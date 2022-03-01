Who is Dax Shepard’s wife?

Dax Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell. The pair wed on Oct. 17, 2013, at a Beverly Hills courthouse. In March 2013, they welcomed their first child together, Lincoln Bell, and in December 2014, they had their second daughter, Delta Bell.

What happened to Dax Shepard’s arm?

After his motorcycle accident in 2020, doctors discovered an infection in Shepard's shoulder during operation. A venous access device was inserted in his arm to administer antibiotics and treat the infection. Shepard highlighted his nurse changing the port on his podcast and Instagram.

How did Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell meet?