Most Recent
Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback retired from the NFL in March 2021 and spent last season working as an analyst for NBC Read More
Crazy for Confetti! Adorable Photos of NFL Stars and Their Kids Celebrating Past Super Bowls
See how Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and other NFL stars' kids have adorably celebrated their dads' big Super Bowl wins over the years Read More
Drew Brees on His 'Fun Transition' from Football Player to Commentator: I Still 'Love' the Sport
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his decision to retire after two decades in the NFL back in March Read More
Mike Tirico Is 'Super Excited' for Fans to Watch Drew Brees in 'Phase Two of His NFL Life' as an Analyst
Mike Tirico also tells PEOPLE about working with Al Michaels, the longtime voice of play-by-play for Sunday Night Football Read More
Drew Brees Has 'Crazy Hobbies' Since His NFL Retirement — Including One High-Octane Water Sport
The father of four talks about recreational eFoiling, which he describes as a "cross between surfing and flying" Read More
Drew Brees Opens Up About Knowing 'It Was Time' to Retire from the NFL: 'There's a Balance'
Drew Brees also told NBC Sports in a Wednesday news conference that he's excited to "transition from one incredible team to another incredible team" Read More
More Drew Brees
New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees Announces Retirement from NFL After 20 Years
Drew Brees' children helped announce his retirement: "Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!"
Eminem Calls Out Drew Brees and People Who Don't Wear Masks amid Pandemic in New Kid Cudi Song
The rappers dropped the single "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" on Friday, also targeting so-called "half-wit" politicians in office
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.