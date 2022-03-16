Drake
- Full Name
- Aubrey Drake Graham
- Hometown
- Toronto, Ontario
- champagnepapi
- Notable Projects
- Grammy Awards
- Born
- 10/24/1986
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- How many kids does Drake have?
Drake has one child. He shares son Adonis with French painter Sophie Brussaux.
- How many albums does Drake have?
Drake has released six studio albums. His most recent album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' hit shelves in 2021.
- How many records has Drake sold?
Drake has sold 170 million records. He is among the world's bestselling artists of all time.