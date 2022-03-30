Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is an English singer-songwriter and musician. He rose to fame in 2011 with his first major-label studio album + (Plus). The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart. In 2016, he won two Grammy Awards for song of the year and best pop solo performance for "Thinking Out Loud." He nabbed two more Grammys in 2018 for best pop solo performance for "Shape of You" and best pop vocal album for ÷ (Divide). Sheeran has also co-written songs with One Direction, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. He has appeared in several films and TV series, including Bridget Jones's Baby (2016), The Bastard Executioner (2015), Game of Thrones (2017), Modern Love (2019) and Red Notice (2021).
Ed Sheeran
Full Name
Edward Christopher Sheeran
Hometown
Halifax, West Yorkshire
instagram
teddysphotos
twitter
edsheeran
Born
02/17/1991
Age
31

FAQs

Is Ed Sheeran married?

Yes, Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, a former field hockey athlete and senior consultant on Wall Street. The couple tied the knot in January 2019 in an intimate chapel ceremony. They met as children and later reconnected in 2015, and Sheeran proposed in 2017.

What are Ed Sheeran’s top songs?

Some of Sheeran's top songs are "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," "Shape of You," "The A Team," "Photograph" and "Shivers." He has also collaborated on songs with Beyoncé, BTS, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Stormzy, Cardi B and Taylor Swift.

How many kids does Ed Sheeran have?

Sheeran has one child. He and his wife welcomed Lyra Antarctica in August 2020, announcing her birth on Instagram. The singer revealed in 2021 on the British talk show 'Lorraine' that his daughter's middle name was inspired by a trip the couple took to the continent before Seaborn became pregnant.

Céline Dion, Ben Affleck, and More Celebrities Who Have Received Honorary Doctorate Degrees
While many stars have been given Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and more prestigious awards over the years, these celebrities have been given honorary doctorate degrees. 
Ed Sheeran and J Balvin 'Bonded' as They Created Musical Crossovers 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love'
"Everything good takes time," the Colombian singer said while discussing his collaboration with the English musician
Ed Sheeran Teases New Project That's 'More of a Curveball' — and Reveals It's Coming Next Week
Ed Sheeran said it's "gonna be a big hit" somewhere other than New Zealand, but didn't offer more details
Ed Sheeran Denies 'Shape of You' Copyright Claim by Songwriters at London's High Court Trial
Sheeran was similarly sued in 2016 over his single "Photograph" and in 2018 over "Thinking Out Loud"
​​Courteney Cox Reveals How Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Helped Her Hit on Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
During an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, Cox shared the unconventional and hilarious way Sacha Baron Cohen helped her score a date with partner Johnny McDaid
Martha Stewart's Famous Friends! All the Celeb Pals Who've Snapped Selfies with the Lifestyle Icon
From Drake, Seth Rogen, and Lil Nas X to Pete Davidson, Pink, and John Travolta, Martha Stewart sure has an eclectic group of celebrity pals 
Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran Tease New Single 'Bam Bam' as She Sings of Life 'Changing So Fast'
The music stars shared a clip from the music video that featured them enjoying a wild night out
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Revisit the Past in 'The Joker and the Queen' Music Video
The stars recruited the same child actors who starred in the 2013 "Everything Has Changed" music video for the clip
Ed Sheeran and 'Good Friend' Taylor Swift Teaming Up for New Version of 'The Joker and the Queen'
Ed Sheeran Says He Plans to Tour in an Electric Campervan — and Is Bringing Daughter Lyra!
Ed Sheeran Plans to Plant Trees to 'Rewild' the U.K. and Find 'Balance' Against Carbon Footprint
Ed Sheeran Celebrates 'Shape of You' Becoming First Song Ever to Hit 3 Billion Streams on Spotify
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sparkle and Smile Ahead of Sunday's Royal Variety Performance Airing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed watching Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt, and more for last month's annual Royal Variety Charity event, which airs Sunday on ITV HD

