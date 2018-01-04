Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Costars Share Their Love as He Comes Out as Transgender
"So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!" the Netflix series' Twitter account shared on Tuesday
Elliot Page's Wife Says She's 'So Proud' of Him for Coming Out as Transgender: 'Love You So Much'
"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself," Emma Portner wrote of her husband after the Oscar nominee came out as a transgender person
Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'
Elliot Page came out as a trans person with the pronouns he/they on Tuesday
