Dylan McDermott
- Full Name
- Mark Anthony McDermott
- Hometown
- Waterbury, CT
- Born
- 10/26/1961
- Age
- 60
FAQs
- Who is Dylan McDermott married to?
Dylan McDermott is not married. He was previously married to actress Shiva Rose from 1995 to 2009.
- What shows has Dylan McDermott been in?
Dylan McDermott has starred in 'The Practice' and 'American Horror Story.' Other notable TV roles include 'Hostages,' 'Stalker' and 'Law & Order: Organized Crime.'
- Did Dylan McDermott leave 'Law & Order: Organized Crime?'
Yes, Dylan McDermott left 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' after season two. He departed the show in order to star in another procedural, 'FBI: Most Wanted.'