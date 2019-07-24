Kevin Jonas Shares Heartfelt Tribute to His Wife Danielle on Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
"Here's to 100 more baby. I love you," Kevin Jonas wrote
Kevin Jonas Says Steamy New Jonas Brothers Song 'Might Create More Children'
"This song might do it," joked the musician, who shares two daughters with wife Danielle
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Adorably Crash Tonight Show Interview with His Brothers Nick & Joe
Kevin Jonas shares daughters Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, with wife Danielle
Inside Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle's 'Girly Glam' Playroom for Their Daughters
Kevin and Danielle Jonas worked with nursery and kids' space designer Vanessa Antonelli, who dished to PEOPLE about the room's personal touches
Sophie Turner Says Sisters-in-Law Danielle and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are 'Built-in Girlfriends': 'We Can Relate on So Many Levels'
Sophie Turner Says the J Sisters Are 'Built-in Girlfriends': 'We Can Relate on So Many Levels'
Sophie Turner praises Danielle and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as "really cool," saying they can "talk to each other" about "how crazy the boys' lives are"
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Makes Rare Appearance with Her Daughters at Party with Kevin Jonas' Kids
The mom to two young daughters brought them out to a blacklight bash