What is Don Lemon's book called?

Don Lemon published his book 'This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism' in 2021. While promoting the book in a tweet, Lemon explained, "these are the honest, fearless conversations I have with my friends & family about racism."

Who is Don Lemon's husband?

Don Lemon has been engaged to his fiancé Tim Malone since 2019. The wedding was put on hold because of COVID. In 2021, Lemon told PEOPLE, "quite frankly the wedding is still on, but we just decided not to talk about it until the pandemic is over because there are more important things happening in the world."

Did Don Lemon leave CNN?