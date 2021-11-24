- Full Name
- Dustin Neil Diamond
- Hometown
- San Jose, California
- Notable Projects
- Saved by the Bell , Celebrity Big Brother
- Born
- 01/07/1977
- Died
- 02/01/2021 (Age: )
FAQs
- What kind of cancer did Dustin Diamond have?
Dustin Diamond died of small cell carcinoma of the lungs. He was diagnosed in January 2021 and passed away the following month at age 44.
- Who was Dustin Diamond married to?
Dustin Diamond was never married. Before his death he had long-term relationships with women named Jennifer Misner and Amanda Schutz.
- Why was Dustin Diamond not in the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot series?
It was reported that Dustin Diamond's personal issues with the other cast members of 'Saved by the Bell,' including what he wrote about the cast in his 2009 tell-all book 'Behind the Bell,' led producers to not include his character in the 2020 reboot series on Peacock. Diamond was the only primary teenage cast member from 'Saved by the Bell' that did not appear in the reboot series. However, before his death Diamond had a preliminary conversation with one of the executive producers of the series about returning as Screech during the second season of the series. The original cast shot a tribute to Diamond that aired during the second season of the series.
- Where did Dustin Diamond live?
At the time of his death, Dustin Diamond lived in Cape Coral, Florida. He moved to the city in 2018.
- How old was Dustin Diamond in 'Saved By the Bell'?
The television series 'Saved by the Bell' premiered on Aug. 20, 1989 when star Dustin Diamond was 12 years old. The series finale aired on May 22, 1993 when Diamond was 16 years old.