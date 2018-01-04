Elliot Page

Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Costars Share Their Love as He Comes Out as Transgender

"So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!" the Netflix series' Twitter account shared on Tuesday
Elliot Page's Wife Says She's 'So Proud' of Him for Coming Out as Transgender: 'Love You So Much'

"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself," Emma Portner wrote of her husband after the Oscar nominee came out as a transgender person
Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'

Elliot Page came out as a trans person with the pronouns he/they on Tuesday
Michael B. Jordan, Matt James & Tyler Cameron and More Celebs Joining in Protests Around the World

They are coming out to remember the life of George Floyd, a man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, and to speak out about police brutality and systemic racism throughout the U.S.
Umbrella Academy Cast Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date This Summer

Season 2 of the Netflix show features 10 one-hour episodes
It's Pisces Season! Rihanna, Justin Bieber and 18 Other Celebrities Who Are Pisces

The water sign is known for being empathetic, imaginative and, like, totally popular!

27 Stars You Might Not Have Guessed Are Vegan

For these celebs, it's easy being green
Ellen Page and Wife Emma Portner Kiss on the Red Carpet, One Day After Topless Pride Photo

On Sunday, the couple celebrated Pride Month with an intimate Instagram photo
Ellen Page Celebrates Pride Month with Wife Emma Portner in Topless Kissing Photo

Ellen Page Recalls Being 'Forced' to Wear Dresses Before Coming Out: ‘People Cannot Know You’re Gay’

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Attending 'Infamously Anti-LGBT' Church

Ellen Page Cries as She Suggests Mike Pence Is to Blame for Jussie Smollett Attack

Sweet Sunday Mornings! Ellen Page Snuggles with Wife Emma Portner in New Photo

In the photo, Ellen Page, her wife Emma Portner and their dog cuddle in bed

Surprise! Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner — See Their Wedding Rings

Movies // January 04, 2018
Ellen Page Says Making a Movie with Woody Allen Is the 'Biggest Regret' of Her Career

Movies // November 10, 2017
Ellen Page 'Felt Violated' After Being Allegedly Outed by Brett Ratner at 18 on Set of X-Men

Movies // November 10, 2017
Ellen Page Recalls Her Own Near-Death Experience: 'I Really, Truly Thought This Is It'

Movies // October 05, 2017
'Lifeless' Flatliners Remake Scores 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Movies // September 29, 2017
Ellen Page: Her Evolution From Young Oscar Nominee to Gay Rights Advocate

Movies // February 21, 2018
Ellen Page Gives Shout-Out to Ellen DeGeneres After Comedian Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

TV // November 23, 2016
Ellen Page Is Impressed By Her Girlfriend's DIY Skills: 'She's Pretty Much Good At All Things'

Movies // July 29, 2016
A Botched Romance and Snatched Baby: Ellen Page Tries to Right Her Wrongs in First Trailer for Tallulah

Movies // June 29, 2016
Female Superheroes Ranked: See How Wonder Woman Stacks Up Against Catwoman, Black Widow and More

Movies // June 01, 2017
Watch Nick Jonas, Jon Hamm and More Give Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' a Hilarious Dramatic Reading

Celebrity // February 11, 2016
Ellen Page on Oscars Diversity Controversy: 'How Could You Not Feel Angry?'

Awards // January 25, 2016
Ellen Page Talks Coming Out: 'It's So Toxic Just to Be Hiding'

Celebrity // December 08, 2015
Welcome Pups! Here's What You Need to Know About Life with Your New Celeb Owners

Pets // October 29, 2015
11 Ellen Page Quotes to Bring Inspiration to Your Life

Celebrity // October 02, 2015
'Love Is Love': Ellen Page Posts Sweet Pics with Girlfriend as She Tears Up on Late Show While Talking About Coming Out

TV // September 30, 2015
Ellen Page and Girlfriend Samantha Thomas Walk Arm in Arm at Freeheld Spanish Film Festival Premiere

Movies // September 25, 2015
Julianne Moore Hopes Her New Movie Freeheld Helps Fight Homophobia: 'The More Openness You Have, the More Tolerant You Become'

Movies // September 14, 2015
Ellen Page's Girlfriend Samantha Thomas: 5 Things to Know

Movies // September 14, 2015
Ellen Page Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Samantha Thomas at TIFF: 'I'm in Love'

Celebrity // September 14, 2015
Ellen Page Says Her Latest Role Inspired Her to Come Out: I Told Myself, 'Dude, Just Tell People You're Gay'

Movies // September 01, 2015
Ellen Page Says It's 'Borderline Offensive' When Straight Actors Are Heralded as 'Brave' for Playing LGBTQ Characters

Movies // August 28, 2015
Ellen Page Challenges Ted Cruz on Gay Rights on Campaign Trail (VIDEO)

Celebrity // August 21, 2015
Ellen Page's Pixie Is the Real Deal: The Scoop on Her Dramatic Chop

Style // October 30, 2014
Surprise! Ellen Page Has Amazing Abs: Here's the Sexy Photo to Prove It

Style // September 18, 2014
