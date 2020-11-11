Darius Rucker

Dolly, Blake, Darius, Trisha & Garth! Stars Share Stories as the Opry Celebrates 5000 Saturday Night Shows

Dolly Parton grew up in an East Tennessee cabin with no electricity, but there was a radio — and the outside world came through it straight from Nashville every weekend. "All that music and all that applause, it took you to a place you'd never been," she says of the Grand Ole Opry's weekly broadcasts, which first launched in 1925. On Oct. 30, the Opry celebrated its 5,000th Saturday-night broadcast, but the longest-running music show in history is more than just a record-setting program