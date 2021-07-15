- Full Name
- Emily Olivia Leah Blunt
- Hometown
- London, England
- Born
- 02/23/1983
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- What Films and TV series has Emily Blunt appeared in?
Emily Blunt has appeared in several films and TV series, including 'The Devil Wears Prada,' the 'A Quiet Place' franchise, 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'The Girl on the Train,' and 'The Five-Year Engagement.'
- Who is Emily Blunt’s spouse?
Emily Blunt has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010. They have two daughters together.
- How did Emily Blunt Meet John Krasinski?
Emily Blunt met John Krasinski while at dinner with a mutual friend. The two later married in 2010.
- Is Emily Blunt Related To Stanley Tucci?
Stanley Tucci is Emily Blunt's brother-in-law. He is married to Blunt's sister, Felicity. Although the pair first met at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, they reconnected at Emily's 2010 wedding to John Krasinski and started dating. They married in 2012.