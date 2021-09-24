Eddie Murphy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Set to Star Alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in Upcoming Netflix Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play Jonah Hill's mother in the untitled Kenya Barris project, which is set to premiere on Netflix
Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Is Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin: 'Head Over Heels in Love'
"Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin Lawrence wrote to Eric Murphy
Eddie Murphy Tells Oprah Winfrey He's the 'Most Comfortable' He's 'Ever Been' at 60 Years Old
Eddie Murphy turned 60 earlier this month
Coming 2 America First Amazon Title to Lead Streaming Rankings with 1.41 Billion Minutes Watched in First Week
Coming 2 America hit Amazon Prime Video on March 4
Tracy Morgan Says His Late Father Would Be Proud He Worked with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall
The actor and comedian stars alongside the two comedy legends in Coming 2 America
Eddie Murphy Loves Being a Dad of 10: 'I Don't Have One Bad Seed'
"My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," the actor said of his children
Eddie Murphy Says He Stopped Acting After 'Worst Actor Ever' Razzie Award: 'Maybe It's Time to Take a Break'
“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch,” Murphy said
Coming to America: See the Cast Then & Now
Eddie Murphy and his costars reflect on their hit films — and their enduring friendship, 33 years later
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on the Importance of Coming to America: It 'Became Part of the Culture'
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Say They Were 'Forced to Put a White Person' in Coming to America
Oprah Winfrey Didn't Know Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Star in Coming to America Barbershop Scenes
Eddie Murphy Once Surprised His Daughters with an At-Home Visit from Leonardo DiCaprio
Richie Tienken, Comedy Club Owner Who Discovered and Managed Eddie Murphy, Dies at 75

Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock were other stars mentored at Richie Tienken’s club Comic Strip Live

