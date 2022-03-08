Full Name Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski
Hometown London
Born 06/07/1991
Age 30 FAQs Who is Emily Ratajkowski married to?
Emily Ratajkowski married film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Feb. 23, 2018.
How tall is Emily Ratajkowski?
According to the information listed by Emily Ratajkowski's agency DNA Model Management, she is 5 foot, 7 inches tall.
How is Emily Ratajkowski pronounced?
Emily Ratajkowski's last name is pronounced rat-uh-KOW-skee.
Who did Emily Ratajkowski date?
Before she married husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski dated musician Jeff Magid.
Where did Emily Ratajkowski go to high school?
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Emily Ratajkowski attended the San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, California.
How old was Emily Ratajkowski in the music video for "Blurred Lines"?
The music video for Robin Thicke's song "Blurred Lines" was released on March 20, 2013, when Emily Ratajkowski was 21 years old.
Where is Emily Ratajkowski from?
Emily Ratajkowski was born in London to American parents and grew up in Encinitas, California.
Where does Emily Ratajkowski live?
According to PEOPLE, Emily Ratajkowski lives in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard also have an apartment in New York City.
What kind of dog does Emily Ratajkowski have?
A profile in 'Vogue' about Emily Ratajkowski's dog, Columbo, revealed that the dog is a husky–German shepherd mix.
