Daryl Sabara
- Full Name
- Daryl Christopher Sabara
- Hometown
- Torrance, California
- darylsabara
- darylsabara/
- Born
- 06/14/1992
- Age
- 29
FAQs
- How did Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara meet?
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara briefly met at a Los Angeles house party in 2014, but they didn't date until mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz set them up two years later. "I asked her to set me up on a date with the nicest guy ever," Trainor told PEOPLE. "And she was like, 'Well, that's my friend Daryl.'"
- What does Daryl Sabara do now?
Daryl Sabara has found a second career as a voice actor. He has lent his voice to animated TV show such as Generator Rex, Ultimate Spider-Man and Ben 10.