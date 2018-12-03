Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke is an American actor. He rose to fame as a performer on radio and live theater, earning a Tony Award in 1961 for best actor in a musical for originating the role of Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway. He became best known for starring in the television sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966. During the series he also established a career acting in films and starred in the musicals Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). Van Dyke also starred in the television series The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971-1974), The Van Dyke Show (1988), Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001) and Murder 101 (2006–2008). His other films include Divorce American Style (1967), The Comic (1969), Dick Tracy (1990) and Night at the Museum (2006). Van Dyke's other awards include a Grammy Award and five Emmy Awards. He was named a Disney Legend in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2020.
Dick Van Dyke
Full Name
Richard Wayne Van Dyke
Hometown
West Plains, Missouri
instagram
official_dick_van_dyke
twitter
iammrvandy
Notable Projects
Mary Poppins
Born
12/13/1925
Age
96

FAQs

Who is Dick Van Dyke married to?

Dick Van Dyke has been married to make-up artist Arlene Silver since 2012. He was previously married to Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984.

Where does Dick Van Dyke live?

Dick Van Dyke lives in Los Angeles.

Who did Dick Van Dyke have an affair with?

While still married to Margie Willett, Dick Van Dyke began an affair with actress Michelle Triola. Van Dyke and Triola were together from 1976 until her death in 2009, but they never married.

How old was Dick Van Dyke in 'Mary Poppins'?

The film musical 'Mary Poppins' was released on Aug. 27, 1964 when star Dick Van Dyke was 38 years old.

How many children does Dick Van Dyke have?

Dick Van Dyke has four children with former wife Margerie Willet.

