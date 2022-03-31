Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku is an American actress best known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On.

Dushku joined the cast of the CBS series Bull in 2017 and subsequently accused her then-costar Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment. In 2018, she was paid $9.5 million by CBS in a secret settlement.

Dushku married real estate CEO Peter Palandjian in 2018. The couple shares two kids, Philip "Bourne" and Bodan "Bodie."
Eliza Dushku
Full Name
Eliza Patricia Dushku
Hometown
Boston
instagram
elizadushku
twitter
elizadushku
Notable Projects
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Born
12/30/1980
Age
41

FAQs

Who did Eliza Dushku play in ‘Bull’?

Eliza Dushku played the character J.P. Nunnelly on the TV show 'Bull.'

Where does Eliza Dushku live?

Eliza Dushku lives in Boston. She moved back to her hometown in 2019 after nearly two decades in Los Angeles.

How old was Eliza Dushku in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?

Eliza Dushku was 17 years old in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

Most Recent

Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Cruel Intentions Reunion with Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe for Her Birthday
"What a special day," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote of her 45th birthday, which she spent with Cruel Intentions costars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe at an art exhibit inspired by the 1999 teen movie
Iconic TV Couples: Our Favorite Love Stories from Friends, This Is Us and More
Thirty-five years after David and Maddie's long-awaited first night together on Moonlighting, see who else joins them among our list of most memorable small-screen love stories
Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses 'Tension' Amongst the Buffy Cast on Set: 'Everybody Had Arguments'
"I think that unfortunately the set we were on and the world we were in was pitting us against each other," Sarah Michelle Gellar said
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot
Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as Buffy Anne Summers in the supernatural drama series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Longtime Pal and Buffy Costar Seth Green's 48th Birthday
"I've loved you a long time," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote in her birthday tribute for Seth Green
Joss Whedon Addresses His Affairs on Buffy Set amid Claims of Physical and Verbal Abuse
Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon has faced multiple allegations of misconduct over the past several years
Advertisement

More Eliza Dushku

Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes She's 'Unimpressed' with 2022 and Is 'Bringing 1983 Back'
Donning smokey purple eyeshadow and bright pink blush, Sarah Michelle Gellar simply shook her head in disapproval in a boomerang posted to Instagram
Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Suffering from 'Deep-Seated Medical Problems' After Recent Jail Stint
Nicholas Brendon was arrested last month in Indiana, after he allegedly used false information to obtain prescription drugs
Sarah Michelle Gellar Mixes Up Date of Wedding Anniversary: 'Thought It Was Tomorrow'
Charisma Carpenter Offers 17 Tips About Helping Survivors of Abuse in an 'Effort to Foster Change'
Buffy and Angel's David Boreanaz Supports Charisma Carpenter After Claims Against Joss Whedon
James Marsters Says He's 'Heartbroken' Over Buffy Costars' Allegations Against Joss Whedon
Eliza Dushku Supports Buffy Costar Charisma Carpenter in the Wake of Joss Whedon Allegations

On Wednesday, Charisma Carpenter accused Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon of abusing his power on set

All Eliza Dushku

Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Cruel Intentions Reunion with Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe for Her Birthday
Movies // 17 hours ago
Iconic TV Couples: Our Favorite Love Stories from Friends, This Is Us and More
TV // March 31, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses 'Tension' Amongst the Buffy Cast on Set: 'Everybody Had Arguments'
TV // March 22, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot
TV // March 18, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Longtime Pal and Buffy Costar Seth Green's 48th Birthday
TV // February 08, 2022
Joss Whedon Addresses His Affairs on Buffy Set amid Claims of Physical and Verbal Abuse
TV // January 17, 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes She's 'Unimpressed' with 2022 and Is 'Bringing 1983 Back'
TV // January 12, 2022
Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Suffering from 'Deep-Seated Medical Problems' After Recent Jail Stint
TV // September 10, 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar Mixes Up Date of Wedding Anniversary: 'Thought It Was Tomorrow'
TV // September 02, 2021
Charisma Carpenter Offers 17 Tips About Helping Survivors of Abuse in an 'Effort to Foster Change'
TV // March 05, 2021
Buffy and Angel's David Boreanaz Supports Charisma Carpenter After Claims Against Joss Whedon
TV // February 15, 2021
James Marsters Says He's 'Heartbroken' Over Buffy Costars' Allegations Against Joss Whedon
TV // February 14, 2021
Eliza Dushku Supports Buffy Costar Charisma Carpenter in the Wake of Joss Whedon Allegations
TV // February 12, 2021
Michelle Trachtenberg Says There Was a Rule on Buffy Set That Joss Whedon Could Not Be Alone with Her
TV // February 11, 2021
Buffy's Anthony Head 'Gutted' to Hear Costars' Allegations Against Joss Whedon: 'How on Earth Did I Not Know?'
TV // February 11, 2021
Michelle Trachtenberg Addresses Abuse Allegations Against Buffy's Joss Whedon: 'We Know What He Did'
TV // February 10, 2021
Ray Fisher Says He's 'Forever Grateful' to Charisma Carpenter for Speaking Out Against Joss Whedon
Movies // February 10, 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar Speaks Out After Buffy's Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of Abuse
TV // February 10, 2021
Charisma Carpenter Accuses Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Joss Whedon of 'Abusing His Power' on Set
TV // February 10, 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 36 Years of Friendship with Buffy Costar Seth Green: 'Miss You'
TV // February 09, 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Buffy Summers with Message About Bravery on Character's 40th Birthday
TV // January 20, 2021
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's David Boreanaz on Angel vs. Spike Debate: 'True Love Is First Love'
TV // December 01, 2020
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Kids Watch Buffy Now: 'They Are So Into It'
Parents // October 09, 2020
People Now: Dylan Mcdermott Reveals His 'Dream' Ryan Murphy Role Opposite Leslie Jordan - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 08, 2020
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rewears Original Prom Dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer 23 Years Later
Style // May 08, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com