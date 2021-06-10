Dogs

Joe and Jill Biden Mourn the Death of Their Beloved Dog Champ: We 'Will Miss Him Always'

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the Bidens wrote in a statement
Puppy Found Without Fur Is Covered in Fluff Again and Looking for a Home: She 'Loves Life'

The canine — named Denali — was discovered last month by the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) with a severe case of sarcoptic mange
10 Father's Day Gifts for Cat and Dog Dads Who Are Obsessed with Their Pets

Virginia Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning and Refuses to Leave Its Side: He 'Kept Caring For It'

"We could tell right away, even as a puppy, he had such a good heart," Ralph Dorn, the heroic Goldendoodle's owner, tells PEOPLE 
U.S. Health Officials Announce 1-Year Ban on Dogs from More Than 100 Countries Over Rabies Risk

The ban, which lists 113 countries including Kenya, Brazil, Russia, North Korea, and China, is set to begin July 14, and may affect those looking to adopt or buy a dog from overseas
Firefighters Use Jaws of Life to Extract Dog Stuck in N.C. Mountain Culvert: 'It Was Very Scary'

"What a harrowing experience!" wrote North Carolina resident Becky Rowe Smith, after firefighters rescued her Australian shepherd Gracie from a mountain culvert with their jaws of life
Hero Dog Survives Rattlesnake Bite After Saving His Owner from Snake: 'My Heart Just Dropped'

"My first thought was, 'Oh no, I'm going to lose my best friend,'" 18-year-old Alex Loredo recounted after his heroic dog Marley saved him from a rattlesnake bite
David Beckham Shares Shirtless Video of Himself Training His Family's Dog Fig: 'Fig Loves High Fives'

David Beckham and his family welcomed Fig, an English cocker spaniel, into their home in October 2018
English Police Find and Rescue Stolen French Bulldog While Dog Is Giving Birth to 8 Puppies

Surrendered Dogs Find Love At Foster Home and Are Now Looking to Stay Together Forever

Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Walks Red Carpet After Emergency Room Visit for Dog Bite

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and His 'Chill' Dog Asher Want to Make Pet Ownership Easier for Everyone

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and His 'Chill' Dog Asher Want to Make Pet Ownership Easier for Everyone

Wasabi the Pekingese Wins Best in Show at the 2021 Westminster Dog Show

Wasabi takes the crown from the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show winner, Siba the Standard Poodle

Alert the Pup-arazzi! Carly Pearce Brings Her Dog June as Her Date to the 2021 CMT Awards

Country // June 10, 2021
Missing Dog Launched from Vehicle During Car Accident, Found on a Farm Herding Sheep

Pets // June 09, 2021
Netflix Is Going to the Cats and the Dogs this Summer with Shows Designed to Delight Pet Lovers

Pets // June 09, 2021
Tara Lipinski Posts Touching Tribute to Dog: 'I'm So Lucky He Was Mine' 

Pets // June 08, 2021
8-Year-Old Boy Sells His Pokemon Card Collection to Pay For His Sick Dog's $700 Treatment

Pets // June 08, 2021
Rescued from Oregon, Forrest Is Now Eager to Save Others as a Trained Search and Rescue Dog

Pets // June 03, 2021
Margaret Cho Says Her Pets 'Rescued' Her: They 'Taught Me About Unconditional Love'

Pets // June 03, 2021
Over 45 Dogs Saved From Overcrowded Texas Shelters and Flown to Forever Homes in Oregon

Pets // June 02, 2021
Virginia Man Adopts 'the Most Loving' Pit Bull Puppy He Saved After She Was Stabbed 7 Times

Pets // June 02, 2021
Meet the Gorgeous Human and Canine Faces Helping Lisa Vanderpump Rescue Pups on Vanderpump Dogs

Pets // June 02, 2021
California Teen Pushes Bear Off Wall to Save Her Dogs: 'This Is Actually Really Normal'

Pets // June 01, 2021
Rescue Saves Dozens of Canines from Slaughter Ahead of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival

Pets // June 01, 2021
36 Percent of Dogs Gained Weight During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Survey Finds

Pets // May 31, 2021
Ohio Dog Adopted After Spending Almost 7 Years at Shelter: 'Our Boy Has Finally Found His Home'

Pets // May 27, 2021
10-Month-Old Girl in North Carolina Dies After Being Attacked by Family's 2 Rottweilers

Crime // May 26, 2021
Military Dog Handlers Reunite with and Adopt Their Former Canine Partners After Pups Retire

Pets // May 26, 2021
Pit Bull Mix Adopted After 853 Days in Alabama Shelter: She's 'Ready to Start Her Life'

Pets // May 26, 2021
Ethan the Rescue Dog Overcomes Brush with Death to Become Professional Dog Beer Taste Tester

Pets // May 24, 2021
New Orleans Doggie Daycare Started by Social Worker Helps Anxious Pups Feel At Ease

Pets // May 24, 2021
Bernadette Peters Says Dogs 'Taught Me About Love' as She Preps for Star-Studded Broadway Barks Event

Pets // May 22, 2021
Nurse Who Searched for Dead Treasure Hunter Talks Adopting the Man’s Dog After 2016 Rescue Mission

Pets // May 21, 2021
Andy Cohen Reunites with 'Beautiful' Dog Wacha 1 Year After Placing Him in Another Home

Pets // May 20, 2021
'Loving' Dog Named Buddy Is on the Road to Recovery After Being Intentionally Set on Fire

Pets // May 19, 2021
Bindi Irwin Cuddles with Baby Grace in Sweet Family Photo Featuring Dog Piggy: 'We Love You'

Parents // May 18, 2021
Ohio Girl, 12, Saved When Her Dog Attacks Man Chasing Her

Pets // May 18, 2021
