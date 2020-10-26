Denise Richards

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
Coupons
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
People.com
Denise Richards
Denise Richards
Share
Denise Richards
Denise Richards
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Denise Richards 'Realized It Wasn't the Right Thing' to Share Maskless Selfie on a Plane: Sources
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards admits "she was an idiot to post the photo" of herself without a mask on
Read More
Would Heather Locklear Join
RHOBH
? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says
"That's not quite what I want to do," said Locklear, whose former
Melrose Place
costar Lisa Rinna has been part of the
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
cast since 2013
Read More
Garcelle Beauvais Wants a New
RHOBH
Cast Member She 'Can Trust' — and She Has Some Ideas
"I would love if Denise [Richards] came back," the actress told PEOPLE on Monday
Read More
Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules
"There isn't the same structure going on over there," a source tells PEOPLE of the differences in parenting at Charlie Sheen's house compared to ex-wife Denise Richards' rules
Read More
Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source
A source tells PEOPLE "everything is a big party" at Charlie Sheen's house, making it difficult for Denise Richards because there "isn't the same structure going on over there"
Read More
Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's two teen daughters "need structure and rules" but Dad is "very permissive"
Read More
More Denise Richards
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Situation with Daughters, Says Source: She 'Wants to Protect Her Kids'
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards "just wants the best for" her daughters Lola and Sami, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen
Denise Richards 'Blindsided' by Charlie Sheen Child Support Ruling, Lola Still Lives with Her: Source
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, and a judge ruled Monday that he pay "zero dollars per month" in child support
Denise Richards 'Saddened' by Daughter's 'Hell House' Claim, Source Says: She 'Set Normal Rules'
Denise Richards' Daughter Alleges 'Abusive Household' as Source Defends Actress' 'Normal Rules'
Garcelle Beauvais Says Denise Richards Wants Back on
RHOBH
— But 'Somebody's Gotta Go'
Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Eloise's 10th Birthday: 'You Have Taught Us So Much'
RHOBH
Sneak Peek: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Lisa Rinna About How She Treated Denise Richards
The
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
returns for season 11 Wednesday on Bravo
Denise Richards on Teaching Daughters 'Responsibility' with Social Media: 'It's Very Challenging'
Denise Richards Shines in Trailer for Family Adventure
Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove
Denise Richards Shares Snaps of Lookalike Daughter and PEOPLE's Cover Announcing Sam's Birth 17 Years Ago
Denise Richards Looks Back on How Her 'Public Divorce' Affected Her: 'It's Hard Being Misunderstood'
See Denise Richards' Return to the Big Screen in New Film
Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove
All Denise Richards
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast
TV
//
October 26, 2020
Sutton Stracke Calls
RHOBH
a 'Roller Coaster Ride' but Hopes for Another Season: 'I'd Love It'
TV
//
October 01, 2020
Denise Richards Tells Garcelle Beauvais Why She Chose to Leave
RHOBH
After 'Very Challenging' Season
TV
//
September 20, 2020
Denise Richards Addresses Aaron Phypers' 'I'm Going to Crush Your Hand' Comment on
RHOBH
Reunion
TV
//
September 16, 2020
RHOBH
Season 10 Finale: What Happened Between Denise Richards and Heather Locklear?
TV
//
September 16, 2020
RHOBH
Reunion: Lisa Rinna Reveals Alleged Texts Between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville
TV
//
September 16, 2020
Andy Cohen Reveals Why Denise Richards Left
RHOBH
: 'We Couldn't Reach an Agreement on the Deal'
TV
//
September 14, 2020
Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Reached Out to Support Her During Denise Richards Drama
TV
//
September 10, 2020
Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Not Surprised' by Denise Richards Leaving
RHOBH
: 'She's Just Had Enough'
TV
//
September 10, 2020
Denise Richards Leaving
RHOBH
to 'Enjoy Her Family More,' Source Says
TV
//
September 10, 2020
Brandi Glanville Claims Denise Richards 'Contradicts Herself Constantly' in Denying Alleged Affair
TV
//
September 10, 2020
Erika Girardi Seemingly Shades Denise Richards Following News of Her
RHOBH
Exit
TV
//
September 10, 2020
RHOBH
Reunion: Why Brandi Glanville Wasn't Invited by Bravo After She Said This NSFW Line
TV
//
September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Is Leaving
RHOBH
After 2 Seasons
TV
//
September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary with Aaron Phypers Ahead of
RHOBH
Reunion
TV
//
September 09, 2020
Denise Richards Explains Why Her Eyes Were Red During the
RHOBH
Reunion
Style
//
September 03, 2020
RHOBH
Reunion: Lisa Rinna Says Denise Richards Has Been 'Gaslighting' Cast over Threesome Fight
TV
//
September 02, 2020
RHOBH
Season 10: Why Everyone Is Mad at Denise Richards, Explained
TV
//
September 02, 2020
RHOBH
Reunion: Lisa Rinna Accuses Denise Richards of Liking 'Vile and Nasty' Tweet About Her
TV
//
September 02, 2020
Brandi Glanville Denies Altering Texts with Denise Richards After
RHOBH
Finale: 'C'mon Denise'
TV
//
August 28, 2020
Denise Richards on Filming
B&B
Love Scenes with Husband Aaron Phypers: 'It's Been Fun'
TV
//
August 27, 2020
Denise Richards Suggests Brandi Glanville's Texts Are Fake on
RHOBH
Finale: 'This Is Slanderous'
TV
//
August 26, 2020
RHOBH
Reunion: Kyle Richards Accuses Garcelle Beauvais of Not Paying $5K She Pledged to Her Charity
TV
//
August 26, 2020
Denise Richards Says She and Husband Spend a Weekend Away from Kids Once a Month to 'Reconnect'
Parents
//
August 24, 2020
Lisa Rinna Feels Like Denise Richards 'Weaponized' Their Friendship: Am I 'Being Manipulated?'
TV
//
August 19, 2020
Load More
Denise Richards
