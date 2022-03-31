Eliza Dushku
- Full Name
- Eliza Patricia Dushku
- Hometown
- Boston
- elizadushku
- Notable Projects
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Born
- 12/30/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- Who did Eliza Dushku play in ‘Bull’?
Eliza Dushku played the character J.P. Nunnelly on the TV show 'Bull.'
- Where does Eliza Dushku live?
Eliza Dushku lives in Boston. She moved back to her hometown in 2019 after nearly two decades in Los Angeles.
- How old was Eliza Dushku in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?
Eliza Dushku was 17 years old in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'