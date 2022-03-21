- Full Name
- Emma Rose Roberts
- Hometown
- Rhinebeck, New York
- emmaroberts
- RobertsEmma
- Born
- 02/10/1991
- Age
- 31
FAQs
- Who is Emma Roberts dating?
Emma Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund from 2019 to 2021. She gave birth to their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020, but PEOPLE confirmed their split in 2022. Roberts also dated her 'Wild Child' co-star Alex Pettyfer in 2008 and dated fellow 'American Horror Story' alum, Evan Peters, off and on from 2012 to 2019.
- How old was Emma Roberts in ‘Wild Child?’
Roberts was 17 years old when she appeared in the teen drama 'Wild Child' in 2008. She was the youngest cast member of the four main actresses.
- Who is Emma Roberts’ mother?
Roberts' mother is Kelly Cunningham. She is also the daughter of Golden Globe-nominated actor Eric Roberts of 'The Dark Knight' and 'Best of the Best' fame and the step-daughter of casting director and actress Eliza Roberts. The 'Scream Queens' star told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in 2020 that she briefly blocked her mom, Kelly, on Instagram after she accidentally revealed that Roberts was pregnant with her first child with Hedlund.