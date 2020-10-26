Denise Richards

Denise Richards 'Realized It Wasn't the Right Thing' to Share Maskless Selfie on a Plane: Sources
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards admits "she was an idiot to post the photo" of herself without a mask on
Would Heather Locklear Join RHOBH? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says
"That's not quite what I want to do," said Locklear, whose former Melrose Place costar Lisa Rinna has been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since 2013
Garcelle Beauvais Wants a New RHOBH Cast Member She 'Can Trust' — and She Has Some Ideas
"I would love if Denise [Richards] came back," the actress told PEOPLE on Monday
Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules
"There isn't the same structure going on over there," a source tells PEOPLE of the differences in parenting at Charlie Sheen's house compared to ex-wife Denise Richards' rules
Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source
A source tells PEOPLE "everything is a big party" at Charlie Sheen's house, making it difficult for Denise Richards because there "isn't the same structure going on over there"
Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's two teen daughters "need structure and rules" but Dad is "very permissive"
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards "just wants the best for" her daughters Lola and Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen
Denise Richards 'Blindsided' by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Lola Still Lives with Her: Source
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, and a judge ruled Monday that he pay "zero dollars per month" in child support
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'
Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules'
Garcelle Beauvais Says Denise Richards Wants Back on RHOBH — But 'Somebody's Gotta Go'
Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Eloise's 10th Birthday: 'You Have Taught Us So Much'
RHOBH Sneak Peek: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Lisa Rinna About How She Treated Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season 11 Wednesday on Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast
TV // October 26, 2020
Sutton Stracke Calls RHOBH a 'Roller Coaster Ride' but Hopes for Another Season: 'I'd Love It'
TV // October 01, 2020
Denise Richards Tells Garcelle Beauvais Why She Chose to Leave RHOBH After 'Very Challenging' Season
TV // September 20, 2020
Denise Richards Addresses Aaron Phypers' 'I'm Going to Crush Your Hand' Comment on RHOBH Reunion
TV // September 16, 2020
RHOBH Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?
TV // September 16, 2020
RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Reveals Alleged Texts Between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville
TV // September 16, 2020
Andy Cohen Reveals Why Denise Richards Left RHOBH: 'We Couldn't Reach an Agreement on the Deal'
TV // September 14, 2020
Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Reached Out to Support Her During Denise Richards Drama
TV // September 10, 2020
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Not Surprised' by Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH: 'She's Just Had Enough'
TV // September 10, 2020
Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH to 'Enjoy Her Family More,' Source Says
TV // September 10, 2020
Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards 'Contradicts Herself Constantly' in Denying Alleged Affair
TV // September 10, 2020
Erika Girardi Seemingly Shades Denise Richards Following News of Her RHOBH Exit
TV // September 10, 2020
RHOBH Reunion: Why Brandi Glanville Wasn't Invited by Bravo After She Said This NSFW Line
TV // September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Is Leaving RHOBH After 2 Seasons
TV // September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary with Aaron Phypers Ahead of RHOBH Reunion
TV // September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Explains Why Her Eyes Were Red During the RHOBH Reunion
Style // September 03, 2020
RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Says Denise Richards Has Been 'Gaslighting' Cast over Threesome Fight
TV // September 02, 2020
RHOBH Season 10: Why Everyone Is Mad at Denise Richards, Explained
TV // September 02, 2020
RHOBH Reunion: Lisa Rinna Accuses Denise Richards of Liking 'Vile and Nasty' Tweet About Her
TV // September 02, 2020
Brandi Glanville Denies Altering Texts with Denise Richards After RHOBH Finale: 'C'mon Denise'
TV // August 28, 2020
Denise Richards on Filming B&B Love Scenes with Husband Aaron Phypers: 'It's Been Fun'
TV // August 27, 2020
Denise Richards Suggests Brandi Glanville's Texts Are Fake on RHOBH Finale: 'This Is Slanderous'
TV // August 26, 2020
RHOBH Reunion: Kyle Richards Accuses Garcelle Beauvais of Not Paying $5K She Pledged to Her Charity
TV // August 26, 2020
Denise Richards Says She and Husband Spend a Weekend Away from Kids Once a Month to 'Reconnect'
Parents // August 24, 2020
Lisa Rinna Feels Like Denise Richards 'Weaponized' Their Friendship: Am I 'Being Manipulated?'
TV // August 19, 2020
