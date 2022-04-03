Elle King

Elle King Loves That Her Son Has Transformed Her into a 'Much More Empathetic, Grateful Person'
"I know that when I go home tonight, I've got the best trophy in a little chunky monkey baby boy," Elle King tells PEOPLE of her 7-month-old son at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Elle King Cancel CBS' New Year's Eve Live Performances Due to COVID
The Zac Brown Band was scheduled to co-headline CBS' New Year's Eve Live Celebration in Nashville with Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay before Zac Brown tested positive for COVID
Go Inside the CMA Awards 2021 Portrait Studio — and Get the Story Behind the Strings
Country music is a community. Behind the headliners of every album and tour are the bands, the guitar techs, the session players, the repair shops, and other vital talents whose work you hear but don't necessarily see — until you take a closer look.  For this year's CMA Awards, I wanted to spotlight the inner workings of the Country Music industry and also celebrate a return to touring. This year's portrait studio is designed entirely out of upcycled guitar strings — more than 3,000 sets — that have been plucked and strummed by the industry's finest musicians. Over the past six months, I've collected approximately 16,500 individual strings from the bands of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Carly Pearce, as well as Grand Ole Opry players. Local guitar shops in Nashville like Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Corner Music and Artisan Guitars also graciously contributed used strings. These individual strings were soldered into 10-foot-long strands and arranged into a visually compelling backdrop for artists and other CMA attendees on the red carpet. The resulting portraits echo the experience of listening to your favorite country songs: You'll notice the star right away — but take a closer look and you'll find their hardworking community shining brightly right behind them.
Meet the 2021 CMA Awards Presenters, Including Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
The Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch! Photos of Celebrity Kids Picking Out Their Pumpkins This Fall
Orange you glad that you get to see these adorable photos of celebrity kids picking out their pumpkins? 
Elle King Calls Her Mom the 'Best Doula Ever' as She Cooks Singer's Placenta After Birth of Son
Elle King and fiancé Dan Tooker welcomed their first child, son Lucky Levi, on Sept. 1
Elle King Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Dan Tooker: 'Welcome to the World Lucky!'
The singer announced her exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in March
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is a 'Trouper' Ahead of ACMs: 'He's a Great Date'
Miranda Lambert and Elle King Had the Best Time at the 2021 ACM Awards: See the Photos
Miranda Lambert and Pregnant Elle King Kick Off 2021 ACM Awards with 'Drunk' Performance
Pregnant Elle King Jokes She's Feeling 'Tight' as She Debuts Baby Bump at 2021 ACM Awards
ACM Awards 2021 Duets, Medleys and More Announced: All the Details

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

Ronnie Spector Teams Up with Elle King for Rockin' New Holiday Anthem 'Under the Mistletoe'
Music // November 27, 2019
Celebs Who Shared Photos from Their Hospital Beds
Celebrity // November 14, 2019
