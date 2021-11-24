Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond was an American actor. He is best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on Good Morning, Miss Bliss (1988-1989), Saved by the Bell (1989-1993), Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1994-2000). He is also known for appearing on the reality shows Celebrity Fit Club in 2007 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Diamond died in February 2021 at the age of 44 from cancer.
Dustin Diamond
Full Name
Dustin Neil Diamond
Hometown
San Jose, California
Notable Projects
Saved by the Bell , Celebrity Big Brother
Born
01/07/1977
Died
02/01/2021 (Age: )

FAQs

What kind of cancer did Dustin Diamond have?

Dustin Diamond died of small cell carcinoma of the lungs. He was diagnosed in January 2021 and passed away the following month at age 44.

Who was Dustin Diamond married to?

Dustin Diamond was never married. Before his death he had long-term relationships with women named Jennifer Misner and Amanda Schutz.

Why was Dustin Diamond not in the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot series?

It was reported that Dustin Diamond's personal issues with the other cast members of 'Saved by the Bell,' including what he wrote about the cast in his 2009 tell-all book 'Behind the Bell,' led producers to not include his character in the 2020 reboot series on Peacock. Diamond was the only primary teenage cast member from 'Saved by the Bell' that did not appear in the reboot series. However, before his death Diamond had a preliminary conversation with one of the executive producers of the series about returning as Screech during the second season of the series. The original cast shot a tribute to Diamond that aired during the second season of the series.

Where did Dustin Diamond live?

At the time of his death, Dustin Diamond lived in Cape Coral, Florida. He moved to the city in 2018.

How old was Dustin Diamond in 'Saved By the Bell'?

The television series 'Saved by the Bell' premiered on Aug. 20, 1989 when star Dustin Diamond was 12 years old. The series finale aired on May 22, 1993 when Diamond was 16 years old.

Saved by the Bell Reboot Pays Tribute to Dustin Diamond in Premiere Episode
Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the beloved sitcom, died in February after a short cancer battle
Saved by the Bell Reboot: Old Rivalries and Romances Are Renewed in Season 2 Trailer 
Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot premieres Nov. 24 on Peacock
Season 2 of Saved by the Bell Reboot Will Pay Tribute to Dustin Diamond and His Character Screech
"I knew we wanted to do more than just putting a picture of him up at the end," showrunner Tracey Wigfield said of Dustin Diamond, who died in February
Hayley Mills Remembers Late Good Morning, Miss Bliss Costar Dustin Diamond as 'a Really Sweet Kid'
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond died in February at the age of 44 
Tiffani Thiessen on Her Mother's Day Plans: 'You'll Have to Ask My Children and My Husband!'
The actress, who stars in the Saved by the Bell reboot, also talked about whether the show will pay tribute to the late Dustin Diamond in the second season
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says Saved by the Bell Cast Is 'Pretty Shocked' Over Dustin Diamond's Death
Dustin Diamond died on Monday at the age of 44
Dustin Diamond died on Monday at the age of 44
Music Was Dustin Diamond's 'Biggest Passion' in Recent Years Before His Death
The Saved by the Bell star died Monday at the age of 44
Dustin Diamond Hoped to Appear in Season 2 of Saved by the Bell Reboot Before His Death
The actor, who died Monday, played Screech on the original Saved by the Bell
Dustin Diamond Died of Small Cell Lung Cancer — Here's What to Know About the 'Aggressive' Disease
Mario Lopez Says Dustin Diamond's Death Has Been 'Incredibly Hard to Process'
Tori Spelling Honors 'First On-Screen Love' Dustin Diamond After His Death: 'He's an Icon to Me' 
Dustin Diamond's Girlfriend Tash Jules Was by His Side When the Actor Died
Dustin Diamond's Ups and Downs with His Saved by the Bell Costars Over the Years

The actor, who died Monday, played Screech on the original Saved by the Bell

