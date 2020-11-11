Darius Rucker

Musicians Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with Love Music. Stop Cancer. Tees: Photos
Artists from all genres are raising awareness and support for kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases being cared for at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this holiday season. The campaign, part of fundraising program #MusicGives to St. Jude Kids, supports the Memphis hospital, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. At St. Jude, music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety to support kids during physical therapy. Learn more here.
Go Inside the CMA Awards 2021 Portrait Studio — and Get the Story Behind the Strings
Country music is a community. Behind the headliners of every album and tour are the bands, the guitar techs, the session players, the repair shops, and other vital talents whose work you hear but don't necessarily see — until you take a closer look.  For this year's CMA Awards, I wanted to spotlight the inner workings of the Country Music industry and also celebrate a return to touring. This year's portrait studio is designed entirely out of upcycled guitar strings — more than 3,000 sets — that have been plucked and strummed by the industry's finest musicians. Over the past six months, I've collected approximately 16,500 individual strings from the bands of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Carly Pearce, as well as Grand Ole Opry players. Local guitar shops in Nashville like Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Corner Music and Artisan Guitars also graciously contributed used strings. These individual strings were soldered into 10-foot-long strands and arranged into a visually compelling backdrop for artists and other CMA attendees on the red carpet. The resulting portraits echo the experience of listening to your favorite country songs: You'll notice the star right away — but take a closer look and you'll find their hardworking community shining brightly right behind them.
Dolly, Blake, Darius, Trisha & Garth! Stars Share Stories as the Opry Celebrates 5000 Saturday Night Shows
Dolly Parton grew up in an East Tennessee cabin with no electricity, but there was a radio — and the outside world came through it straight from Nashville every weekend. "All that music and all that applause, it took you to a place you'd never been," she says of the Grand Ole Opry's weekly broadcasts, which first launched in 1925. On Oct. 30, the Opry celebrated its 5,000th Saturday-night broadcast, but the longest-running music show in history is more than just a record-setting program
Meet the 2021 CMA Awards Presenters, Including Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Darius Rucker
The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Darius Rucker Opens Up About Ex Kate Quigley's Suspected Overdose: 'She's Doing Great'
"My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing okay," Rucker told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday
Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert Raises $410K for St. Jude Children's Hospital: Photos
The event, which includes a corresponding golf tournament and silent auction, saw the country star joined by Jason Aldean, Runaway June, Brothers Osborne and more at the Ryman Auditorium
Darius Rucker Was 'Shocked' Following Morgan Wallen's N-Word Controversy: 'Racism Still Lives'
"It's shocking how prevalent it is. Racism still lives. It lives strong in some people and it's sad," Rucker tells PEOPLE's People in the '90s podcast
Darius Rucker Remembers the First Time He Saw a 'F—k Hootie' Bumper Sticker: 'Laughed My Ass Off'
Darius Rucker appears on this week's episode of PEOPLE in the '90s
Brett! Darius! Jon! Dierks! Windy City Smokeout Brought Country Back to Chicago over the Weekend
Darius Rucker Talks Transitioning from Pop Music to Country: 'I Was Going to Give It All I Had'
Darius Rucker Reflects on the Lesson of 'Compassion' His Late Mother Taught Him as a Nurse
Darius Rucker Surprises IHOP Guests by Buying Their Breakfast: 'It Was a Good Morning'
Darius Rucker Transforms New Nashville Home Into a 'Nordic Christmas' Wonderland: 'I Love It'

"I walk in every day and it feels like Christmas," the country star says

2020 CMA Awards: Everything to Know About the Performance-Packed Show
Country // November 11, 2020
Hitmaker Diane Warren Releases Video for New Single 'Times Like This' Performed by Darius Rucker
Music // November 10, 2020
Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2020 CMA Awards as Presenters Added
Country // November 09, 2020
Darius Rucker Was Once Told That People Wouldn't 'Accept a Black Country Singer' By Radio Station
Country // November 06, 2020
Miranda! Maren! Thomas Rhett! 2020 CMA Awards First Round of Performers Revealed
Country // October 29, 2020
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host 2020 CMA Awards: 'It's an Absolute Honor'
Country // October 05, 2020
Happy 95th Birthday, Grand Ole Opry! 20 Stars Celebrate By Sharing Their Memories with PEOPLE
Country // October 03, 2020
Darius Rucker and Wife Beth Split After 20 Years: 'Our Priority Will Always Be Our Beautiful Family'
Country // July 11, 2020
Jimmie Allen Teams with His Childhood Musical Heroes on His New EP: 'It's Been a Dream of Mine'
Country // July 10, 2020
Darius Rucker's Annual St. Jude Benefit Goes Virtual for 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Country // July 10, 2020
Darius Rucker Speaks About His Support of Black Lives Matter: 'I'm Sure I've Already Lost Fans'
Country // July 10, 2020
Brad Paisley to Headline Live from the Drive-in Concerts with Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Nelly
Country // June 22, 2020
Darius Rucker Speaks Out amid George Floyd Protests: 'The Whole Thing Breaks Me Down to My Core'
Country // June 03, 2020
American Idol: Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and More to Make Appearances During Remote Episode
Music // May 01, 2020
10 Not-So-Spooky Stars Born on Friday the 13th
Celebrity // May 13, 2022
A Complete Guide to All the Celebrity Parties During Super Bowl Week in Miami
Food // January 14, 2020
No Joke! Brad Paisley's Hilarious TV Special Is Set to Be Rebroadcast
Country // January 03, 2020
Why Blake Shelton Doesn't Miss Adam Levine Any More (Guess Who's Filled the Void!) and Other Secrets of The Voice
Country // November 18, 2019
Darius! LeAnn! Brett! Cam! See All the Stars Who Paid Tribute to Ray Charles at Opry Salute
Country // September 05, 2019
From Garth to Miranda to George: Star-Packed Concert Will Help Loretta Lynn Celebrate Her 87th Birthday
Country // January 14, 2019
Jon Pardi's Emcee Bloopers Steal the ACM Honors — 'Help Me, Jesus!' Says Co-Host Lauren Alaina
Country // August 23, 2018
Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum and Russell Dickerson Kick Off Summer Plays On Tour: See Photos
Country // July 24, 2018
Inside the Million Dollar Show: Bobby Bones and His Country Star Pals Rock Out to Raise Funds
Music // February 21, 2018
Darius Rucker Is Giving Back to His Hometown of Charleston by Building Affordable Homes for Families in Need
Country // November 20, 2017
Charles Kelley Has Full Circle Moment Performing 'Hold My Hand' with Darius Rucker at the CMAs: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Country // November 10, 2017
