defends Canceling April Concert to Attend 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' UNC-Duke Final Four Game
"There was no way that I wasn't being there. I'm very glad we went," he said on Friday's episode of the Rob + Holly podcast
Eric Church Offers Free Show for Fans After He Canceled Concert to Watch UNC, Duke Basketball Game
Eric Church says he will perform "a ONE of a kind FREE show" for fans in Texas in early September
Eric Church Cancels Sold-Out Concert to Watch Final Four Game, Admits It's a 'Selfish' Move
Eric Church's concert was originally scheduled for the same day as the University of North Carolina men's basketball game against Duke University
The Biggest Moments from the 2022 ACM Awards
From host Dolly Parton's zingers to epic performances, here's what you missed at the 2022 ACM Awards
Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brittney Spencer and Jason Aldean Join ACMs 2022 Performers
This year's ACM Awards will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. EST
More Eric Church

Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards
Sing-alongs, hugfests and Morgan Wallen protests: What the TV cameras failed to capture in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during "Country's Biggest Night"
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at 2021 CMA Awards: 'I Don't Deserve to Win It'
Combs was nominated for the award against Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton's Starting Over Wins Album of the Year at the 2021 CMAs
CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Blake Shelton, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church and More to Perform at CMA Awards
Eric Church Brings Morgan Wallen on Stage for Surprise Acoustic Appearance in Nashville
Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations List at 2021 CMA Awards

Church — last year's entertainer of the year — is nominated for the highly coveted award alongside Stapleton, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood

All Eric Church

