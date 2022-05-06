Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for his television comedy sketch program Chappelle's Show (2003–2006) and his stand-up comedy specials. His first stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly, premiered on HBO in 2000.

Chappelle received three consecutive Grammy Awards for best comedy album with 2017's The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation and 2019's Sticks & Stones. In 2016 and 2020, Chappelle hosted Saturday Nigth Live following the presidential elections. He won an Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his performances in both episodes. 
Full Name
David Khari Webber Chappelle
Hometown
Washington, D.C.
twitter
DaveChappelle
instagram
davechappelle
Notable Projects
Saturday Night Live
Born
08/24/1973
Age
48

FAQs

Where does Dave Chappelle live?

Dave Chappelle lives in Yellow Springs, Ohio which sits 20 miles east of Dayton, Ohio.

Why did Dave Chappelle leave his show?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Chappelle walked away from 'Chappelle's Show' on Comedy Central in 2005 due to "stress of producing the show and his increasing discomfort with the material in its sketches."

Who is Dave Chappelle married to?

Dave Chappelle is married to Elaine Chappelle. The couple tied the knot in 2001.

