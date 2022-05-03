Don Lemon

Don Lemon is an American journalist and television news anchor. In 2006, Lemon joined CNN's newsroom. He is the host of the network's weeknight show, Don Lemon Tonight. Lemon has received numerous awards for his special news coverage, including three regional Emmy Awards. In 2002, Lemon was honored with an Edward R. Murrow award for his coverage of the capture of the Washington D.C. area sniper.
Don Lemon
Full Name
Don Lemon
Hometown
Baton Rouge, Louisana
donlemoncnn
donlemon
Born
03/01/1966
Age
56

FAQs

What is Don Lemon's book called?

Don Lemon published his book 'This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism' in 2021. While promoting the book in a tweet, Lemon explained, "these are the honest, fearless conversations I have with my friends & family about racism."

Who is Don Lemon's husband?

Don Lemon has been engaged to his fiancé Tim Malone since 2019. The wedding was put on hold because of COVID. In 2021, Lemon told PEOPLE, "quite frankly the wedding is still on, but we just decided not to talk about it until the pandemic is over because there are more important things happening in the world."

Did Don Lemon leave CNN?

No. Don Lemon is still with CNN. After seven years, the network changed the show's name from 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon' to 'Don Lemon Tonight' in 2021.

All Don Lemon

Don Lemon Assault Case Dropped by Accuser After 'Inner Reflection' and 'Deep Dive' into His Memory
TV // May 03, 2022
Magistrate Judge in Don Lemon Assault Case Recommends Plaintiff Be Sanctioned For Deleting Evidence
Politics // December 09, 2021
Matt James, Don Lemon, MJ Rodriguez and MILCK Discuss Their Childhood Struggles with Mental Health
Health // May 26, 2021
Don Lemon Makes His Debut on New CNN Show Don Lemon Tonight: 'We're Going to Tell the Truth'
TV // May 17, 2021
CNN's Don Lemon Announces Newly-Named Show Hours After Saying CNN Tonight 'Is No More' 
TV // May 15, 2021
Don Lemon Says He's 'Thinking About Starting a Family' with Fiancé Tim Malone After They Wed
Parents // April 01, 2021
Don Lemon Says Wedding to Fiancé Is on Hold Until After COVID: 'There Are More Important Things Happening'
TV // March 19, 2021
Don Lemon Wants to Spark Conversations About Racism with His New Book: 'This Is the Moment'
TV // March 19, 2021
CNN's Chris Cuomo Faces Backlash for Saying He's 'Black on the Inside'
TV // March 08, 2021
Don Lemon Sells Harlem Condo for $1.5 Million - with a Little Help from His Realtor Fiance!
Home // February 26, 2021
Bubba Wallace Says He's 'Relieved' Rope Found in NASCAR Garage Wasn't Targeted at Him
Sports // June 24, 2020
CNN's Don Lemon Reacts to Trump Claiming He Made Juneteenth 'Very Famous': 'It's Laughable'
Politics // June 19, 2020
My Coming Out Story
Human Interest // June 11, 2020
CNN's Don Lemon Says a Breakup Helped Him Come Out to His Mom 15 Years Before Going Public
TV // June 10, 2020
People Now: Teen Mom Star, Vanderpump Rules Cast Members & Crossfit CEO Feel Effects of Past Racist Comments - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // June 10, 2020
Jane Fonda Says Even 'the Poorest' of White People Have Privilege: 'We Need to Recognize That'
Movies // June 02, 2020
Don Lemon Bursts Into Tears While Discussing Friend & Co-Worker Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis
TV // April 01, 2020
Don Lemon Draws Trump Backlash as His Show Pauses to Joke About the President & His Supporters
Politics // January 28, 2020
Don Lemon 'Categorically Denies' Lawsuit Claims That He Assaulted Hamptons Bartender
TV // August 14, 2019
Don Lemon Is in No Rush to Set a Wedding Date, Says He's Enjoying This 'Moment of Bliss'
TV // April 10, 2019
Everything to Know About Don Lemon's Fiancé, Real Estate Agent Tim Malone
TV // April 08, 2019
Don Lemon Is Getting Married! CNN Anchor Announces Engagement to Tim Malone
TV // April 06, 2019
Stars and Viewers Praise Wendy Williams for Opening Up About Addiction: 'Bravest Woman I Know'
TV // March 19, 2019
Kevin Hart Says 'We All Have the Ability to Grow' After Discussing Oscars Controversy on Ellen
Movies // January 05, 2019
Don Lemon Slams Megyn Kelly for Claiming Blackface 'Was Okay' When She Was Growing Up
TV // October 25, 2018
