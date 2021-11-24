It was reported that Dustin Diamond's personal issues with the other cast members of 'Saved by the Bell,' including what he wrote about the cast in his 2009 tell-all book 'Behind the Bell,' led producers to not include his character in the 2020 reboot series on Peacock. Diamond was the only primary teenage cast member from 'Saved by the Bell' that did not appear in the reboot series. However, before his death Diamond had a preliminary conversation with one of the executive producers of the series about returning as Screech during the second season of the series. The original cast shot a tribute to Diamond that aired during the second season of the series.