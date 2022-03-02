Darren Criss
- Full Name
- Darren Everett Criss
- Hometown
- San Francisco
- DarrenCriss
- darrencriss
- Notable Projects
- Glee , American Crime Story
- Born
- 02/05/1987
- Age
- 35
FAQs
- Who is Darren Criss married to?
Darren Criss married Mia Criss in 2019. They met through mutual friends in 2006 and began dating four years later. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, Bluesy Belle.
- Where did Darren Criss go to college?
Darren Criss graduated from the University of Michigan in 2009. He referenced his alma mater during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in 2019 when he ended with "Go blue."