- Full Name
- Dax Randall Shepard
- Hometown
- Milford, MI
- daxshepard
- ArmchairExpPod
- Born
- 01/02/1975
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Who is Dax Shepard’s wife?
Dax Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell. The pair wed on Oct. 17, 2013, at a Beverly Hills courthouse. In March 2013, they welcomed their first child together, Lincoln Bell, and in December 2014, they had their second daughter, Delta Bell.
- What happened to Dax Shepard’s arm?
After his motorcycle accident in 2020, doctors discovered an infection in Shepard's shoulder during operation. A venous access device was inserted in his arm to administer antibiotics and treat the infection. Shepard highlighted his nurse changing the port on his podcast and Instagram.
- How did Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell meet?
The 'Bless This Mess' star met Bell in 2007 at a mutual friend's dinner party. After attending a Detroit Red Wings baseball game together two weeks later, they began dating on and off. He proposed in 2009, but they postponed their nuptials until same-sex marriage was legalized in California.