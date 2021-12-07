Who is Daryl Hannah married to now?

Daryl Hannah's spouse is legendary musician Neil Young. They started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2018. The actress has also directed two of Young's musical films and documentaries accompanying his albums.

How many times has Daryl Hannah been married?

Hannah has only been married once. Her first and only marriage so far is with Young. However, she was involved in other high-profile relationships with John F. Kennedy Jr., musician Jackson Browne, actor Val Kilmer, magician David Blaine and British actor Paul Blackthorne.

What is Daryl Hannah doing now?

Hannah hosts a weekly video blog called "DHLoveLife" to raise awareness about environmental issues, and she is shooting a documentary on human trafficking. She received positive reviews for her performance in 'The Now,' a 2021 comedy series created by the Farrelly Brothers for Roku, and Netflix's 'Sense8,' which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2018.

What did David Crosby say about Daryl Hannah?