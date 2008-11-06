Skip to content
Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez
Share
Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Josh Duhamel to Replace Emilio Estevez in
Mighty Ducks
:
Game Changers
as New Head Coach
Josh Duhamel will play the role of Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who runs the intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks play in season 2
Read More
Emilio Estevez Addresses His Exit from
The Mighty Ducks
amid Reports of Dispute Over Vaccine Mandate
The actor also revealed he had COVID-19 in early 2020 and was a long-hauler, someone who continued to suffer symptoms months after the initial infection
Read More
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Read More
Martin Sheen Recalls How Laurence Fishburne Saved His Son Emilio Estevez from Drowning as a Teen
Laurence Fishburne was filming
Apocalypse Now
with Martin Sheen when he saved the life of Sheen's son, Emilio Estevez
Read More
Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
' Sway Bhatia Says Costar Emilio Estevez 'Doesn't Act Like a Celebrity'
"He always gives us lots of advice on set," Sway Bhatia tells PEOPLE of Emilio Estevez
Read More
Andrew McCarthy on His Memoir and Truth About the Infamous Brat Pack: 'I Recoiled from It'
"The last thing you want in Hollywood is to be boxed in," says Andrew McCarthy of his association with The Brat Pack
Read More
More Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez Is Back on the Ice in First Teaser for
Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Disney+ announced a March 26 premiere date for the 10-episode series
See the First Look Photos of Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay in
Mighty Ducks
Reboot
The Disney+
Mighty Ducks
TV series will also star Lauren Graham and Brady Noon
Emilio Estevez to Reprise His Role as Coach Bombay in Disney+'s
Mighty Ducks
TV Series
Martin Sheen's Favorite Role was in Son Emilio Estevez's Film
Emilio Estevez Thinks Alec Baldwin Will Return to Dramatic Roles Moving Forward
Emilio Estevez on Brother Charlie Sheen: 'We're Just Proud of Him' After Regaining Sobriety Post HIV Diagnosis
Catching Up with The Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?
With The Breakfast Club celebrating 37 years, we're looking back on the lives of the '80s favorites
15 Iconic Roles That Made Charlie Sheen Famous
The Brat Pack's Back in Town: The Cast of
St. Elmo's Fire
Then and Now
Emilio Estevez Enthusiastically Live-Tweets Anaheim Ducks Game
Cast of
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Reunites for One More 'Flying V'
Don't You Forget About Me: The Brat Pack Then and Now
All Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez Joins Brother Charlie Sheen on TV
TV
//
November 06, 2008
Emilio Estevez the History Boy
Archive
//
December 04, 2006
Emilio Estevez Is Engaged
Celebrity
//
September 05, 2006
Brat Race
Archive
//
April 19, 1999
Charlie Sheen Joins Brother in Film
Celebrity
//
March 01, 1999
Sheen In for Fox?
Celebrity
//
November 02, 1998
Chatter
Archive
//
February 08, 1993
Double or Nothing
Archive
//
December 07, 1987
