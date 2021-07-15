Emily Blunt

Emily Olivia Leah Blunt is an English actress. Blunt rose to fame in 2006 after appearing in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Since then, Blunt has acted in several high-profile films, including The Five-Year Engagement (2012), The Girl on the Train (2016), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), and the A Quiet Place franchise, which she starred in alongside her husband John Krasinski.

Blunt has earned several awards for her work, nabbing a Golden Globe for her performance in Gideon's Daughter and a Screen Actors' Guild Award for her role in A Quiet Place.
Emily Blunt
Full Name
Emily Olivia Leah Blunt
Hometown
London, England
Born
02/23/1983
Age
39

FAQs

What Films and TV series has Emily Blunt appeared in?

Emily Blunt has appeared in several films and TV series, including 'The Devil Wears Prada,' the 'A Quiet Place' franchise, 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'The Girl on the Train,' and 'The Five-Year Engagement.'

Who is Emily Blunt’s spouse?

Emily Blunt has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010. They have two daughters together.

How did Emily Blunt Meet John Krasinski?

Emily Blunt met John Krasinski while at dinner with a mutual friend. The two later married in 2010.

Is Emily Blunt Related To Stanley Tucci?

Stanley Tucci is Emily Blunt's brother-in-law. He is married to Blunt's sister, Felicity. Although the pair first met at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, they reconnected at Emily's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski and started dating. They married in 2012.

