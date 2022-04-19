Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
See Emmy Rossum as '80s Billboard Queen Angelyne in First Trailer for the Upcoming Peacock Series
"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a 80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality," Emmy Rossum said of Angelyne
Emmy Rossum Transforms into an Iconic '80s L.A. Billboard Queen in
Angelyne
New Teaser
"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality," Emmy Rossum said about Angelyne
Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of 8-Month-Old Daughter, Reveals Her Latest Milestone: 'Been Busy'
Emmy Rossum gave birth to her first baby, a daughter, last May
Shameless
' Emma Kenney Claims Set Became a 'More Positive Place' After Emmy Rossum's Exit
"Maybe she was struggling with her own inner problems and taking it out on other people," Emma Kenney said of her former
Shameless
costar Emmy Rossum
New Mom Emmy Rossum Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos from Her Own 'Labor' Day
Emmy Rossum gave birth to her first baby, a daughter, on May 24 at 8:13 a.m.
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Blake Lively, Beyonce, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon and more were born under the earth sign, the sixth of the zodiac calendar
Emmy Rossum Shares Photo with Her Baby Girl for the First Time as She Urges COVID Vaccinations
Emmy Rossum says she got vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant, and "just learned our daughter now has antibodies"
Surprise! Emmy Rossum Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Sam Esmail — and Shares Photos from Pregnancy!
Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on May 23
The Cast of
Shameless
: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
Emmy Rossum Is a 'Bright, Pink Light' in First Teaser for
Angelyne
Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Supported So Far
Shameless
Showrunner Says He'll Ask Emmy Rossum to Return for Series Finale
Emmy Rossum departed the Showtime hit series after season 9
Shameless Renewed for 11th and Final Season
Emmy Rossum Defends Controversial
Modern Love
Episode: Art 'Makes You Uncomfortable'
Shameless
Star Jeremy Allen White Says Emmy Rossum's Character Is 'Never Going to Be Replaced'
Emmy Rossum Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave
Shameless
: 'It's Both Scary and Wonderful'
Emmy Rossum Argues for Ditching the Scale: 'It Doesn't Determine Who You Are'
See Emmy Rossum as '80s Billboard Queen Angelyne in First Trailer for the Upcoming Peacock Series
TV
//
April 19, 2022
Emmy Rossum Transforms into an Iconic '80s L.A. Billboard Queen in
Angelyne
New Teaser
TV
//
March 08, 2022
Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of 8-Month-Old Daughter, Reveals Her Latest Milestone: 'Been Busy'
Parents
//
February 22, 2022
Shameless
' Emma Kenney Claims Set Became a 'More Positive Place' After Emmy Rossum's Exit
TV
//
October 14, 2021
New Mom Emmy Rossum Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos from Her Own 'Labor' Day
Parents
//
September 07, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Celebrity
//
August 24, 2021
Emmy Rossum Shares Photo with Her Baby Girl for the First Time as She Urges COVID Vaccinations
Parents
//
July 26, 2021
Surprise! Emmy Rossum Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Sam Esmail — and Shares Photos from Pregnancy!
Parents
//
May 25, 2021
The Cast of
Shameless
: Where Are They Now?
TV
//
April 11, 2021
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
TV
//
October 09, 2020
Emmy Rossum Is a 'Bright, Pink Light' in First Teaser for
Angelyne
TV
//
April 16, 2020
Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Supported So Far
Politics
//
March 25, 2020
Shameless
Showrunner Says He'll Ask Emmy Rossum to Return for Series Finale
TV
//
January 27, 2020
Shameless Renewed for 11th and Final Season
TV
//
January 13, 2020
Emmy Rossum Defends Controversial
Modern Love
Episode: Art 'Makes You Uncomfortable'
TV
//
October 30, 2019
Shameless
Star Jeremy Allen White Says Emmy Rossum's Character Is 'Never Going to Be Replaced'
TV
//
March 07, 2019
Emmy Rossum Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave
Shameless
: 'It's Both Scary and Wonderful'
TV
//
January 10, 2019
Emmy Rossum Argues for Ditching the Scale: 'It Doesn't Determine Who You Are'
Health
//
January 10, 2019
Chelsea Peretti Announces She's Leaving
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
— and Hilariously Quotes Emmy Rossum
TV
//
October 03, 2018
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food
//
September 12, 2018
William H. Macy Says Emmy Rossum 'Made the Right Choice' Leaving
Shameless
TV
//
August 31, 2018
Inside Emmy Rossum's Public Fight for Equal Pay on
Shameless
TV
//
August 30, 2018
Emmy Rossum Is Leaving
Shameless
After 9 Seasons
TV
//
August 30, 2018
Emmy Rossum Reveals What She 'Actually Weighs' to Help Fans to Look Beyond the Number on the Scale
Health
//
August 08, 2018
Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz Call Out Kim Kardashian for Bragging About Weighing 119 Lbs.
Health
//
August 02, 2018
Emmy Rossum
