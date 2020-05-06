- Full Name
- Edward Lodewijk Van Halen
- Hometown
- Nijmegen, the Netherlands
- Notable Projects
- Van Halen
- Born
- 01/26/1955
- Died
- 10/06/2020 (Age: )
FAQs
- How did Eddie Van Halen die?
Eddie Van Halen passed away after a long battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65.
- Why did Valeri Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen divorce?
Speaking on her divorce with Eddie Van Halen, Valeri Bertinelli told Oprah Winfrey in a 2008 interview, "one of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie [the couple's son] a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like. Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing,"
- What kind of guitar did Eddie Van Halen play?
Eddie Van Halen constructed his own guitar known as Frankenstrat by pieciing together different gutair parts. He previously told Musician's Friend, "I wanted a Fender vibrato and a Stratocaster body style with a humbucker in it, and it did not exist."