Login
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Share
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane's
Let Him Go
Has Highest Box Office Opening in 6 Weeks amid Pandemic
The small victory comes as the movie theater industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic shutdown
Read More
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Ready for a new book? Here's what A-listers are reading — and recommending
Read More
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Go All Out to Rescue Their Grandson in First Trailer for
Let Him Go
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane go to extreme lengths in search for their grandson in the upcoming thriller
Read More
Let Him Go
: How Kevin Costner Helped Diane Lane 'Feel Emotionally Exposed' During Making of Movie
The two actors costar as husband and wife Montana ranchers in the new thriller
Let Him Go,
out Aug. 21
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Regrets Turning Down Diane Lane's Oscar-Nominated Role in Unfaithful
Jennifer Lopez passed up on the chance to star in 2002's
Unfaithful
opposite Richard Gere — a role that went to Diane Lane
Read More
Diane Lane Says She 'Couldn't Cope' When Matthew McConaughey Told Her She Was His First Crush
Matthew McConaughey told ET that his
Serenity
costar Diane Lane "looks about the same as she did back" in 1989, when she starred in
Lonesome Dove
Read More
More Diane Lane
House of Cards
Stars on 'Empowering Force' Robin Wright Leading the Final Season
The sixth and final season is now available on Netflix
Josh Brolin Addresses 2004 Diane Lane Domestic Abuse Arrest: 'There's No Explaining It'
"God, I've never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years," he told
The New York Times
about the incident.
Well Suited! Stars Skipped Dresses in Favor of Power Suits at the CFDA Awards
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join
House of Cards
as Production Resumes
First Look: Diane Lane Marks Her Broadway Return in
The Cherry Orchard
39 Years After Making Her Debut in Same Play
Who Bonded? Who Kissed? The Superstars of
Batman v Superman
Pose for PEOPLE
Diane Lane and Daughter Eleanor Lambert Are Super Stylish Duo at Batman V Superman NYC Premiere
Lane donned Naeem Khan for the film's NYC premiere on Sunday.
Diane Lane on Choosing Between Superman and Batman: I've 'Test-Driven' a Kiss with Ben Affleck Already, 'Which Is Fabulous'
Diane Lane Says She 'Rehearsed' Turning 50: 'I Wasn't Going to Let It Terrify Me'
Get Emotional with the First Full Trailer for Disney Pixar's
Inside Out
(VIDEO)
Diane Lane's 'Unforgettable' Mother-Daughter Trip to Africa
Josh Brolin on Diane Lane Divorce and Rehab: I Was on a Destructive Path
All Diane Lane
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane's
Let Him Go
Has Highest Box Office Opening in 6 Weeks amid Pandemic
Movies
//
November 09, 2020
Celeb Book Club! What the Stars Are Reading Now
Books
//
December 14, 2020
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Go All Out to Rescue Their Grandson in First Trailer for
Let Him Go
Movies
//
August 20, 2020
Let Him Go
: How Kevin Costner Helped Diane Lane 'Feel Emotionally Exposed' During Making of Movie
Movies
//
November 06, 2020
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Regrets Turning Down Diane Lane's Oscar-Nominated Role in Unfaithful
Movies
//
January 14, 2020
Diane Lane Says She 'Couldn't Cope' When Matthew McConaughey Told Her She Was His First Crush
Movies
//
January 24, 2019
House of Cards
Stars on 'Empowering Force' Robin Wright Leading the Final Season
TV
//
November 02, 2018
Josh Brolin Addresses 2004 Diane Lane Domestic Abuse Arrest: 'There's No Explaining It'
Movies
//
June 20, 2018
Well Suited! Stars Skipped Dresses in Favor of Power Suits at the CFDA Awards
Style
//
June 04, 2018
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join
House of Cards
as Production Resumes
TV
//
January 31, 2018
First Look: Diane Lane Marks Her Broadway Return in
The Cherry Orchard
39 Years After Making Her Debut in Same Play
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Who Bonded? Who Kissed? The Superstars of
Batman v Superman
Pose for PEOPLE
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Diane Lane and Daughter Eleanor Lambert Are Super Stylish Duo at Batman V Superman NYC Premiere
Style
//
a few seconds ago
Diane Lane on Choosing Between Superman and Batman: I've 'Test-Driven' a Kiss with Ben Affleck Already, 'Which Is Fabulous'
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Diane Lane Says She 'Rehearsed' Turning 50: 'I Wasn't Going to Let It Terrify Me'
Health
//
a few seconds ago
Get Emotional with the First Full Trailer for Disney Pixar's
Inside Out
(VIDEO)
Movies
//
a few seconds ago
Diane Lane's 'Unforgettable' Mother-Daughter Trip to Africa
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Josh Brolin on Diane Lane Divorce and Rehab: I Was on a Destructive Path
Celebrity
//
March 14, 2014
Enrique Iglesias Gets Sentimental Over Whitney Houston at Event in N.Y.C.
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane Are Officially Divorced
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Josh Brolin Checks Into Rehab
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Scoop
Archive
//
a few seconds ago
Josh Brolin Enjoys Guys' Night Out After Split
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Josh Brolin and Diane Lane's Split Was 'Mutual,' Says James Brolin
Awards
//
a few seconds ago
Diane Lane Signed Divorce Papers from Josh Brolin on Valentine's Day
Celebrity
//
a few seconds ago
Load More
Diane Lane
