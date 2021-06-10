Joe and Jill Biden Mourn the Death of Their Beloved Dog Champ: We 'Will Miss Him Always'
"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the Bidens wrote in a statement
Puppy Found Without Fur Is Covered in Fluff Again and Looking for a Home: She 'Loves Life'
The canine — named Denali — was discovered last month by the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) with a severe case of sarcoptic mange
Virginia Dog Saves Fawn From Drowning and Refuses to Leave Its Side: He 'Kept Caring For It'
"We could tell right away, even as a puppy, he had such a good heart," Ralph Dorn, the heroic Goldendoodle's owner, tells PEOPLE
U.S. Health Officials Announce 1-Year Ban on Dogs from More Than 100 Countries Over Rabies Risk
The ban, which lists 113 countries including Kenya, Brazil, Russia, North Korea, and China, is set to begin July 14, and may affect those looking to adopt or buy a dog from overseas
Firefighters Use Jaws of Life to Extract Dog Stuck in N.C. Mountain Culvert: 'It Was Very Scary'
"What a harrowing experience!" wrote North Carolina resident Becky Rowe Smith, after firefighters rescued her Australian shepherd Gracie from a mountain culvert with their jaws of life