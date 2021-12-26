Where is Elsa Pataky from?

Elsa Pataky was born July 18, 1976 in Madrid, Spain.

How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met in early 2010 when they were introduced by talent agent William Ward, who represents Hemsworth.

What movies does Elsa Pataky star in?

Elsa Pataky has appeared in over 30 films, including Snakes on a Plane, Mancora, Malone, 12 Strong, and four Fast & Furious movies.

What character does Elsa Pataky play in Fast and Furious?

Elsa Pataky plays Officer Elena Neves in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

What was Elsa Pataky educated?

Elsa Pataky attended CEU San Pablo University in Madrid, Spain.

When did Elsa Pataky and Adrien Brody date?

Elsa Pataky and actor Adrien Brody dated from 2006 to 2009.

In what movie does Elsa Pataky play Chris Hemsworth's wife?

In the 2018 movie 12 Strong, Elsa Pataky plays Jean Nelson. Her real-life husband, Chris Hemsworth, plays her character's husband, Mitch Nelson.

What films has Elsa Pataky produced?

Elsa Pataky produced and starred in the 2013 film The Wine of Summer.

Who has Elsa Pataky dated?

Before Elsa Pataky married Chris Hemsworth in 2010, she dated Michaël Youn, Adrien Brody, and Oliver Martinez.

Who does Elsa Pataky play in Thor?