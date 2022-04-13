Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress. After starring in several thrillers throughout the early 2010s, Olsen rose to fame for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has appeared in several Marvel films including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Endgame. Olsen also led her character's titular Disney+ series, WandaVision, which earned her nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.
Elizabeth Olsen
Full Name
Elizabeth Chase Olsen
Hometown
Los Angeles, CA
Born
02/16/1989
Age
33

FAQs

What films and TV series has Elizabeth Olsen appeared in?

Elizabeth Olsen has appeared in several films including 'Godzilla,' 'Ingrid Goes West,' and 'Kodachrome.' Olsen has also worked extensively in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Wanda Maximoff in several 'Avengers' movies, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' and 'Captain America: Civil War.' In 2021 she led the Disney+ limited series 'WandaVision.'

Does Elizabeth Olsen have Instagram?

Elizabeth Olsen deleted her Instagram page in 2020 and hasn't looked back, telling Glamour UK that she's "never going back to social media."

Who is Elizabeth Olsen’s partner?

Elizabeth Olsen has been with musician Robbie Arnett since 2017. The pair have been engaged since 2019, though Olsen referred to Arnett as her "husband" in a 2021 interview, sparking speculation that the two are married.

Where did Elizabeth Olsen go to college?

Elizabeth Olsen graduated from New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts in 2013.

Is Elizabeth Olsen related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen?

Elizabeth Olsen is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's younger sister.

