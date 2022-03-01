Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard is an actor, comedian, filmmaker and podcast host. He rose to fame in 2003 on the Ashton Kutcher-led reality TV series, Punk'd. He has starred in other shows such as Parenthood, Bless This Mess and Netflix's The Ranch. Shepard also appeared on the big screen in Without a Paddle, Employee of the Month, Hit and Run, Baby Mama, CHiPs and When in Rome, co-starring his wife, Kristen Bell. He hosts the Armchair Expert podcast, interviewing other celebrities and professionals. It was the most downloaded new podcast on iTunes and one of the most popular on Spotify in 2018.
Dax Shepard
Full Name
Dax Randall Shepard
Hometown
Milford, MI
instagram
daxshepard
twitter
ArmchairExpPod
Born
01/02/1975
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Dax Shepard’s wife?

Dax Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell. The pair wed on Oct. 17, 2013, at a Beverly Hills courthouse. In March 2013, they welcomed their first child together, Lincoln Bell, and in December 2014, they had their second daughter, Delta Bell.

What happened to Dax Shepard’s arm?

After his motorcycle accident in 2020, doctors discovered an infection in Shepard's shoulder during operation. A venous access device was inserted in his arm to administer antibiotics and treat the infection. Shepard highlighted his nurse changing the port on his podcast and Instagram.

How did Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell meet?

The 'Bless This Mess' star met Bell in 2007 at a mutual friend's dinner party. After attending a Detroit Red Wings baseball game together two weeks later, they began dating on and off. He proposed in 2009, but they postponed their nuptials until same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

