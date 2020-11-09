Diane Lane

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane's Let Him Go Has Highest Box Office Opening in 6 Weeks amid Pandemic
The small victory comes as the movie theater industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic shutdown
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Go All Out to Rescue Their Grandson in First Trailer for Let Him Go
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane go to extreme lengths in search for their grandson in the upcoming thriller
Let Him Go: How Kevin Costner Helped Diane Lane 'Feel Emotionally Exposed' During Making of Movie
The two actors costar as husband and wife Montana ranchers in the new thriller Let Him Go, out Aug. 21
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Regrets Turning Down Diane Lane's Oscar-Nominated Role in Unfaithful
Jennifer Lopez passed up on the chance to star in 2002's Unfaithful opposite Richard Gere — a role that went to Diane Lane
Diane Lane Says She 'Couldn't Cope' When Matthew McConaughey Told Her She Was His First Crush
Matthew McConaughey told ET that his Serenity costar Diane Lane "looks about the same as she did back" in 1989, when she starred in Lonesome Dove
House of Cards Stars on 'Empowering Force' Robin Wright Leading the Final Season
The sixth and final season is now available on Netflix
Josh Brolin Addresses 2004 Diane Lane Domestic Abuse Arrest: 'There's No Explaining It'
"God, I've never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years," he told The New York Times about the incident.
Well Suited! Stars Skipped Dresses in Favor of Power Suits at the CFDA Awards
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join House of Cards as Production Resumes
First Look: Diane Lane Marks Her Broadway Return in The Cherry Orchard 39 Years After Making Her Debut in Same Play
Who Bonded? Who Kissed? The Superstars of Batman v Superman Pose for PEOPLE
Diane Lane and Daughter Eleanor Lambert Are Super Stylish Duo at Batman V Superman NYC Premiere

Lane donned Naeem Khan for the film's NYC premiere on Sunday.

