Dave Chappelle
- Full Name
- David Khari Webber Chappelle
- Hometown
- Washington, D.C.
- Notable Projects
- Saturday Night Live
- Born
- 08/24/1973
- Age
- 48
FAQs
- Where does Dave Chappelle live?
Dave Chappelle lives in Yellow Springs, Ohio which sits 20 miles east of Dayton, Ohio.
- Why did Dave Chappelle leave his show?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Chappelle walked away from 'Chappelle's Show' on Comedy Central in 2005 due to "stress of producing the show and his increasing discomfort with the material in its sketches."
- Who is Dave Chappelle married to?
Dave Chappelle is married to Elaine Chappelle. The couple tied the knot in 2001.