Enrique Iglesias

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Share
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Anna Kournikova Celebrates Twins Lucy and Nicholas' 4th Birthday with Sweet Tributes: Photos
Anna Kournikova shares twins Lucy and Nicholas, plus 21-month-old daughter Mary, with Enrique Iglesias
Read More
Enrique Iglesias Shares 'Incredible' Reaction Kids Had to Steamy Music Video with Anna Kournikova
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who share 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas plus 1-year-old daughter Mary, met while making his 2001 music video for "Escape"
Read More
Enrique Iglesias Reveals Album
Final
Will Be His Last — but Says 'I'm Never Going to Retire'
Enrique is currently on tour with Ricky Martin and his new album
Final Vol. 1
is out now
Read More
Enrique Iglesias Shares Rare Video of His 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music
Enrique Iglesias' daughter Mary, 19 months, and his 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas giggle while driving together in a mini Land Rover
Read More
Enrique Iglesias' Daughter Mary, 19 Months, Dances to Dad's New Music in Adorable Video
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova also share 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas
Read More
Enrique Iglesias Says His Upcoming
Final
Album 'Might' Be His Last: 'I'm in That Moment in My Life'
"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," Enrique Iglesias shared
Read More
Advertisement
More Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias Shares Silly Photo While in the Pool with Twins Lucy and Nicholas
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova share the 3-year-old twins and 1-year-old daughter Mary
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
It's Taurus Season! From The Rock to Lizzo, Check Out These Taurus Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Met Filming Music Videos
The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids
Anna Kournikova Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Mary in Honor of Her 1st Birthday
Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias Show Love for Twins Nicholas and Lucy on 3rd Birthday
The couple also share 10-month-old daughter Mary
Love All! Anna Kournikova's Daughter Mary Rocks Adorable Tennis Look: 'Wimbledon, Here I Come'
Anuel Releases Quarantine-Style Music Video for New Song with Enrique Iglesias: Watch Here
Enrique Iglesias Has Adorable Daddy-Daughter Dance with His 2-Month-Old Baby Mary
People Now: Fans React to Thursday Night's Shocking Grey's Anatomy Twist - Watch the Full Episode
Daddy's Little Girls! Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Open Up About Each Having Daughters
All Enrique Iglesias
Anna Kournikova Celebrates Twins Lucy and Nicholas' 4th Birthday with Sweet Tributes: Photos
Parents
//
December 16, 2021
Enrique Iglesias Shares 'Incredible' Reaction Kids Had to Steamy Music Video with Anna Kournikova
Parents
//
October 01, 2021
Enrique Iglesias Reveals Album
Final
Will Be His Last — but Says 'I'm Never Going to Retire'
Music
//
September 28, 2021
Enrique Iglesias Shares Rare Video of His 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music
Parents
//
September 20, 2021
Enrique Iglesias' Daughter Mary, 19 Months, Dances to Dad's New Music in Adorable Video
Parents
//
September 20, 2021
Enrique Iglesias Says His Upcoming
Final
Album 'Might' Be His Last: 'I'm in That Moment in My Life'
Music
//
September 04, 2021
Enrique Iglesias Shares Silly Photo While in the Pool with Twins Lucy and Nicholas
Parents
//
July 05, 2021
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
Celebrity
//
June 18, 2021
It's Taurus Season! From The Rock to Lizzo, Check Out These Taurus Celebrities
Celebrity
//
April 20, 2021
Celebrity Couples Who Met Filming Music Videos
Music
//
April 09, 2021
The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids
Parents
//
July 07, 2021
Anna Kournikova Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Mary in Honor of Her 1st Birthday
Parents
//
January 30, 2021
Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias Show Love for Twins Nicholas and Lucy on 3rd Birthday
Parents
//
December 16, 2020
Love All! Anna Kournikova's Daughter Mary Rocks Adorable Tennis Look: 'Wimbledon, Here I Come'
Parents
//
September 16, 2020
Anuel Releases Quarantine-Style Music Video for New Song with Enrique Iglesias: Watch Here
Music
//
May 29, 2020
Enrique Iglesias Has Adorable Daddy-Daughter Dance with His 2-Month-Old Baby Mary
Parents
//
April 05, 2020
People Now: Fans React to Thursday Night's Shocking Grey's Anatomy Twist - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
March 06, 2020
Daddy's Little Girls! Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Open Up About Each Having Daughters
Parents
//
March 05, 2020
Ricky Martin's 11-Year-Old Twins Are 'Great Nannies': 'They Become Big Brothers Automatically'
Parents
//
March 05, 2020
Enrique Iglesias Reveals 5-Week-Old Daughter's Name — and Her Sweet Russian Nickname!
Parents
//
March 05, 2020
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Join Forces for Co-Headlining Arena Tour
Music
//
March 04, 2020
Everything Celeb Guys Have Said About Their Penis Size
Celebrity
//
February 25, 2020
It's a Girl! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome a Daughter: 'My Sunshine'
Parents
//
February 13, 2020
Anna Kournikova Shares Rare Video of Her Twins, 2, with Enrique Iglesias to Celebrate New Year's
Parents
//
January 03, 2020
Enrique Iglesias Shares Sweet Video of Himself Dancing with Daughter Lucy, 21 Months
Parents
//
September 25, 2019
Load More
Enrique Iglesias
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.