Dua Lipa
FAQs
- What are Dua Lipa’s top songs?
Dua Lipa's top songs include "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Levitating," "Physical," and "IDGAF."
- Where is Dua Lipa from?
Dua Lipa was born in London, England on Aug. 22, 1995. Lipa's family is from Kosovo and came to the United Kingdom in 1992 due to the Bosnian war.
- Who is Dua Lipa dating?
Dua Lipa is currently single, though she dated model Anwar Hadid between 2019 and 2021.
- How many Grammy Awards has Dua Lipa won?
Dua Lipa has won three Grammy Awards.