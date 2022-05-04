Skip to content
People.com
Eminem
Eminem
Eminem
Eminem
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
From Eminem to Dolly Parton, Meet the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
After attempting to deny her nomination, Dolly Parton will be officially inducted this fall
Read More
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Mic-Drop Style Moments on Instagram
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has her own signature style on lock, and her followers can't get enough
Read More
10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, got engaged in December 2021, and were on hand to cheer on her rapper dad at the 2022 Super Bowl
Read More
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo: 'Yesterday & Everyday'
Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock have been dating since 2016
Read More
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl
"Here for the halftime show," Hailie Jade Scott wrote on Instagram, where she also shared videos of her father Eminem's Super Bowl performance
Read More
Bengals Rookie Evan McPherson Watches Star-Studded 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Field
Evan McPherson stayed on the field instead of joining his teammates in the locker room to watch Dr. Dre, Eminem and more perform during the Super Bowl halftime show
Read More
More Eminem
Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
During the show, Eminem performed in addition to Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and surprise guest 50 Cent
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show
The Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI is airing on NBC
Eminem Calls Upcoming Super Bowl Performance 'Nerve-Wracking': 'Nothing More Final Than Live TV'
Eminem's Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, Is Popping Up in L.A. This Weekend for the Super Bowl
Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Join Forces for Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'
Alaina Scott and her new fiancé, Matt Moeller, have been dating for seven years
Go Backstage at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
LL Cool J Performs with Jennifer Lopez and Eminem at His Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Snoop Dogg Says He 'Apologized' to Eminem, Ending Their Previous Feud: 'We Brothers'
Snoop Dogg Teases Super Bowl Performance: 'One of the Greatest Halftime Shows You Ever Witnessed'
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
All Eminem
From Eminem to Dolly Parton, Meet the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Music
//
May 04, 2022
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Mic-Drop Style Moments on Instagram
Style
//
February 16, 2022
10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
Music
//
February 16, 2022
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo: 'Yesterday & Everyday'
Music
//
February 15, 2022
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl
Music
//
February 13, 2022
Bengals Rookie Evan McPherson Watches Star-Studded 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Field
Sports
//
February 13, 2022
Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Music
//
February 13, 2022
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg Perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show
Music
//
February 13, 2022
Eminem Calls Upcoming Super Bowl Performance 'Nerve-Wracking': 'Nothing More Final Than Live TV'
Music
//
February 11, 2022
Eminem's Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, Is Popping Up in L.A. This Weekend for the Super Bowl
Food
//
February 09, 2022
Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Music
//
February 02, 2022
Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Join Forces for Epic Super Bowl Halftime Trailer
Music
//
January 20, 2022
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'
Music
//
December 14, 2021
Go Backstage at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Music
//
November 19, 2021
LL Cool J Performs with Jennifer Lopez and Eminem at His Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Music
//
October 31, 2021
Snoop Dogg Says He 'Apologized' to Eminem, Ending Their Previous Feud: 'We Brothers'
Music
//
October 27, 2021
Snoop Dogg Teases Super Bowl Performance: 'One of the Greatest Halftime Shows You Ever Witnessed'
Music
//
October 21, 2021
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music
//
September 30, 2021
Eminem Makes Rare Appearance at Grand Opening of His New Detroit Restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti
Food
//
September 30, 2021
Eminem Has a New Restaurant and It's Based on an Iconic Line from 'Lose Yourself'
Food
//
September 28, 2021
50 Celebrities Whose Star Sign Is Libra
Celebrity
//
October 05, 2021
Eminem Set to Make Cameo Appearance in Longtime Friend 50 Cent's New Starz Show,
BMF
TV
//
August 18, 2021
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Posts Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend: 'I'm Happy'
Music
//
July 19, 2021
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Suits Up for Summer in a White Knit Bikini and Bucket Hat
Style
//
May 26, 2021
Pop Smoke's Debut Album Breaks Eminem's Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Top Rap Albums Chart
Music
//
March 24, 2021
Load More
Eminem
