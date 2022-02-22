David Foster

Katharine McPhee Shares Photos from Son's Party, Calls Motherhood the 'Greatest Fricken Thing'
Parents // February 22, 2022
Katharine McPhee Celebrates Son Rennie's 1st Birthday with Safari-Themed Party: 'My Baby'
Parents // February 21, 2022
David Foster, 72, Opens Up About Being Dad Again Later in Life: 'I Have More Time'
Parents // February 08, 2022
David Foster Calls Wife Katharine McPhee a 'Star' and Says 'It's Great Being a Dad' Again at 72
Music // February 07, 2022
David Foster Remembers Natalie Cole on the 30th Anniversary of Unforgettable... With Love: 'A Really Good Friend to Me'
Music // February 04, 2022
Katharine McPhee's Stepdaughters Erin and Sara Foster Defend Post-Baby Bikini Photo: 'Let Her Live'
Health // December 31, 2021
Katharine McPhee Shares Flirty Text from David Foster After Sending Him an Underwear Photo
Music // September 22, 2021
Katharine McPhee Shares First Photos of Son's Face as Husband David Calls Her a 'Hot Mom'
Parents // September 10, 2021
Katharine McPhee Shares Rare Photo of Husband David Foster and Baby Rennie, 6 Months: 'My Boys'
Parents // August 31, 2021
Katharine McPhee Enjoys Indoor Pool Party with 4-Month-Old Son Rennie: 'Mommy & Me'
Parents // June 28, 2021
Katharine McPhee Celebrates First Mother's Day as a Mom with Adorable Tribute to Son Rennie
Parents // May 10, 2021
Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster 'Wants to Hold' Their Son Rennie 'All the Time'
Parents // May 04, 2021
Katharine McPhee Dances with Son Rennie as She Sings On TV, Jokes It's His 'Only Screen Time'
Parents // April 27, 2021
Erin Foster Jokes About Working Out with Stepmom Katharine McPhee in Planking Photo with Sister Jordan
TV // April 22, 2021
Katharine McPhee Shares Look at Her and David Foster's Son Rennie's Nursery: See the Photos!
Parents // April 22, 2021
Katharine McPhee and Infant Son Rennie Wear Matching Swimsuits in Sweet Family Photo
Parents // April 06, 2021
Katharine McPhee Says Being a Mom to Son Rennie Is the 'Greatest Job I Will Ever Have'
Parents // April 03, 2021
Katharine McPhee Shares a Bikini Photo 1 Month After Giving Birth: 'Loving My Curves'
Health // March 31, 2021
Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Netflix Show Country Comfort and Life as a New Mom
Parents // March 19, 2021
Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster Was 'Annoyed' She Revealed Their Newborn Son's Name
Parents // March 18, 2021
Katharine McPhee Reveals Baby Boy's Name and Its 'Long History' with Husband David Foster's Family
Parents // March 17, 2021
Katharine McPhee Says 'I Love Being a Mommy!' as She Shares Cute Mother-Son Photo
Parents // March 06, 2021
Katharine McPhee on How the 35-Year Age Gap Initially Impacted Relationship with Husband David Foster
Music // March 03, 2021
It's a Boy! Katharine McPhee and Husband David Foster Welcome a Son
Parents // February 24, 2021
Pregnant Katharine McPhee Wears Pink Outfit While Cradling Baby Bump to Show Off 'What's in the Oven'
Parents // January 20, 2021
