Drew Brees

Drew Brees
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Drew Brees Says He 'May Play Football Again,' Future Is 'Undecided': 'I'll Let You Know'
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback retired from the NFL in March 2021 and spent last season working as an analyst for NBC
Crazy for Confetti! Adorable Photos of NFL Stars and Their Kids Celebrating Past Super Bowls
See how Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and other NFL stars' kids have adorably celebrated their dads' big Super Bowl wins over the years 
Drew Brees on His 'Fun Transition' from Football Player to Commentator: I Still 'Love' the Sport
The former New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his decision to retire after two decades in the NFL back in March
Mike Tirico Is 'Super Excited' for Fans to Watch Drew Brees in 'Phase Two of His NFL Life' as an Analyst
Mike Tirico also tells PEOPLE about working with Al Michaels, the longtime voice of play-by-play for Sunday Night Football
Drew Brees Has 'Crazy Hobbies' Since His NFL Retirement — Including One High-Octane Water Sport
The father of four talks about recreational eFoiling, which he describes as a "cross between surfing and flying"
Drew Brees Opens Up About Knowing 'It Was Time' to Retire from the NFL: 'There's a Balance'
Drew Brees also told NBC Sports in a Wednesday news conference that he's excited to "transition from one incredible team to another incredible team"
Advertisement

More Drew Brees

Drew Brees Confirms He's Joining NBC Sports as a Football Analyst After Announcing Retirement
"I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football," Drew Brees said
New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees Announces Retirement from NFL After 20 Years
Drew Brees' children helped announce his retirement: "Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!"
Tom Brady Throws Football to Drew Brees' Son in Sweet Post-Game Moment: 'Be Nice to Your Sister'
Drew Brees and Tom Brady May Face off for the Final Time This Sunday
Drew Brees Says Kids Are 'Best Medical Team' as He's Out Due to Injury: 'Be Back in No Time'
Quarterback Drew Brees Says He's 'on Borrowed Time' Ahead of NFL Season Start
Eminem Calls Out Drew Brees and People Who Don't Wear Masks amid Pandemic in New Kid Cudi Song

The rappers dropped the single "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" on Friday, also targeting so-called "half-wit" politicians in office

All Drew Brees

Drew Brees Apologizes for 'Take a Knee' Comments: 'Lacked Awareness and Any Type of Compassion'
Sports // June 04, 2020
LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Call Out Drew Brees After He Says Players Should Stand During Anthem
Sports // June 03, 2020
John Cena, Drew Brees, Coco Gauff and More Sports Stars Honor Healthcare Heroes in Epic Tribute
Sports // May 06, 2020
Drew Brees Says He's Still Training for Football Season — and Hopes to Play with Fans in Stands
Sports // April 08, 2020
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com