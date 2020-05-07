Emilia Clarke
- Full Name
- Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke
- Hometown
- London
- emilia_clarke
- emiliaclarke
- Notable Projects
- Game of Thrones
- Born
- 10/23/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- How old was Emilia Clarke in season 1 of 'Game of Thrones'?
Clarke was 23 years old when she was cast in 'Game of Thrones.'
- Where does Emilia Clarke live?
Clarke lives in London. She sold her Venice, Calif., home in 2020.
- When did Emilia Clarke have a stroke?
Clarke had a stroke in 2011. She experienced an aneurysm that caused a stroke known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage.