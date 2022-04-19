Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum Shares Photo with Her Baby Girl for the First Time as She Urges COVID Vaccinations
Emmy Rossum says she got vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant, and "just learned our daughter now has antibodies"
Surprise! Emmy Rossum Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Sam Esmail — and Shares Photos from Pregnancy!
Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on May 23
The Cast of Shameless: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
Emmy Rossum Is a 'Bright, Pink Light' in First Teaser for Angelyne
Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Supported So Far
Shameless Showrunner Says He'll Ask Emmy Rossum to Return for Series Finale

Emmy Rossum departed the Showtime hit series after season 9

See Emmy Rossum as '80s Billboard Queen Angelyne in First Trailer for the Upcoming Peacock Series
TV // April 19, 2022
Emmy Rossum Transforms into an Iconic '80s L.A. Billboard Queen in Angelyne New Teaser
TV // March 08, 2022
Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of 8-Month-Old Daughter, Reveals Her Latest Milestone: 'Been Busy'
Parents // February 22, 2022
Shameless' Emma Kenney Claims Set Became a 'More Positive Place' After Emmy Rossum's Exit
TV // October 14, 2021
New Mom Emmy Rossum Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos from Her Own 'Labor' Day
Parents // September 07, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Virgo
Celebrity // August 24, 2021
Emmy Rossum Shares Photo with Her Baby Girl for the First Time as She Urges COVID Vaccinations
Parents // July 26, 2021
Surprise! Emmy Rossum Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Sam Esmail — and Shares Photos from Pregnancy!
Parents // May 25, 2021
The Cast of Shameless: Where Are They Now?
TV // April 11, 2021
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
TV // October 09, 2020
Emmy Rossum Is a 'Bright, Pink Light' in First Teaser for Angelyne
TV // April 16, 2020
Every 2020 Presidential Candidate Celebrities Have Supported So Far
Politics // March 25, 2020
Shameless Showrunner Says He'll Ask Emmy Rossum to Return for Series Finale
TV // January 27, 2020
Shameless Renewed for 11th and Final Season
TV // January 13, 2020
Emmy Rossum Defends Controversial Modern Love Episode: Art 'Makes You Uncomfortable'
TV // October 30, 2019
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Says Emmy Rossum's Character Is 'Never Going to Be Replaced'
TV // March 07, 2019
Emmy Rossum Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave Shameless: 'It's Both Scary and Wonderful'
TV // January 10, 2019
Emmy Rossum Argues for Ditching the Scale: 'It Doesn't Determine Who You Are'
Health // January 10, 2019
Chelsea Peretti Announces She's Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine — and Hilariously Quotes Emmy Rossum
TV // October 03, 2018
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food // September 12, 2018
William H. Macy Says Emmy Rossum 'Made the Right Choice' Leaving Shameless 
TV // August 31, 2018
Inside Emmy Rossum's Public Fight for Equal Pay on Shameless
TV // August 30, 2018
Emmy Rossum Is Leaving Shameless After 9 Seasons
TV // August 30, 2018
Emmy Rossum Reveals What She 'Actually Weighs' to Help Fans to Look Beyond the Number on the Scale
Health // August 08, 2018
Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz Call Out Kim Kardashian for Bragging About Weighing 119 Lbs.
Health // August 02, 2018
