Bobby Moynihan Jokes Danny DeVito 'Attacked' Him After Saturday Night Live Parody
Bobby Moynihan did two impressions of Danny DeVito in 2015 — and the It's Always Sunny star confronted him about it Read More
Rhea Perlman Reflects on Cheers' Impact on Her Career 40 Years Later: It Was 'Everything'
"Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything,” the Marvelous and the Black Hole actress tells PEOPLE Read More
Ahead of John Mulaney's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
Tom Hanks coined the term 'Five-Timers Club' in 1990 after he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time — see who else has hosted the late-night sketch show five times (or more!) Read More
Bruce Springsteen Assembles Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and More for New Jersey COVID-19 Relief Event
Titled #JerseyForJersey, Charlie Puth, SZA, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler and more celebs will also join the April 22 broadcast on ABC Read More
More Danny DeVito
Jack Black Struggles to Stay in Character During Hilarious Jumanji: The Next Level Outtakes
Jumanji: The Next Level is available on Digital March 3 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 17
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Danny DeVito Crash a 'Truly Unforgettable' Wedding in Mexico
"We were sippin' on a lil' Teremana tequila" Dwayne Johnson wrote of his decision to make a surprise appearance at the reception with Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito's Most Memorable Roles: From Batman Returns to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
As DeVito reunites with Tim Burton for Dumbo (in theaters Friday), here's a look back at his most iconic performances
