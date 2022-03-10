Elizabeth Hurley Honors Late Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne's Daughters with Tribute: 'Your Daddy Loved You'
Elizabeth Hurley shared a sweet message for Summer and Brooke Warne, dedicating International Women's Day to them after the death of their dad, Shane Warne
Elizabeth Hurley and Son Mourn Her Late Ex-Fiancé, Shane Warne: 'RIP My Beloved Lionheart'
Elizabeth Hurley's former fiancé Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52
Sarah Ferguson Steps Out in London to Attend Joan Collins' 88th Birthday Bash
Other famous faces in attendance included Elizabeth Hurley and Simon Cowell
Elizabeth Hurley Loved Watching Original Supermodels Back on the Runway in Milan: 'They Look Magnificent'
"These girls, they're all in their late 40s or 50s ...I think it's like riding a bicycle for them " Elizabeth Hurley said while on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast
Elizabeth Hurley Spills on First Versace Show with Son Damian – and All Those Quarantine Bikini Pics!
The model and actress recently caught up with People (the TV show!)'s host Kay Adams
Legends Only: Paulina Porizkova, Suzanne Somers and More Celebs Over 50 Who Posed Nude
From magazine covers to Instagram thirst traps, these stars aren't afraid to bare it all