Is Ed Sheeran married?

Yes, Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, a former field hockey athlete and senior consultant on Wall Street. The couple tied the knot in January 2019 in an intimate chapel ceremony. They met as children and later reconnected in 2015, and Sheeran proposed in 2017.

What are Ed Sheeran’s top songs?

Some of Sheeran's top songs are "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," "Shape of You," "The A Team," "Photograph" and "Shivers." He has also collaborated on songs with Beyoncé, BTS, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Stormzy, Cardi B and Taylor Swift.

How many kids does Ed Sheeran have?