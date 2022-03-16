Drake

Drake is a Canadian rapper, songwriter and actor. He first gained recognition by starring in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2008 before pursuing a career in music. Since releasing his hit debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010, he has won four Grammys and become the highest-certified digital singles artist in the U.S.
Full Name
Aubrey Drake Graham
Hometown
Toronto, Ontario
instagram
champagnepapi
Notable Projects
Grammy Awards
Born
10/24/1986
Age
35

FAQs

How many kids does Drake have?

Drake has one child. He shares son Adonis with French painter Sophie Brussaux.

How many albums does Drake have?

Drake has released six studio albums. His most recent album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' hit shelves in 2021.

How many records has Drake sold?

Drake has sold 170 million records. He is among the world's bestselling artists of all time.

All Drake

Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Sport Matching Braids in Sweet Selfie
Parents // March 16, 2022
Drake Shows Off New Braided Hairstyle in Instagram Selfies — See the Certified Lover Boy!
Style // March 12, 2022
Martha Stewart's Famous Friends! All the Celeb Pals Who've Snapped Selfies with the Lifestyle Icon
Food // March 03, 2022
Drake Shares Photos from The Weeknd's Birthday in Las Vegas: 'We've Done Everything Like It's Nothing'
Music // February 22, 2022
Martha Stewart Hangs Out with Drake at NFL Owners' Dinner After Jetting to L.A. for Super Bowl
Home // February 13, 2022
Julia Fox Addresses Drake Romance Rumors and Rapper's Feud with Kanye West: 'He's a Great Guy'
Movies // February 04, 2022
Drake and Son Adonis, 4, Cheers Drinks While Sitting Courtside at NBA Game — See the Cute Photo
Parents // February 04, 2022
Drake Shares Adorable Video of Son Adonis, 4, Speaking French to Him: 'What Did You Say?'
Parents // January 29, 2022
H.E.R. Leads 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations, Chlöe and Drake Follow Closely Behind
Music // January 18, 2022
Storm Reid Says 'Brilliant' Drake Sat Through Euphoria Season 2 Table Read: 'He's Really Involved'
TV // January 12, 2022
Proud Dad Drake Cheers on Son Adonis, 4, as He Plays Basketball in Sweet Video
Parents // December 30, 2021
Drake Adorably Wrestles with 4-Year-Old Son Adonis in Sweet Christmas Video
Parents // December 26, 2021
Drake Gets a Photorealistic Tattoo to Honor the Late Virgil Abloh
Style // December 22, 2021
Kanye West and Drake Officially Bury the Hatchet at Joint Benefit Concert: 'It Felt Like a Dream'
Music // December 10, 2021
Jemele Hill Says Drake and Kanye West Ending Feud Sets 'Great Example for Other Younger Rappers'
Music // December 09, 2021
Kanye West and Drake Team Up with Amazon to Stream Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert
Music // December 08, 2021
Drake Withdraws His Two 2022 Grammy Award Nominations After Critiquing Recording Academy Last Year
Music // December 06, 2021
Couple Goes Viral After Drake Snaps Selfie, Calls Them His 'New Parents': 'Hit with the Grandkids'
Music // December 03, 2021
Bad Bunny Is the Most-Played Artist on Spotify Worldwide for Second Year in Row with 9.1 Billion Streams
Music // December 01, 2021
Kanye West and Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit Concert After Ending Feud
Music // November 20, 2021
Drake Delays Release of New Song 'Splash Brothers' with French Montana amid Astroworld Tragedy
Music // November 18, 2021
Travis Scott and Drake Named in $750 Million Lawsuit Brought by Victims of Astroworld Festival
Music // November 17, 2021
Kanye West Hangs Out with Drake After Saying He Wants to Put Rappers' Feud 'to Rest'
Music // November 16, 2021
Lil Nas X Says He Originally Wanted Drake and Nicki Minaj to Collaborate on Montero Songs
Music // November 16, 2021
Kanye West Releases Andre 3000 Collab That Originally Had a Drake Diss (But Now Does Not) on Donda Deluxe
Music // November 15, 2021
