Who is Emma Roberts dating?

Emma Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund from 2019 to 2021. She gave birth to their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020, but PEOPLE confirmed their split in 2022. Roberts also dated her 'Wild Child' co-star Alex Pettyfer in 2008 and dated fellow 'American Horror Story' alum, Evan Peters, off and on from 2012 to 2019.

How old was Emma Roberts in ‘Wild Child?’

Roberts was 17 years old when she appeared in the teen drama 'Wild Child' in 2008. She was the youngest cast member of the four main actresses.

Who is Emma Roberts’ mother?