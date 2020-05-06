Speaking on her divorce with Eddie Van Halen, Valeri Bertinelli told Oprah Winfrey in a 2008 interview, "one of the many reasons that Ed and I split up is to give Wolfie [the couple's son] a better vision of what two people who are supposedly in love treat each other like. Ed and I weren't treating each other like two people that loved each other, and that's what Wolfie was seeing,"