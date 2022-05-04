Eminem

From Eminem to Dolly Parton, Meet the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
After attempting to deny her nomination, Dolly Parton will be officially inducted this fall
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Mic-Drop Style Moments on Instagram
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has her own signature style on lock, and her followers can't get enough
10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, got engaged in December 2021, and were on hand to cheer on her rapper dad at the 2022 Super Bowl 
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo: 'Yesterday & Everyday'
Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock have been dating since 2016
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl
"Here for the halftime show," Hailie Jade Scott wrote on Instagram, where she also shared videos of her father Eminem's Super Bowl performance
Bengals Rookie Evan McPherson Watches Star-Studded 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Field
Evan McPherson stayed on the field instead of joining his teammates in the locker room to watch Dr. Dre, Eminem and more perform during the Super Bowl halftime show
Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
During the show, Eminem performed in addition to Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest 50 Cent
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show
The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI is airing on NBC
Eminem Calls Upcoming Super Bowl Performance 'Nerve-Wracking': 'Nothing More Final Than Live TV'
Eminem's Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, Is Popping Up in L.A. This Weekend for the Super Bowl
Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Join Forces for Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

Alaina Scott and her new fiancé, Matt Moeller, have been dating for seven years

