Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky is a Spanish model and actress who rose to fame starring in Spanish television series. She is best known for portraying Officer Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious movies.
Elsa Pataky
Full Name
Elsa Lafuente Medianu
Hometown
Madrid, Spain
instagram
elsapatakyconfidential
twitter
ElsaPataky_
Notable Projects
The Fast and the Furious
Born
07/18/1976
Age
45

FAQs

Where is Elsa Pataky from?

Elsa Pataky was born July 18, 1976 in Madrid, Spain.

How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth met in early 2010 when they were introduced by talent agent William Ward, who represents Hemsworth.

What movies does Elsa Pataky star in?

Elsa Pataky has appeared in over 30 films, including Snakes on a Plane, Mancora, Malone, 12 Strong, and four Fast & Furious movies.

What character does Elsa Pataky play in Fast and Furious?

Elsa Pataky plays Officer Elena Neves in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

What was Elsa Pataky educated?

Elsa Pataky attended CEU San Pablo University in Madrid, Spain.

When did Elsa Pataky and Adrien Brody date?

Elsa Pataky and actor Adrien Brody dated from 2006 to 2009.

In what movie does Elsa Pataky play Chris Hemsworth's wife?

In the 2018 movie 12 Strong, Elsa Pataky plays Jean Nelson. Her real-life husband, Chris Hemsworth, plays her character's husband, Mitch Nelson.

What films has Elsa Pataky produced?

Elsa Pataky produced and starred in the 2013 film The Wine of Summer.

Who has Elsa Pataky dated?

Before Elsa Pataky married Chris Hemsworth in 2010, she dated Michaël Youn, Adrien Brody, and Oliver Martinez.

Who does Elsa Pataky play in Thor?

Elsa Pataky stood in for Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the Thor movies, when Portman was unavailable to film the kiss in the post-credits scene in Thor: The Dark World. Pataky wore a wig and was shot from behind as she kissed Thor, who is portrayed by her real-life husband Chris Hemsworth.

Most Recent

Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Family Ski Trip — Complete with Brothers Luke and Liam: 'Merry Merry Time'
Chris Hemsworth was joined on the Christmas trip by his two brothers, his wife Elsa Pataky, their three kids, and more of their family
Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Liam and Luke Troll Him on His Birthday with Cheeky Photo Posts
Chris Hemsworth's 38th birthday brought out the pranks from brothers Liam and Luke
Watch Chris Hemsworth Demonstrate the 'Ultimate Workout' Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter India
Chris Hemsworth joked that the sweet moment is all part of his and wife Elsa Pataky's "ultimate family workout" with their three kids
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's 45th Birthday with Sweet, Sentimental Photos
"Happy Birthday gorgeous," the Thor: Love and Thunder actor captioned a trio of pictures featuring the Fast & Furious actress
Fast & Furious: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
The Fast and The Furious franchise premiered in 2001, and many of the star-studded cast members have started families in the two decades since
Thor Jr.! Chris Hemsworth's Son, 7, Shows Off His Fighting Skills: 'Next Heavy Weight Champion'
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also shared a photo including her husband and their son, writing, "My A Team!"
Advertisement

More Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shows Her Strength in Intense Workout
The former model impressed her Marvel star husband by pushing a weighted sled across the gym
Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Festive — and Sexy — Holiday Photo
"Damn, I knew I should've asked Santa for something," one user wrote in the comments section of the post
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Chris and Liam Hemsworth Celebrate Their Brother Luke's 40th Birthday with Family Party
Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke
After 3,000 Years Away, Tasmanian Devils Return to Australia With Help From Chris Hemsworth
Brothers Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth Sell Their Shared Malibu Estate for $4.3M - See Inside!

The movie star siblings bought the property together in 2016

All Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Family Ski Trip — Complete with Brothers Luke and Liam: 'Merry Merry Time'
Movies // December 26, 2021
Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Liam and Luke Troll Him on His Birthday with Cheeky Photo Posts
Movies // August 11, 2021
Watch Chris Hemsworth Demonstrate the 'Ultimate Workout' Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter India
Parents // July 28, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's 45th Birthday with Sweet, Sentimental Photos
Movies // July 18, 2021
Fast & Furious: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
Parents // June 25, 2021
Thor Jr.! Chris Hemsworth's Son, 7, Shows Off His Fighting Skills: 'Next Heavy Weight Champion'
Parents // April 13, 2021
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shows Her Strength in Intense Workout
Health // March 16, 2021
Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Ripped Abs in Festive — and Sexy — Holiday Photo
Movies // December 25, 2020
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Movies // December 24, 2020
Chris and Liam Hemsworth Celebrate Their Brother Luke's 40th Birthday with Family Party
Movies // November 08, 2020
Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke
Travel // October 12, 2020
After 3,000 Years Away, Tasmanian Devils Return to Australia With Help From Chris Hemsworth
Pets // October 05, 2020
Brothers Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth Sell Their Shared Malibu Estate for $4.3M - See Inside!
Home // January 08, 2021
Elsa Pataky Says Relationship with Husband Chris Hemsworth Isn't 'Perfect': 'We Still Keep Working'
Movies // August 25, 2020
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Escapes Flood in Australia Through Car Window: 'My Only Option'
Movies // July 28, 2020
Chris Hemsworth Reveals Leaving His Family for Work Gets 'Harder and Harder' Each Time
Parents // May 05, 2020
Chris Hemsworth on the 'Complication' That Kept Wife Elsa Pataky from Changing Her Last Name
Movies // April 28, 2020
Chris Hemsworth Says He's 'Failing Miserably' at Homeschooling His Three Children: 'I'm Trying'
Parents // April 23, 2020
Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky Doesn't Want His Thor Hammer in the House
Movies // April 23, 2020
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Accidentally Ordered Too Much Toilet Paper: 'We Can Bootleg This Stuff'
Movies // April 23, 2020
Chris Hemsworth Says It's 'Refreshing' to Live in Australia: 'You Lose Perspective' in Hollywood
Movies // April 20, 2020
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com