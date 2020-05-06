Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen was a guitarist, singer, and founder of the hard rock band Van Halen. In 1977 the band was performing at a local bar in Los Angeles when they caught the eye of Gene Simmons — who helped them produce their first recording session. The band had several multiplatinum albums throughout the early '80s, but it was their 1984 album that included the band's most classic hits — Jump, Panama, and Hot for Teacher. In October 2020, Van Halen passed away from cancer.
Eddie Van Halen
Full Name
Edward Lodewijk Van Halen
Hometown
Nijmegen, the Netherlands
Notable Projects
Van Halen
Born
01/26/1955
Died
10/06/2020 (Age: )

FAQs

How did Eddie Van Halen die?

Eddie Van Halen passed away after a long battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65.

Why did Valeri Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen divorce?

Speaking on her divorce with Eddie Van Halen, Valeri Bertinelli told Oprah Winfrey in a 2008 interview, "one of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie [the couple's son] a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like. Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing,"

What kind of guitar did Eddie Van Halen play?

Eddie Van Halen constructed his own guitar known as Frankenstrat by pieciing together different gutair parts. He previously told Musician's Friend, "I wanted a Fender vibrato and a Stratocaster body style with a humbucker in it, and it did not exist."

Most Recent

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Out the Champagne to Celebrate Questlove's Oscar Win at The Tonight Show
Questlove took home the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul at the 94th Academy Awards
Unique Details on This Best-Selling Flowy Dress Let Amazon Shoppers Wear It So Many Different Ways — Even Backwards
And it's on sale
This Is Us: Sterling K. Brown on How The West Wing Influenced Randall's Political Career
"We're getting to this place where last moments are starting to transpire in the history of This Is Us," Sterling K. Brown also tells PEOPLE about approaching the series finale
Hawaii Couple Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Following Actor's Arrest
Miller, 29, was previously arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo on Monday
Kelly Ripa's Wispy '90s Bangs Were Inspired by Pamela Anderson: 'She Bangs'
The daytime talk show host debuted a new ‘do on the Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscar special Monday
Val Chmerkovskiy Says His Brother Maks 'Was Petrified' in Ukraine: 'He Was Grateful to Get Out'
"There are a lot of our friends and family and peers that are in Ukraine right now that are in bomb shelters," Val Chmerkovskiy told his former Dancing with the Stars partner Olivia Jade Giannulli
Advertisement

More Eddie Van Halen

Katie Cassidy Talks Picking Herself Up and Dating Again Post-Divorce: 'I Didn't Have a Choice'
"I choose happiness," the actress told PEOPLE of starting her life over as a single woman after splitting from ex-husband Matthew Rogers during the pandemic
Zoë Kravitz Criticizes Will Smith, Says the Oscars Are 'Where We Are Apparently Assaulting People'
"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Zoë Kravitz captioned an Instagram photo
Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan on Portraying Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy with 'Sensitivity'
RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Is 'Taken Aback' After Gia Giudice Confronts Her About Drama with Mom Teresa
Toni Braxton Opens Up in First Interview Since Death of Sister Traci: 'She Had So Much Love'
Rick and Kathy Hilton Reveal Sex of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Third Baby: 'We're Very Excited'
Megyn Kelly Says Son Thatcher Is 'Okay' After Serious Medical Scare from Falling on Family Ski Trip

"It wasn't until we walked out of the hospital and I hugged the nurse that it finally hit me," Megyn Kelly said of her son's injury

All Eddie Van Halen

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Out the Champagne to Celebrate Questlove's Oscar Win at The Tonight Show
TV // 25 minutes ago
This Is Us: Sterling K. Brown on How The West Wing Influenced Randall's Political Career
TV // 2 hours ago
Unique Details on This Best-Selling Flowy Dress Let Amazon Shoppers Wear It So Many Different Ways — Even Backwards
Fashion // 2 hours ago
Hawaii Couple Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Following Actor's Arrest
Movies // 2 hours ago
Kelly Ripa's Wispy '90s Bangs Were Inspired by Pamela Anderson: 'She Bangs'
Style // 2 hours ago
Val Chmerkovskiy Says His Brother Maks 'Was Petrified' in Ukraine: 'He Was Grateful to Get Out'
TV // 2 hours ago
Katie Cassidy Talks Picking Herself Up and Dating Again Post-Divorce: 'I Didn't Have a Choice'
TV // 2 hours ago
Zoë Kravitz Criticizes Will Smith, Says the Oscars Are 'Where We Are Apparently Assaulting People'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan on Portraying Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy with 'Sensitivity'
TV // 3 hours ago
RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Is 'Taken Aback' After Gia Giudice Confronts Her About Drama with Mom Teresa
TV // 3 hours ago
Toni Braxton Opens Up in First Interview Since Death of Sister Traci: 'She Had So Much Love'
Music // 3 hours ago
Rick and Kathy Hilton Reveal Sex of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Third Baby: 'We're Very Excited'
Parents // 3 hours ago
Megyn Kelly Says Son Thatcher Is 'Okay' After Serious Medical Scare from Falling on Family Ski Trip
Parents // 4 hours ago
Disney Introduces New Chocolate 'Boozy Bunny' for Easter –– Ready to Be Filled with Alcohol
Food // 4 hours ago
Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy Character to Come Out as Transgender: 'Meet Viktor Hargreeves'
TV // 4 hours ago
See Inside Ashley Tisdale's 'Quirky and Fun' L.A. Home She Designed Herself
Home // 4 hours ago
Anthony Anderson Responds to Estranged Wife's Divorce Petition After She Files for Second Time
TV // 5 hours ago
Hilary Duff Mourns Loss of 'Sweet' Dog Jak: 'Lucky to Get Almost 2 Decades with You'
Pets // 5 hours ago
My Pets Prefer Sleeping on This Fuzzy Donut Bed Over Anything Else
Pets // 5 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly Turns Into a Pop Punk Cat in New Music Video with blackbear
Music // 6 hours ago
Boy Who Once Fit in the Palm of a Hand Goes Home After 460 Days in the NICU — and Gets a Parade!
Human Interest // 6 hours ago
Firefighters Save Dog Named Scooby Who Was Stranded in the Los Angeles River for Over 2 Hours
Pets // 6 hours ago
Texas Parents Searching for Daughter, 39, Who's Been Missing for a Week: 'It's Not Like Her'
Crime // 6 hours ago
Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport to Continue Guest Hosting Wendy Williams Show in April
TV // 6 hours ago
Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Get Competitive While Answering Food Trivia
Food // 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com