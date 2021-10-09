Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is an English singer-songwriter. She first rose to fame with the release of her eponymous 2017 album. Featuring songs like "New Rules" and "IDGAF," the album was certified multi-platinum in six countries. In 2020, Lipa released Future Nostalgia, with several hit singles including "Don't Start Now," "Physical," and "Levitating." The album garnered widespread acclaim and landed on several year-end lists from outlets like PEOPLE, the Wall Street Journal, and Billboard. Lipa has earned three Grammy Awards, six BRIT Awards, and a spot on TIME's 2021 100 Next list.
Dua Lipa
Full Name
Dua Lipa
Hometown
London, England
instagram
dualipa
twitter
DUALIPA
Born
08/22/1995
Age
26

FAQs

What are Dua Lipa’s top songs?

Dua Lipa's top songs include "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Levitating," "Physical," and "IDGAF."

Where is Dua Lipa from?

Dua Lipa was born in London, England on Aug. 22, 1995. Lipa's family is from Kosovo and came to the United Kingdom in 1992 due to the Bosnian war.

Who is Dua Lipa dating?

Dua Lipa is currently single, though she dated model Anwar Hadid between 2019 and 2021.

How many Grammy Awards has Dua Lipa won?

Dua Lipa has won three Grammy Awards.

