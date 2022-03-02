Darren Criss

Darren Criss is an American actor and singer. He rose to fame on FOX's Glee from 2010 to 2015, first as a guest star and then as a cast member. Criss reunited with Glee creator Ryan Murphy in 2018 on FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance. He and Mia Criss married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Bluesy Belle, in 2022.
Darren Criss
Full Name
Darren Everett Criss
Hometown
San Francisco
twitter
DarrenCriss
instagram
darrencriss
Notable Projects
Glee , American Crime Story
Born
02/05/1987
Age
35

FAQs

Who is Darren Criss married to?

Darren Criss married Mia Criss in 2019. They met through mutual friends in 2006 and began dating four years later. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, Bluesy Belle.

Where did Darren Criss go to college?

Darren Criss graduated from the University of Michigan in 2009. He referenced his alma mater during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in 2019 when he ended with "Go blue."

Most Recent

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome First Baby, Daughter Bluesy Belle: 'Made Some Sweet Music'
"Out now," Darren Criss captioned their first family photo after he and wife Mia Criss welcomed daughter Bluesy Belle
Darren Criss Mourns the Death of His Older Brother Charles: 'He Was a Good Man with a Good Heart'
"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us," Darren Criss shared
Darren Criss and Wife Mia Are Expecting a Baby: 'The Ultimate Collab'
Darren Criss shared a recording of a fetal heartbeat to reveal that he and his wife Mia Criss are expecting their first child together
Laurence Fishburne, Darren Criss, Sam Rockwell to Star in American Buffalo Broadway Revival
American Buffalo is returning to Broadway two years to the date it was originally scheduled to debut
Darren Criss Opens Up About New Holiday Album — and Why He Dedicated It to His Late Dad
Glee alum Darren Criss' holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas, is out Friday
Darren Criss Announces First-Ever Holiday Album Featuring Songs with Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood
Darren Criss wrote original song "Drunk on Christmas," which features country star Lainey Wilson, for A Very Darren Crissmas
Advertisement

More Darren Criss

Darren Criss Reveals What He Thinks Was the 'Worst' Glee Cover: 'It Was So Absurd'
Darren Criss played Blaine Anderson on the Ryan Murphy-created series from 2010 to 2015
WATCH: Darren Criss Bursts Into Song While Renovating His Manager's Home on Celebrity IOU
“Ricky has devoted an unfathomable amount of time—more time than I believe I deserve—away from his wife and his kid to make my dreams come true," Darren Criss says of his best friend and manager
Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'
Celeb Couples Who Fell in Love After Being Friends First
Darren Criss Celebrates 10 Years Since His First Appearance on Glee
John Mayer, Keith Urban and Lenny Kravitz Among Guitarists Mourning Eddie Van Halen: 'A True Virtuoso'
Naya Rivera's Body Was Found Shortly After Glee Costars 'Prayed for Her' at Lake's Edge: Police

The former Glee star was reported missing on Wednesday following an outing to Lake Piru with her young son

All Darren Criss

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome First Baby, Daughter Bluesy Belle: 'Made Some Sweet Music'
Parents // 21 hours ago
Darren Criss Mourns the Death of His Older Brother Charles: 'He Was a Good Man with a Good Heart'
TV // March 02, 2022
Darren Criss and Wife Mia Are Expecting a Baby: 'The Ultimate Collab'
Parents // October 15, 2021
Laurence Fishburne, Darren Criss, Sam Rockwell to Star in American Buffalo Broadway Revival
Theater // October 08, 2021
Darren Criss Opens Up About New Holiday Album — and Why He Dedicated It to His Late Dad
Music // October 08, 2021
Darren Criss Announces First-Ever Holiday Album Featuring Songs with Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood
Music // September 07, 2021
Darren Criss Reveals What He Thinks Was the 'Worst' Glee Cover: 'It Was So Absurd'
TV // August 10, 2021
WATCH: Darren Criss Bursts Into Song While Renovating His Manager's Home on Celebrity IOU
Home // July 16, 2021
Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'
Parents // May 27, 2021
Celeb Couples Who Fell in Love After Being Friends First
Celebrity // February 18, 2021
Darren Criss Celebrates 10 Years Since His First Appearance on Glee
TV // November 09, 2020
John Mayer, Keith Urban and Lenny Kravitz Among Guitarists Mourning Eddie Van Halen: 'A True Virtuoso'
Music // October 06, 2020
Naya Rivera's Body Was Found Shortly After Glee Costars 'Prayed for Her' at Lake's Edge: Police
TV // July 14, 2020
Darren Criss Remembers Late Glee Costar Naya Rivera: 'Rest in Peace You Wild, Hilarious, Beautiful Angel'
TV // July 14, 2020
Glee's Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and More Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera: 'What a Force You Were'
TV // July 13, 2020
Julianne Hough Sings a Breakup Anthem — and Throws Some Punches — for Darren Criss' New Show
Music // June 25, 2020
Glee's Chord Overstreet and Kevin McHale Reunite for Darren Criss's Heavy-Metal Royalties Track
Music // June 23, 2020
Hollywood Star Laura Harrier Dishes on Working with Queen Latifah and Darren Criss
TV // May 12, 2020
Darren Criss and Wife Mia Visit Hollywood Billboards for Black-Tie Date to Celebrate Release
TV // May 02, 2020
People Now: Wine, Sketches and Taylor Swift's Cat: How Joe Alwyn Is Passing Time Amid Self-Isolation - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // April 30, 2020
Darren Criss Says 'I Dragged My Feet' to Wed Wife Mia but Loves Married Life
TV // April 29, 2020
Darren Criss Opens Up About Being Biracial: 'I'm Closer to My Identity Than I Ever Was Before'
TV // April 29, 2020
Darren Criss in Mourning After His Father Charles William Jr. Dies: 'Dad Lived an Extraordinary Life
TV // April 27, 2020
ABC's The Disney Family Singalong Now Available to Stream on Disney+
TV // April 21, 2020
Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and More Join Disney's Star-Studded Social Distancing Singalong
Music // April 14, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com