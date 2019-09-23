Emmy Awards

Check out PEOPLE's full Emmy Awards coverage, from the most gorgeous gowns to the biggest breakout moments.

Most Recent

Daytime Emmys 2020: See All the Winners

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were virtually hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
Paul Reiser Reacts to Receiving Emmy Buzz for His Kominsky Method Role: 'It's Flattering'

Reiser joined The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin for the show's second season
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2020 Emmys in September: 'We Are Doing It'

The 2020 Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sep. 20 in Los Angeles
Daytime Emmy Awards 2020: See the Full List of Nominees

The nominations for the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday
Ahead of Sunday's Oscars, Find Out Which Stars Are Members of the EGOT Club

John Legend most recently joined the list of stars who've achieved Hollywood’s highest honor: winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony
John Karlen, TV Star of Dark Shadows, Cagney & Lacey, Dies at 86

John Karlen won an Emmy in 1986 for his role as Harvey Lacey in the Cagney & Lacey series
Eugene and Dan Levy’s Father-Son Throwbacks Featuring Their Greatest Assets: Their Brows

Schitt's Creek's on- and off-screen father-son duo have an un-brow-lievably close relationship, filled with love, humor and great genes
Fleabag Season 2 Moments That Made You Laugh, Cry and Fall in Love with a Hot Priest

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wrote and stars in the SAG Award-nominated show, had us feeling all of the feelings this season
WATCH: Pose's Billy Porter Debuts Star-Studded Lip Sync Video for His Single 'Love Yourself'

Julia Roberts Keeps Her Oscar In Her Parlor and 28 Other Random Places Stars Keep Their Awards

Mindy Kaling Responds to TV Academy About Nearly Getting Snubbed for The Office Producer Credit: 'I Was Singled Out'

Bob Newhart on How His Hilarious Emmys Skit with Ben Stiller Came Together: 'I Don't Want People Thinking I'm Dead'

Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Her Viral 'Slow Walk' at the Emmys: 'I Think I Look Pretty Normal'

The actress quickly became a meme for her slow paced walk when she hit the stage to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Mandy Moore Wore the Prettiest Rosy Nude Lipstick to the Emmys — and It’s $18 on Amazon

Style // September 23, 2019
Kendall Jenner Models the Latex Bodysuit She Wore Under Her Emmys Gown in Sexy Instagram Video

Style // September 23, 2019
Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmy Awards — Seated Next to Hugh Grant

TV // September 23, 2019
The Jeromes, the Levys, the Kardashian-Jenners & More Stars Who Made the Emmys Red Carpet a Family Affair

TV // September 23, 2019
The Internet Reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Slow Walk on Stage at the 2019 Emmys

Style // September 23, 2019
Spotted: A Gossip Girl Throwback! Blake Lively Posts 10-Year-Old Emmys Photo with Leighton Meester

Style // September 23, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda Learns He Attended Emmy Winner Jharrel Jerome's High School Performance of In the Heights

TV // September 24, 2019
Wendy Williams Says Emmys Crowd Who Laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Was ‘Jealous’

TV // September 23, 2019
Minnie Driver Confirms Romance with Addison O’Dea at Emmys Afterparty

TV // September 23, 2019
Billy Porter Praises Jonathan Van Ness for Revealing He's HIV-Positive: 'Visibility Is the Point'

TV // September 27, 2019
All the Emmys Afterparty Dresses You May Have Missed, But Have to See

Style // September 24, 2019
Game of Thrones Reunions! BFF Bonding! All of the 2019 Emmys Afterparty Photos You Can't Miss

TV // September 23, 2019
Taraji P. Henson Reveals Who's Designing Her Wedding Dress: 'She's Going to Have Me Look Beautiful'

Style // September 23, 2019
Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Hasn’t Reconsidered Ending the Show After Emmys Win

TV // September 23, 2019
Editors' Picks! Our Favorite Looks on the 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Style // September 23, 2019
Billy Porter Already Has a Spot in Mind for His Historic Emmy Award

TV // September 23, 2019
Patricia Arquette Says She’s Just Now Processing ‘Incredible Pain’ of Losing Sister Alexis Arquette

TV // September 23, 2019
Yes, Kit Harington Still Hasn’t Watched the Final Season of Game of Thrones: 'I Know What It Took to Shoot It'

TV // September 23, 2019
Billy Porter Denies Giving Side-Eye to RuPaul During Emmys: 'Don't Come to Me with That'

TV // September 27, 2019
The Hottest Trends on the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Style // September 23, 2019
'It's Like a Hot Bikram Yoga Class in Here:' The 10 Best Jokes You Might Have Missed at the 2019 Emmys

TV // September 22, 2019
Viola Davis Changed Into Sneakers to Present on Stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Style // September 23, 2019
Exclusive Emmys Photos: Stars' Beauty Pros Take Us Behind the Scenes

Style // September 26, 2019
'Step Out of Line!' and More of the Most Inspiring Acceptance Speeches from the 2019 Emmys

TV // September 22, 2019
Chrissy Metz Hands Out Beef Jerky & Sam Rockwell Ditches His Shoes: What You Didn't See at the 2019 Emmys

TV // September 23, 2019
