Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah is an actress, director, environmentalist and animal rights activist. She rose to fame in the '80s, with breakout roles in Blade Runner, Splash, Steel Magnolias, followed by her portrayal of a one-eyed assassin in the Kill Bill film series in 2003 and 2004. She won two Saturn Awards for her performances in Splash and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, and her work in environmental activism has also been honored.
Daryl Hannah
Full Name
Daryl Christine Hannah
Hometown
Chicago, IL
instagram
dhlovelife
twitter
dhlovelife
Born
12/03/1960
Age
61

FAQs

Who is Daryl Hannah married to now?

Daryl Hannah's spouse is legendary musician Neil Young. They started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in July 2018. The actress has also directed two of Young's musical films and documentaries accompanying his albums.

How many times has Daryl Hannah been married?

Hannah has only been married once. Her first and only marriage so far is with Young. However, she was involved in other high-profile relationships with John F. Kennedy Jr., musician Jackson Browne, actor Val Kilmer, magician David Blaine and British actor Paul Blackthorne.

What is Daryl Hannah doing now?

Hannah hosts a weekly video blog called "DHLoveLife" to raise awareness about environmental issues, and she is shooting a documentary on human trafficking. She received positive reviews for her performance in 'The Now,' a 2021 comedy series created by the Farrelly Brothers for Roku, and Netflix's 'Sense8,' which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2018.

What did David Crosby say about Daryl Hannah?

In 2014, David Crosby called Young's then-girlfriend and now-wife Hannah "a purely poisonous predator," prompting Young to announce that he would "never tour again" with his former bandmate of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY). Crosby later apologized on 'The Howard Stern Show' for what he said, but the two musicians have not repaired their relationship yet.

Most Recent

Neil Young Says He and Daryl Hannah Enjoyed 'Just a Little' Downtime in Lockdown Before Returning to Work
Daryl Hannah will soon direct her husband in Barn, a documentary about the making of his upcoming album of the same name
Splash Reunion! Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah Recall Their Underwater Kiss 36 Years Later
Josh Gad had Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, Eugene Levy and more Splash stars on the latest episode of his new web series, Reunited Apart
Eagle-Eyed Disney+ Users Spot That Daryl Hannah's Butt Is Censored with CGI Hair in Splash
Splash features Daryl Hannah as a mermaid opposite Tom Hanks, who falls in love with her when she saves him from drowning
Val Kilmer Says He Has Not Had a Girlfriend in 20 Years: 'I Am Lonely Part of Every Day'
In his new memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, Val Kilmer says that he hasn't had a girlfriend in 20 Years: 'I am lonely part of every day'
Porsha Williams, Jane Fonda and More Celebs Who've Been Arrested While Protesting
Whether they were concerned about climate change or public school funding, these stars were willing to be arrested while protesting for what they believe in
Blade Runner's Daryl Hannah and Ridley Scott Remember Colleague Rutger Hauer: 'He Was Electric'
The Dutch actor died on Friday at the age of 75
Advertisement

More Daryl Hannah

Steel Magnolias Is Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary
The film will return to select theaters in May, three decades after its debut
Neil Young Finally Confirms Marriage to Daryl Hannah as He Makes Plea for People to Vote
The singer shared a politically-charged post to his website Wednesday and confirmed his marriage
How Surprise Newlyweds Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Bonded Over Their Shared 'Passion'
Daryl Hannah's Famous Loves: From John F. Kennedy Jr. to Her First Husband Neil Young
PEOPLE Now: Prince Harry Breaks into Song During Hamilton Date Night with Meghan Markle — Watch the Full Episode
Inside Daryl Hannah and Neil Young's 'Intimate' Wedding Ceremony on Yacht
Did Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Get Secretly Married? Cryptic Messages Fuel Rumors

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young may have tied the knot over the weekend as fans and friends congratulate them on social media

All Daryl Hannah

Neil Young Says He and Daryl Hannah Enjoyed 'Just a Little' Downtime in Lockdown Before Returning to Work
Music // December 07, 2021
Splash Reunion! Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah Recall Their Underwater Kiss 36 Years Later
Movies // May 27, 2020
Eagle-Eyed Disney+ Users Spot That Daryl Hannah's Butt Is Censored with CGI Hair in Splash
Movies // April 14, 2020
Val Kilmer Says He Has Not Had a Girlfriend in 20 Years: 'I Am Lonely Part of Every Day'
Movies // April 03, 2020
Porsha Williams, Jane Fonda and More Celebs Who've Been Arrested While Protesting
Celebrity // January 13, 2020
Blade Runner's Daryl Hannah and Ridley Scott Remember Colleague Rutger Hauer: 'He Was Electric'
Movies // July 25, 2019
Steel Magnolias Is Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary
Movies // February 07, 2019
Neil Young Finally Confirms Marriage to Daryl Hannah as He Makes Plea for People to Vote
Music // October 31, 2018
How Surprise Newlyweds Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Bonded Over Their Shared 'Passion'
Movies // September 05, 2018
Daryl Hannah's Famous Loves: From John F. Kennedy Jr. to Her First Husband Neil Young
Movies // August 30, 2018
PEOPLE Now: Prince Harry Breaks into Song During Hamilton Date Night with Meghan Markle — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 30, 2018
Inside Daryl Hannah and Neil Young's 'Intimate' Wedding Ceremony on Yacht
Movies // August 30, 2018
Did Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Get Secretly Married? Cryptic Messages Fuel Rumors
Movies // August 28, 2018
Actress Annabella Sciorra Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her as Daryl Hannah Recalls Scary Incidents in New Exposé
Movies // October 27, 2017
He's a Merman! Channing Tatum Set to Star in Splash Remake – with Gender-Swapped Roles
Movies // a few seconds ago
Neil Young and Daryl Hannah Spotted on Romantic Getaway to the French Riviera
Movies // a few seconds ago
Learn Why Daryl Hannah 'Passed Out For 2 Days' After Filming Netflix's Sense8
TV // a few seconds ago
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Have Been Dating 'For Months,' Says Source
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Splash Turns 30: 8 Memorable Mermaids from Pop Culture
Celebrity // March 09, 2014
The Secret World of Daryl Hannah
Archive // a few seconds ago
Daryl Hannah Opens Up About Living with Autism
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Daryl Hannah Arrested
Crime // October 05, 2012
Daryl Hannah Arrested at Protest in Washington, D.C.
Crime // a few seconds ago
Beauty at Every Age
Archive // a few seconds ago
Halle Berry, Others Protest Natural Gas Facility
Celebrity // a few seconds ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com