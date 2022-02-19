Skip to content
People.com
Elizabeth Smart
Elizabeth Smart
Elizabeth Smart
Elizabeth Smart
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Sisters in Survival: How Women Who Escaped Kidnappers Have Helped Each Other Heal
When kidnapping survivors Elizabeth Smart, now 34, and Kara Robinson Chamberlain, 35, met, they were bonded by their pasts — and saw an opportunity to bring other survivors in on the "sisterhood"
Read More
Elizabeth Smart Reveals Why She Stepped Out of Her 'Comfort Zone' to Appear on
The Masked Dancer
The kidnapping survivor got unmasked as Ms. Moth on Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality competition series
Read More
How Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Headline-Making Abductions
The resilience of Jayme Closs, who was rescued a year ago after nearly three months of captivity, has captivated the world. Since Jayme's escape, other survivors like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Michelle Knight have commended her bravery
Read More
Elizabeth Smart Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on a Plane Last Summer: 'I Froze'
"The last time someone touched me without my say so was when I was kidnapped," Elizabeth Smart said
Read More
Ed Smart, Father of Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart, Reportedly Says He Is Gay
Ed Smart shared the news in a since-deleted letter posted to Facebook
Read More
Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart on Jayme Closs Abduction: 'This Family Has Gone Through Hell'
Jayme Closs and her family must now "create a new normal," says Elizabeth Smart
Read More
Elizabeth Smart Rejoices After Jayme Closs Is Found Alive: 'What a Miracle'
The kidnapping survivor shared a heartfelt message about Jayme Closs on Instagram
Elizabeth Smart Welcomes Daughter Olivia
Elizabeth Smart's newborn baby girl joins big brother James, 19 months, and big sister Chloe, 3½
Elizabeth Smart Declares 'My Past Has No Bearing on My Happiness Now' as Her Kidnapper Walks Free
Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Pictured for the First Time Since Her Release
Elizabeth Smart Urges Authorities Not to Release Woman Who Helped Kidnap Her: 'She Is a Threat'
Jane Lynch Talks Her Return to
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
on
PEOPLE Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Raising Her 2 Young Kids and a Life Now Full of Blessings
Smart has a son and daughter, James and Chloe, with husband Matthew Gilmour
Elizabeth Smart's Incredible Story: From Kidnapped Teen to Survivor and Married Mom
Woman Who Helped Kidnap Elizabeth Smart Will Be Freed Next Week: 'Incomprehensible,' Smart Says
Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child
Elizabeth Smart Says Her Captor Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Another Girl by Posing as Mormon
Elizabeth Smart Saw Her 'Terrifying' Lifetime Movie Alone: 'I Never Want to Watch It Again'
All Elizabeth Smart
Sisters in Survival: How Women Who Escaped Kidnappers Have Helped Each Other Heal
Crime
//
February 19, 2022
Elizabeth Smart Reveals Why She Stepped Out of Her 'Comfort Zone' to Appear on
The Masked Dancer
TV
//
January 14, 2021
How Jayme Closs, Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard and Others Survived Headline-Making Abductions
Crime
//
February 07, 2020
Elizabeth Smart Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on a Plane Last Summer: 'I Froze'
Crime
//
February 06, 2020
Ed Smart, Father of Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart, Reportedly Says He Is Gay
Crime
//
August 16, 2019
Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart on Jayme Closs Abduction: 'This Family Has Gone Through Hell'
Crime
//
January 15, 2019
Elizabeth Smart Rejoices After Jayme Closs Is Found Alive: 'What a Miracle'
Crime
//
January 11, 2019
Elizabeth Smart Welcomes Daughter Olivia
Parents
//
November 19, 2018
Elizabeth Smart Declares 'My Past Has No Bearing on My Happiness Now' as Her Kidnapper Walks Free
Crime
//
September 20, 2018
Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Pictured for the First Time Since Her Release
Crime
//
September 20, 2018
Elizabeth Smart Urges Authorities Not to Release Woman Who Helped Kidnap Her: 'She Is a Threat'
Crime
//
September 14, 2018
Jane Lynch Talks Her Return to
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
on
PEOPLE Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
September 12, 2018
Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Raising Her 2 Young Kids and a Life Now Full of Blessings
Crime
//
September 12, 2018
Elizabeth Smart's Incredible Story: From Kidnapped Teen to Survivor and Married Mom
Crime
//
September 12, 2018
Woman Who Helped Kidnap Elizabeth Smart Will Be Freed Next Week: 'Incomprehensible,' Smart Says
Crime
//
September 11, 2018
Elizabeth Smart and Husband Matthew Gilmour Expecting Their Third Child
Parents
//
June 26, 2018
Elizabeth Smart Says Her Captor Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Another Girl by Posing as Mormon
Crime
//
March 27, 2018
Elizabeth Smart Saw Her 'Terrifying' Lifetime Movie Alone: 'I Never Want to Watch It Again'
Crime
//
November 19, 2017
Elizabeth Smart Opens Up on Triggers for Painful Memories: 'I'll See Something ... and It'll Take Me Back'
Crime
//
November 14, 2017
Lifetime's
I Am Elizabeth Smart
Trailer Details Teen's Harrowing Abduction from Her Bed
TV
//
October 19, 2017
Elizabeth Smart Says She Contemplated Suicide After Being Raped During Kidnapping: 'I Remember Feeling Devastated'
Crime
//
September 18, 2017
Elizabeth Smart's 'Strong and Inspirational' Story Is Coming to Lifetime
TV
//
July 19, 2017
Kidnap Survivor Elizabeth Smart Shares First Photo of Her New Baby Boy on Easter Sunday
Parents
//
April 16, 2017
Elizabeth Smart Will Deliver Her Second Child on Sunday, Says Her Father
Parents
//
April 01, 2017
Elizabeth Smart Meets Fellow Kidnapping Survivor Amanda Berry for the First Time: 'You're Just My Hero'
Crime
//
March 01, 2017
Load More
Elizabeth Smart
