Emma Stone is an American actress. Her breakout role came in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad. Since then, she's starred in several other noteworthy films such as Cruella, The Amazing Spider-Man, Easy A, The Help, and The Favourite. In 2017, Stone received an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA award for her performance as Mia in the musical film La La Land.

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Hold Hands While Enjoying Rare Outing Together in Paris
Movies // March 07, 2022
Emma Stone Says It Was a 'No-Brainer' to Produce Zombieland Pal Jesse Eisenberg's Directorial Debut
Movies // January 21, 2022
Andrew Garfield Lied to Ex Emma Stone About His Involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home: She 'Kept on Texting Me'
Movies // January 17, 2022
Jonah Hill Wants to Do Superbad Sequel When He's 80: 'That's the Only Way I Would Ever Make It'
Movies // January 14, 2022
Andrew Garfield on the 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That 'Sold' Him on Spider-Man: No Way Home
Movies // January 07, 2022
Andrew Garfield Is 'Definitely Open' to Returning to the Role of Spider-Man If It 'Felt Right'
Movies // January 07, 2022
HBO Max Fixes Emma Watson's Photo Mix-Up in Harry Potter Reunion Special, Plus Another Error
Movies // January 04, 2022
A Breakdown of Every Spider-Man Movie Love Interest and the Actresses Who Have Played Them
Movies // December 12, 2021
Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Scorpio
Celebrity // October 22, 2021
Andrew Garfield Says Playing Spider-Man Was 'Beautiful' Because He 'Got to Meet' Ex Emma Stone
Movies // September 09, 2021
Britney Spears Raves Over 'Adorable' Emma Stone's Cruella, Says She Watches It '3-4 Times a Week'
Music // August 31, 2021
Emma Stone Will Return in Cruella Sequel After First Film Earned $221 Million Worldwide
Movies // August 13, 2021
Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Team Up to Produce Movie by SNL Comedian Julio Torres
Movies // July 19, 2021
Emma Stone Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Dave McCary at Padres Baseball Game
Movies // June 23, 2021
Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney
Movies // June 04, 2021
Emma Stone Clears Up Rumors She Broke Her Shoulder at a Spice Girls Concert
Movies // June 02, 2021
Cruella's Emma Stone Hopes Ursula Is the Next Disney Villain to Get a Live-Action Movie
Movies // June 01, 2021
Watch Emma Stone Nail Steve Martin's Planes, Trains and Automobiles Expletive-Filled Monologue
Movies // May 28, 2021
Emma Stone Admits It Was 'Difficult' to Play Cruella de Vil Without Character's Cigarette Holder
Movies // May 28, 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William Chat with Cruella Stars Emma Thompson and Emma Stone
Royals // May 26, 2021
Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'
Movies // May 26, 2021
All About Emma Stone's French-Inspired Hair and 'Wicked' Glam at the Cruella Premiere
Style // May 19, 2021
Emma Stone Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Wears Suit at Cruella Premiere
Parents // May 19, 2021
Emma Stone on Accepting Oscar from Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Most Surreal Moment'
Movies // May 18, 2021
Emma Thompson Gives Emma Stone Some Killer Advice as They Face Off in New Cruella Trailer
Movies // April 07, 2021
