Dylan McDermott

Dylan McDermott is an American actor. He is best known for his role as a lawyer on the TV drama, The Practice, for which he earned a Golden Globe. He also appeared in four different seasons of the American Horror Story franchise and starred in the spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Dylan McDermott
Full Name
Mark Anthony McDermott
Hometown
Waterbury, CT
Born
10/26/1961
Age
60

FAQs

Who is Dylan McDermott married to?

Dylan McDermott is not married. He was previously married to actress Shiva Rose from 1995 to 2009.

What shows has Dylan McDermott been in?

Dylan McDermott has starred in 'The Practice' and 'American Horror Story.' Other notable TV roles include 'Hostages,' 'Stalker' and 'Law & Order: Organized Crime.'

Did Dylan McDermott leave 'Law & Order: Organized Crime?'

Yes, Dylan McDermott left 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' after season two. He departed the show in order to star in another procedural, 'FBI: Most Wanted.'

