Eddie Murphy

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Share
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Set to Star Alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in Upcoming Netflix Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will play Jonah Hill's mother in the untitled Kenya Barris project, which is set to premiere on Netflix
Read More
Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Is Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin: 'Head Over Heels in Love'
"Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin Lawrence wrote to Eric Murphy
Read More
Eddie Murphy Tells Oprah Winfrey He's the 'Most Comfortable' He's 'Ever Been' at 60 Years Old
Eddie Murphy turned 60 earlier this month
Read More
Coming 2 America
First Amazon Title to Lead Streaming Rankings with 1.41 Billion Minutes Watched in First Week
C
oming 2 America
hit Amazon Prime Video on March 4
Read More
Tracy Morgan Says His Late Father Would Be Proud He Worked with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall
The actor and comedian stars alongside the two comedy legends in
Coming 2 America
Read More
Eddie Murphy Loves Being a Dad of 10: 'I Don't Have One Bad Seed'
"My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid," the actor said of his children
Read More
Advertisement
More Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy Says He Stopped Acting After 'Worst Actor Ever' Razzie Award: 'Maybe It's Time to Take a Break'
“I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch,” Murphy said
Coming to America:
See the Cast Then & Now
Eddie Murphy and his costars reflect on their hit films — and their enduring friendship, 33 years later
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on the Importance of
Coming to America
: It 'Became Part of the Culture'
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Say They Were 'Forced to Put a White Person' in
Coming to America
Oprah Winfrey Didn't Know Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Star in
Coming to America
Barbershop Scenes
Eddie Murphy Once Surprised His Daughters with an At-Home Visit from Leonardo DiCaprio
Richie Tienken, Comedy Club Owner Who Discovered and Managed Eddie Murphy, Dies at 75
Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock were other stars mentored at Richie Tienken’s club Comic Strip Live
Arsenio Hall Says His '90s Talk Show Gave Stars a Chance to Speak Their Minds: 'I
Was
Black Twitter'
Coming 2 America
Will Get Drive-In Premiere in 'Film's Backyard' of Queens
Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall on Why It Took Over 3 Decades to Make
Coming to America
Sequel
Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem Finds His Long Lost Son in New
Coming 2 America
Trailer
The
Coming 2 America
Trailer Is Here! Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall Reunite in First Look at Sequel
All Eddie Murphy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Set to Star Alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in Upcoming Netflix Comedy
Movies
//
September 24, 2021
Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Is Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin: 'Head Over Heels in Love'
Movies
//
July 11, 2021
Eddie Murphy Tells Oprah Winfrey He's the 'Most Comfortable' He's 'Ever Been' at 60 Years Old
Movies
//
April 08, 2021
Coming 2 America
First Amazon Title to Lead Streaming Rankings with 1.41 Billion Minutes Watched in First Week
Movies
//
April 02, 2021
Tracy Morgan Says His Late Father Would Be Proud He Worked with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall
Movies
//
March 30, 2021
Eddie Murphy Loves Being a Dad of 10: 'I Don't Have One Bad Seed'
Parents
//
March 16, 2021
Eddie Murphy Says He Stopped Acting After 'Worst Actor Ever' Razzie Award: 'Maybe It's Time to Take a Break'
Movies
//
March 09, 2021
Coming to America:
See the Cast Then & Now
Movies
//
June 29, 2021
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on the Importance of
Coming to America
: It 'Became Part of the Culture'
Movies
//
March 05, 2021
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Say They Were 'Forced to Put a White Person' in
Coming to America
Movies
//
March 03, 2021
Oprah Winfrey Didn't Know Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Star in
Coming to America
Barbershop Scenes
Movies
//
March 02, 2021
Eddie Murphy Once Surprised His Daughters with an At-Home Visit from Leonardo DiCaprio
Movies
//
March 02, 2021
Richie Tienken, Comedy Club Owner Who Discovered and Managed Eddie Murphy, Dies at 75
Movies
//
March 01, 2021
Arsenio Hall Says His '90s Talk Show Gave Stars a Chance to Speak Their Minds: 'I
Was
Black Twitter'
Movies
//
February 25, 2021
Coming 2 America
Will Get Drive-In Premiere in 'Film's Backyard' of Queens
Movies
//
February 25, 2021
Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall on Why It Took Over 3 Decades to Make
Coming to America
Sequel
Movies
//
February 23, 2021
Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem Finds His Long Lost Son in New
Coming 2 America
Trailer
Movies
//
February 03, 2021
The
Coming 2 America
Trailer Is Here! Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall Reunite in First Look at Sequel
Movies
//
December 22, 2020
Coming 2 America
's Jermaine Fowler Was Born When the Original Came Out: 'It's Truly an Honor'
Movies
//
December 18, 2020
Coming 2 America
First Look: James Earl Jones Says It's 'the Perfect Time' to 'Return to Zamunda!'
Movies
//
December 17, 2020
New Book Examines How NBA Went from Afterthought to Global Cultural Force
Books
//
December 02, 2020
Eddie Murphy's
Coming to America
Sequel Heads To Amazon Due to COVID Uncertainty
Movies
//
October 14, 2020
Eddie Murphy Wins His First Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
TV
//
September 19, 2020
Mulan
Director Niki Caro Explains Why Mushu Was Left Out of the Live Action Remake of the Film
Movies
//
September 03, 2020
Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and More Comedians Team for Online Show to Benefit Feeding America
Movies
//
April 23, 2020
Load More
Eddie Murphy
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.