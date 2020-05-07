Elin Nordegren
- Full Name
- Elin Maria Pernilla Nordegren
- Hometown
- Stockholm, Sweden
- Born
- 01/01/1980
- Age
- 42
FAQs
- Who is Elin Nordegren married to now?
Elin Nordegren is not currently married. She's been in a relationship with former NFL player, Jordan Cameron, since 2019.
- How many children does Elin Nordegren have?
Elin Nordegren has three children. She shares daughter Sam and son Charlie with ex-husband Tiger Woods and a younger son with boyfriend Jordan Cameron.
- How did Elin Nordegren meet Tiger Woods?
Elin Nordegren met Tiger Woods in 2001 through professional golfer Jesper Parnevik. She was working as a nanny for Parnevik's family at the time.