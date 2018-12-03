Dick Van Dyke is an American actor. He rose to fame as a performer on radio and live theater, earning a Tony Award in 1961 for best actor in a musical for originating the role of Albert Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway. He became best known for starring in the television sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966. During the series he also established a career acting in films and starred in the musicals Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). Van Dyke also starred in the television series The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971-1974), The Van Dyke Show (1988), Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001) and Murder 101 (2006–2008). His other films include Divorce American Style (1967), The Comic (1969), Dick Tracy (1990) and Night at the Museum (2006). Van Dyke's other awards include a Grammy Award and five Emmy Awards. He was named a Disney Legend in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2020.