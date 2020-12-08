Dennis Rodman

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman
Share
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Opens Up About Their Relationship After He Surprises Her at a Game
"My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," Trinity Rodman shared
Read More
NBA Unveils Its List of Greatest Players in History for 75th Anniversary as Some Feel Snubbed
The list includes stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and more
Read More
Dennis Rodman's Infamous Las Vegas Trip During NBA Finals Gets Its Own Film
Dennis Rodman's adventures in Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals will be turned into a scripted film called
48 Hours in Vegas
Read More
VH1 Announces
Surreal Life
Reboot with Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and More
The Surreal Life
previously ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2006
Read More
Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Scores Goal — and Makes History — in Her NWSL Debut
Trinity Rodman was the second overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League earlier this year
Read More
Trinity Rodman, Daughter of NBA Legend Dennis Rodman, Picked 2nd in NWSL Draft
"I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman's daughter," she said
Read More
Advertisement
More Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman Once Left the Chicago Bulls During the NBA Finals to Wrestle with Hulk Hogan
The final episodes of
The Last Dance
showed just how wild — and talented — Dennis Rodman was while a member of the Chicago Bulls
Dennis Rodman Had Unique Requests for
The Last Dance
Filming: He's 'A Difficult Guy to Interview'
Director Jason Hehir said the former Bulls player originally only promised a 10-minute interview for the whole docuseries
Michael Jordan Turned Down $100 Million to Appear at an Event for 2 Hours, Former Agent Says
Carmen Electra Says She and Dennis Rodman Had Sex 'All Over' Bulls Facility
People Now: Inside Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Split: 'They Couldn't Relate to Each Other,' Says Source - Watch the Full Episode
Carmen Electra Once Hid Behind a Couch from Michael Jordan While Dating Dennis Rodman
Sarah Jessica Parker Creates 'the Perfect' Pre-Made Cosmo — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
That's the spirit! These celebrities have started their own booze brands
Dennis Rodman Avoids Jail But Is Back on Probation After Pleading Guilty in Drunk Driving Case
Dennis Rodman Says He's Trying to 'Get Things Right' After Leaving Rehab Following His DUI Arrest
Dennis Rodman Enters Rehab for 'His Issue with Alcohol' After DUI Arrest in California
'Strange Coincidence:' Dennis Rodman Back in North Korea as Repressive Regime Releases Comatose American Student
Dennis Rodman Charged with Hit-and-Run After Freeway Incident
All Dennis Rodman
You'll Never Guess Which Star
Saturday Night Live
's Aidy Bryant 'Forced' to Hug Her
TV
//
December 08, 2020
Dennis Rodman Checks Into Rehab
Celebrity
//
January 18, 2014
Mike Tyson Bites Back, Returns Evander Holyfield's Ear
Celebrity
//
November 20, 2013
Dennis Rodman Escapes Car Accident with a Scratch on His Finger
Celebrity
//
August 02, 2010
Dennis Rodman Pleads No Contest in Domestic Assault
Crime
//
June 25, 2008
Dennis Rodman Enters Rehab
Celebrity
//
May 05, 2008
Dennis Rodman Arrested for Domestic Battery
Crime
//
May 01, 2008
Angelina's Environmental Work Threatened
Celebrity
//
February 08, 2005
Justin's Down-Home Holiday
Premium
//
July 08, 2004
NEWS BRIEFS: Paula's Menacing Manicure
Celebrity
//
April 21, 2004
WEEK IN REVIEW: Dennis at Kate's Estate?
Celebrity
//
October 17, 2003
PASSAGES: Rodman Busted for Bar Hours
Celebrity
//
January 07, 2002
RODMAN'S ELECTRA CIRCUS
Celebrity
//
June 16, 1999
DENNIS RODMAN A BRIDE?!
Celebrity
//
June 16, 1999
RODMAN ANNULS MARRIAGE
Celebrity
//
June 11, 1999
Rodmans to Stay Married (Maybe)
Celebrity
//
June 04, 1999
RODMAN TO RETIRE?
Celebrity
//
May 11, 1999
RODMAN BACK IN GAME
Celebrity
//
May 10, 1999
RODMAN SUIT STICKS
Celebrity
//
April 23, 1999
WHAT'S RODMAN'S RUSE?
Celebrity
//
April 21, 1999
HOW DENNIS MAKES NEWS
Celebrity
//
April 20, 1999
RODMAN PLAYS DOCTOR
Celebrity
//
April 02, 1999
RODMAN STALKED
Celebrity
//
March 29, 1999
RODMANS TO DIVORCE
Celebrity
//
March 24, 1999
Rodman Makes Nice
Celebrity
//
March 17, 1999
Load More
Dennis Rodman
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.