Emma Roberts is an actress, model and singer. She is the daughter of Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts and the niece of the award-winning actress Julia Roberts. She made her film debut in 2001 in Blow, capturing the attention of Nickelodeon execs, who cast her in the series Unfabulous in 2004. Roberts starred in Nancy Drew, Hotel for Dogs, Aquamarine, Adult World, Valentine's Day and Scream 4. She is also celebrated for her performances in the TV series Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Roberts also co-founded the book club and literary community, Belletrist, in 2017.
Full Name
Emma Rose Roberts
Hometown
Rhinebeck, New York
instagram
emmaroberts
twitter
RobertsEmma
Born
02/10/1991
Age
31

FAQs

Who is Emma Roberts dating?

Emma Roberts was previously in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund from 2019 to 2021. She gave birth to their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020, but PEOPLE confirmed their split in 2022. Roberts also dated her 'Wild Child' co-star Alex Pettyfer in 2008 and dated fellow 'American Horror Story' alum, Evan Peters, off and on from 2012 to 2019.

How old was Emma Roberts in ‘Wild Child?’

Roberts was 17 years old when she appeared in the teen drama 'Wild Child' in 2008. She was the youngest cast member of the four main actresses.

Who is Emma Roberts’ mother?

Roberts' mother is Kelly Cunningham. She is also the daughter of Golden Globe-nominated actor Eric Roberts of 'The Dark Knight' and 'Best of the Best' fame and the step-daughter of casting director and actress Eliza Roberts. The 'Scream Queens' star told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in 2020 that she briefly blocked her mom, Kelly, on Instagram after she accidentally revealed that Roberts was pregnant with her first child with Hedlund.

Most Recent

Garrett Hedlund Takes Son Rhodes on Zoo Trip Following Emma Roberts Split: 'My Best Buddy'
In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke things off, following a rocky few months in their relationship
Julia Roberts Pens Sweet Birthday Message for 'Magical' Niece Emma Roberts: 'Oh How I Love You'
Julia Roberts celebrated Emma Roberts' 31st birthday with a cute video and adorable message
Emma Roberts Serves Stylish Vacation Inspiration in Trendy Pink Bikini: 'Last Day in Paradise' 
The actress called her current trip to Costa Rica a "beautiful reset"
Emma Roberts Never Felt Pressure to Match Aunt Julia Roberts' Career: 'I'm Just Doing My Own Thing'
Emma Roberts also talks about crossing over from the "nice, teen girl" image of her Nickelodeon days to "edgier roles" with American Horror Story and Scream Queens
Emma Roberts Says She Wants to Raise Son Rhodes, 13 Months, to Be the 'Utmost Gentleman'
Emma Roberts shares son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund, whom PEOPLE confirmed she split from last week
Emma Roberts Calls Trip to Costa Rica the 'Most Beautiful Reset' amid Split from Garrett Hedlund
PEOPLE confirmed that the American Horror Story star had split from her partner of nearly three years last week
Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication in Tenn. Following Split from Emma Roberts: Report
Multiple sources previously told PEOPLE that Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts broke things off a few weeks ago following a rocky patch in their relationship
Garrett Hedlund Joins Instagram and Releases First Single 'The Road' After Emma Roberts Split
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts, who share 1-year-old son Rhodes, split after over two years of dating
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Split, 'Trying Their Best' to Co-Parent Baby Rhodes: Sources
Emma Watson Jokes About Emma Roberts Baby Photo Mix-Up in Harry Potter Reunion: 'I Was Not This Cute'
Emma Roberts' Childhood Photo Mistaken for Emma Watson in Harry Potter Reunion Special
Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' First Birthday with Rodeo Party: 'Loved Every Second of It'
Emma Roberts Cuddles Up to Baby Boy Rhodes in Sweet Photo: 'The Best'

Ahead of his 1st birthday later this month, Emma Roberts shared an adorable photo of herself and son Rhodes Robert snuggling on the couch

